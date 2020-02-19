Rio Tinto: A Great Diversification Play For Income Investors, Despite Several Risks

The markets seem to unstoppable worldwide, despite rich valuations and the threat of a potential Coronavirus risk expansion. Asian markets surged on Monday's open, following news of "targeted and phased" stimulus measures, including lower corporate taxes and releasing more funds for provincial authorities.

In such an environment, it is harder for retirees and income-oriented investors to find high-quality dividend-paying stocks, as the rally in equities has sent yields below their historical averages. In my view, international stocks remain a great diversification option, with reasonable valuations and juicy yields. In one of my articles around a month ago, I highlighted the importance of global equities as a hedge against a potential U.S. correction. In this article, I want to focus on the British mining behemoth Rio Tinto, which offers a compelling dividend yield at an attractive valuation.

Company overview

Rio Tinto (RIO) is one of the biggest mining companies in the world. The company mines and refines aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium, operating worldwide. Its majority of revenues though, comes from its iron ore operations, for a total of ~50%, despite Rio's diversification to several minerals. The company's dependence on iron ore becomes even more significant, considering that it accounted for 70%+ of its total EBITDA in its latest interim results.

Source: Interim Report

China Rio's largest buyer, had its iron ore imports rise by 0.47% in 2019, just below their all-time annual peak boosted by strong demand at steel mills. As a result of favorable conditions in demand for the mineral, iron ore's prices have continued their upward trajectory over the past five-year recovery. While such an increase in the price is unfortunate for importers like China, it's a blessing for refiners like Rio, which now enjoy higher gross margins, leading to a lift in profitability. As the company's results indicate in the table above, Rio's underlying earnings surged from $4.9B to $10.7B, for the six months ended of 2018 and 2019, an increase of 118% YoY.

Golden returns and a reasonable valuation

Rio's commitment towards shareholder value creation is admirable, with continuous dividend increases, special distributions, and share repurchases. Over the past year, Rio distributed 309,1 pence, (as of the original U.K. distribution before fx changes) 49.82 of which was a special dividend, amid strong profitability. At Rio's current London listing price of 4,214.50 pence, that represents a yield of ~7.3%. Moreover, for FY2020, the company is expected to further increase its dividend, following solid iron ore prices that reached a five-year high of 124.5 USD/MT, earlier in July. Even with the special dividend, Rio has a payout ratio of around 37%, which is well covered, even with unfavorable mineral prices. Keep in mind that the board's policy is to distribute 40 to 60 percent of underlying earnings in aggregate through the cycle. Management is also focused on buybacks, with its latest batch at ~$3.2B. With the majority of the repurchases completed, the company announced that the remaining $1.1 billion would be returned through an on-market buyback, which commenced on 28 February 2019 and would be completed no later than 28 February 2020.

That date is only a few days away, indicating that the company will have to update its program amid completion, on its upcoming earnings release later this month. Considering the fact that buybacks have followed iron ore's price trend, I expect that the company will announce another alike, or increased buyback program. Total cash returns declared in respect of FY2018 were $13.5B.

Assuming that projected returns for FY2019 are only ~10% higher ($15.5B), which is a prudent assumption considering the 35% YoY increase in FCF for the first half of 2019, the total yield according to its current market cap amounts to ~16%. Of course, such returns are not sustainable over the long run, since earnings are overwhelmingly correlated to the cyclicality of iron ore prices. The company's financials and potential returns, though, remain indeed impressive, at least at current mineral prices.

In terms of its valuations, Rio has become increasingly attractive over the past three years. While increasing earnings have made the company very profitable, shares have failed to follow suit, resulting in a continuous decline in the stock's P/E ratio, currently at ~6.7. There may be the case that the market is trying to price-in a potential scenario of iron ore price decline. However, even if that is the case, the company is able to repurchase its share a lot cheaper, further increasing shareholder value. In terms of book value, the stock has been historically consistent, at a multiple of around 2.2, with little to no change.

Risks

The greatest risk that Rio faces is unfavorable mineral prices, especially that of iron ore. Should prices decline, the company could have its margins crushed, and even report losses, like in 2016. Panelists expect prices to average $74.40 in the final quarter of 2020 and $66 in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting stability. Regardless, investors must be aware of such misfortunes in iron ore prices, that could easily be influenced by geopolitical factors.

However, Rio has been stirring capital towards increasing aluminum and gold production to counteract its overweight in iron. Kennecott, in which Rio invested $1.5 Billion, for example, is one of the most abundant producers of gold, silver, platinum group metals, and molybdenum in North America, and a potential source of critical minerals such as rhenium and tellurium.

Another potential risk is the company's heavy dependence in China. At $18B in sales in 2018, China makes up for 44.6% of total Rio's total revenue. For the first six months, exposure in China increased to 49.8%; an ~5% increase over the same period last year, which further strengthens my concerns. Considering that China is also in panic-mode following the Coronavirus outbreak, the potential impact in revenues is unpredictable. Should China's industrial manufacturing slows down, Rio's bottom line could be severely affected.

Source: Interim Report

Finally, FX related risks could also affect guidance and projected returns.

Conclusion

In my view, Rio is an excellent pick for those who aim to diversify their income-oriented portfolio. The company offers a potentially great total return outcome, delivered in both dividends and share repurchases. While the company heavily relies on the price of iron ore and China's import capacity, Rio remains a behemoth in the mining sector, with excellent financials, that should help slowly diversify towards other minerals as well. I view Rio's ~5.5%+ (excluding special distributions) dividend yield very juicy, which should continue being well-covered as the iron price 2020 outlook suggests. Nonetheless, investors should be wary of the potential risks mentioned, that could have shares collapse, considering the sector's cyclicality.

