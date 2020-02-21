PDI And PCI: An Update To The Greatest Bond Funds Of All Time

The NAV for us will be key. If we feel the NAV is no longer outpacing the distribution on a monthly basis, we could be re-assessing our position in the shares.

We have been saying that the best days for these funds are behind us. However, that is not to say they aren't still great core pieces of my portfolio.

While PCI remains a key income generator for my portfolio and the Core Portfolio on Yield Hunting, we have not been adding to it.

The NAVs have done better in the last 30-45 days as the dollar has rebounded against the euro and pound. PDI's NAV was ranked 16th out of 22 last year.

(This article was first published to members of Yield Hunting on Feb. 13. Al data herein is from that date.)

We have written extensively on PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) over the last several years. We have recommended and owned both PCI and PDI in our Core Income Portfolio at significant weights in order to benefit from what has been the trade of the century. That is, the purchase of those subprime loans following the Financial Crisis after they were marked down to pennies on the dollar. These "busted" and now "rehabbed" non-agency mortgage backed securities turned out to be huge money makers for those who had the intuition to be the buyer when everyone else was selling.

PIMCO was a strong buyer of these securities. After Bill Gross left the firm, PIMCO Total Return (PTTRX) saw a significant amount of outflows. People thought PIMCO's best days were behind them. But along came PIMCO Income Fund (PONAX)(PIMIX) run by Dan Ivascyn - the current bond king though most didn't know it at the time. PIMCO Income was a small go-anywhere multisector fund with this high distribution yield at the time. In 2010, they loaded up the portfolio with these non-agency MBS, in some cases buying for 90% discounts. The timing couldn't have been more perfect.

The two closed-end funds were launched a couple of years later and also had large allocations to non-agency MBS (note: PCI in its original form was a different fund run by a different team later changed to an almost twin to PDI). The thesis was that these securities "survived" the Financial Crisis with the borrower still paying their mortgage, and as the recovery in the economy continued, were likely to continue to be able to pay it. In addition, there was significant capital appreciation potential once the borrower was able to refinance (either because their credit score improved or because the price re-appreciated to have enough equity for a refi). Also, a lot of the securities that PIMCO purchased had an idiosyncratic payoff meaning that there was a pending lawsuit that once completed, would lead to a binary upside outcome. Many other large institutions shunned these types of securities not wanting the uncertainly and longer timelines.

Today, those funds performed amazingly. In fact, many investors do not even realize how PDI has outperformed the S&P 500 since its launch in mid-2013 - a seven-year time period. Note how PCI languished for its first two years and then turned higher in 2016 when they shifted the investment strategy and portfolio managers to be the same as PDI.

Data by YCharts

Recent Update

In 2019, the NAVs of the two funds performed more modestly than they have in years past. In fact, in the multi-sector space, PDI's NAV was ranked 16th out of 22, a spot it hasn't been in for some time. My concern is that investors are paying up for performance or yield chasing despite the weaker NAV total returns. I'm not ready to make that call just yet as the NAV gains in excess of the distribution are 18 cents in the last 30 days and 48 cents over the last 90 days. In other words, 2019 may be an anomaly.

Most of that NAV underperformance can be attributed to the "hiccup" that many PIMCO funds experienced over the summer due to the Argentinean debacle. The exposure to the Argentinean Peso which devalued as well as Argentinean bonds hurt the NAV of the fund. From July 15 to Aug. 15, the NAV fell from $28.24 to $27.04, a decline of 4.25% in 30 days. That's one of the larger declines the fund's NAV has experienced. PCI was no different. The last few months of the year didn't far too much better with a fairly flat to even slightly declining NAV as the dollar fell in value.

We discussed this in our November update as the dollar declined vs. the euro and pound. But since about mid December, that reversed with the dollar appreciating once again. This has assisted the NAVs of the funds. In the last 30 days, the NAV is up 37 cents net of the distribution.

In the most recent quarter, the fund noted that their non-agency MBS exposures continue to be a driver of performance. We have been hitting on that thesis as strong employment, housing price increases, and wage gains allow those with these legacy mortgages outstanding to refinance.

Most legacy residential MBS have quite a bit of equity thanks to the continued payment of the mortgage over the last 10 years - plus along with the increase in housing prices. In fact, analysis by TCW shows that the legacy rMBS security has an average loan-to-value below 65%. That means that the average $250,000 home has equity of $87,500 and a loan of $162,500. Even with far more stringent loan origination criteria, a homeowner should be able to refinance that note if they are gainfully employed.

The below chart from AlphaCentric shows the sharp decline in mortgage debt relative to household net worth during the last 10 years. This is one of the factors that has fueled the U.S. economy over that time period. Despite media reports, housing affordability remains relatively strong, especially when compared to renting.

The funds are about half non-agency MBS, which has been static now for more than a year. Any roll off of old positions seem to be replaced. The other half of the portfolio is a mix of high yield (non-investment grade) credit and international corporates from developed countries. This is the piece that tends to drive the exposure to movements in the dollar. That and the 6% in emerging market bonds. The funds are about 72% (PCI) and 76% (PDI) US exposure, with some of the currency risk hedged with derivatives.

It's interesting to note just how close the NAVs of the two funds have been over the last three and five years. The three-year returns for PCI and PDI were 12.94% and 12.62%, respectively. Even more amazing is the five-year number which is just 8 bps apart, at 11.49% for PCI and 11.41% for PDI.

This brings me a to another topic. One of the correlations between the taxable PIMCO CEFs. I tend to see many investors who think they are diversified because they bought four or five or more PIMCO taxable CEFs. Below is a correlation matrix of PIMCO CEF NAVs. I have left out PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS), PIMCO High Income (PHK), and PIMCO GlobalStocksPLUS (PGP) since those funds are a bit different.

Any time a correlation figure is above 0.60, it represents a tight correlation. Effectively, a +0.50 implies a moderate positive relationship. +0.70 implies a very strong positive relationship. And obviously anything above that means the NAVs essentially move in unison.

In other words, be careful assuming you are diversified by owning a bunch of different tickers in the PIMCO taxable CEF space.

The quarterly commentary suggests that the fund is long the intermediate portion of the treasury curve and long taxable munis as both were the "detractors." On the "contributors," we had the non-agency MBS discussed earlier, along with high yield corporates and emerging market debt.

The taxable munis are primarily tobacco settlement bonds which can fluctuate to the news flow in the space. These bonds took a hit in December but have since recovered (as things stand today look for them to be a "contributor" in the first quarter update). Portfolio managers tend to hold these in various forms and funds because of their juicy yield and liquidity. They are an easy way in most cases to add a few bps to the fund's yield but maintain liquidity when redemptions hit.

Some other key points from the release include:

They are defensively positioned within traditional corporate credit and investing in areas of the economy that they feel offer more downside protection.

The portfolio is long US interest rates primarily at the intermediate portion of the yield curve (typically thought of as 5-10 years).

They remain short the long end of the curve as they believe the historically low yields could revert higher and the curve steepens .

. They prefer to focus on opportunities that are "special situations" including restructurings and litigation offering that binary upside optionality. These also are more uncorrelated to the broader generic corporate credit market.

The fund also remains positive on bank capital as they believe banks are more resilient to shocks as well as having strong fundamentals and capital bases.

Valuation

We discussed the "guts" of the funds up to this point but the question is if one or both are a buy, sell or hold. Much has been made of the premium build in the funds over the last year. PDI trades near an all-time high at a 21.1% premium vs. a 17% one year average and a five-year average of +6.45%. PDI is basically a perpetual premium fund, and for good reason. We recently opined in "Never Buy A CEF At A Premium, Right?" that some funds that are best in class should trade at a premium. The premium to par is the market saying that if the fund was open, it would be flooded with new capital and the excess returns whittled away.

Below is the CEFConnect chart for PCI. The premium build was a function of the last six months. What's the driver of that build? We think it was primarily the drop in interest rates and the hunt for yield. Despite the misstep by PIMCO in the summer causing the NAV to decline, investors shrugged it off and bought shares anyway, increase in the premium significantly in August and September. In a lower-for-longer world, investors are desperate for yield. Where else can they find an 8%-plus income stream that's covered with the sort of track record these funds have?

Given the low interest rate environment, there always will be some buyers who are willing to ignore the valuation to lock in that income stream.

Concluding Thoughts

Much has been made of the lower coverage ratios that their UNII report has showed in the last several months. As we noted in November, a lot of that has to do with the decline in the US dollar to the euro and pound. Given the rebound experienced in January of the dollar, we do think the three-month coverage ratios also will rebound - perhaps sharply. If the trend in the dollar continues, we will see the November and December numbers roll off and the coverage ratio move higher sharply.

Investors who follow the UNII releases near the 20th of the month should be more focused on the six-month coverage ratio along with the fiscal year-to-date (which have a June 30th year end). Both of those numbers look far better. In fact, PDI is at 117% for the six-month coverage ratio and 119% for fiscal year-to-date. PCI is just below 100% at 91% and 92.5%, respectively.

There are risks to these funds and I do think the risks may be understated by investors. For one, we are seeing a rebirth of non-agency MBS. For nearly a decade, this market had been dormant. But in the last two years, we've seen it come back to life and in a strong way. New issuance of these "next generation" non-agency MBS was almost $20B last year, in a total market of less than $600B.

Another key risk is lower rates. A lot of these legacy MBS are floating rate mortgages. If you recall, investors piled into 5/1 and 7/1 ARMs with full intention of refinancing to a 30-year before the mortgage rate floated. But before that happened, the Financial Crisis hit and they were stuck in those loans. A lot of them are still in them today. Lower rates means that they are seeing a decline in the mortgage rates which is a negative for the holder of the security.

While PCI remains a key income generator for my portfolio and the Core Portfolio on Yield Hunting, we have not been adding to it. In fact, last March we took off our "overweight" that we put on near the Christmas Eve lows of 2018. We continue to collect the income and reinvest through their DRIP program which allows you to buy at a discount to the market price.

We have been saying that the best days for these funds are behind us. However, that's not to say they aren't still great core pieces of my portfolio. The NAV for us will be key. If we feel the NAV is no longer outpacing the distribution on a monthly basis, we could be re-assessing our position in the shares.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.