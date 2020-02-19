Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Dispelling The Myth Of Antero As High-Cost Producer

This severe undervaluation can be traced to several root factors, including the myth that Antero is a relatively high-cost producer.

This is the first in a three part series that is a partial public overview of a deeper dive cumulative research report I have done on Antero Resources.

Introduction

It is no secret that, as a contrarian value investor, I have become, with the significant help of my research team at The Contrarian, increasingly, and ultimately, massively interested in downtrodden energy equities. More specifically, I have been particularly drawn to natural gas equities, which I believe are the most undervalued, under-owned, and unloved energy equities, as dry natural gas prices have been in a roughly 14-year bear market, and almost all market participants believe there is a plethora of available dry natural gas at almost any price level.

In fact, on July 31st, 2019, I made the public introduction, with a more detailed private research effort, that Antero Resources (AR) had a case for the number one position in an investor's equity portfolio, with an article titled, "Antero Resources' Case For The Number One Position In Your Equity Portfolio," when Antero shares closed at $4.04 on July 29th, 2019, which is when this aforementioned article was submitted for publication.

Roughly two weeks after this article was published, Ian Bezek, an author and investor I respect, published a counterpoint view, articulating why he was shorting Antero Resources, specifically outlining the growth of associated gas production. Personally, I believe the imminent forthcoming roll-over in both dry gas production and liquids production ($WTIC oil prices rose 34.5% in 2019, yet oil directed drilling rigs, completion crews, and frac spreads were all down more than 20% year-over-year at the end of 2019) has already taken the fangs out of this thesis, however, it is good to judge for yourself. Thus, for those of you just getting started on these out-of-favor natural gas equities, I encourage you to read the commentary stream of both articles, as the bullish and bearish cases are well articulated.

Over seven months later, it appears that those bullish on Antero have been wrong, and those bearish have been right, which is certainly not debatable over that time frame. However, I would argue as a bullish investor, everything that we have wanted to happen in a long-term best case scenario is actually happening, albeit with some short-term unexpected pain (i.e. historically warm winter weather for 2019/2020, coronavirus, etc.) including an ongoing, imminent rationalization of natural gas production.

Building on the everything we want to happen narrative as bullish investors, with this article, I wanted to debunk the prevailing narrative that Antero is a relatively high-cost producer, which was partially true in the past, as Michael Boyd, another author I respect attempted to pointed out with this article, yet is rapidly being corrected, as I will demonstrate below.

Ultimately, this is the first in a public series of articles on Antero Resources that will flow as listed below (privately we have already discussed in detail):

Dispelling The Myth That Antero Resources Is A Relatively High Cost Producer. Describing Why Antero Resources Has A Royalty Sale In Hand That Serves To Virtually Eliminate 2021 & 2022 Bond Maturity/Refinancing Risk. Detailing Why Antero Resources Is Aggressively Buying Back Their Own Equity At An Accelerated Pace.

In summary, many market participants I interact with both on the professional side and the individual investor side prefer Antero Midstream (AM), and that is a fine choice given all that I have over-viewed above, in addition to the carrying yield, however the crème de la crème opportunity of the downtrodden energy equities (there are several fine choices here, in my opinion, including many I have spent multiple years researching) is parent company Antero Resources, which still owns a roughly 30% direct interest in AM.

Antero Resources has enviable scale, including being the second-largest natural gas liquids producer in the U.S. behind Occidental Petroleum (OXY), after Occidental's merger with Anadarko, which allowed them to pass Antero in natural gas liquids production, and Antero is the largest natural gas liquids exporter. For dry gas production, Antero is on their way to becoming the second-largest domestic dry natural gas producer by 2022, just ahead of Exxon Mobil (XOM), if their growth trajectory holds. For reference, Antero should pass Cabot Oil & Gas for the number four producer position this year, behind BP (BP), which is the third-largest U.S. dry natural gas producer after their acquisition of BHP Group's (BHP) onshore U.S. oil and gas assets.

With that overview, let's dive into why Antero Resources is not the relatively high-cost producer that it is sometimes misconstrued for in all types of investment analysis, both from the buy-side and the sell-side.

Investment Thesis

Antero Resources is often criticized for their relative cost structure, however, much of this criticism is misplaced on a comparative basis, and that is before Antero has finished executing a sharp cost reduction program.

Examining The Cash Operating Costs

A specific criticism that is routinely touted by the bears, is that Antero is higher cost producer in Appalachia, even though Appalachia itself, particularly the core Marcellus, is the low-cost basin outside of associated gas production.

Many of these same bears like to compare Antero's cost profile to Range Resources (RRC), a company that I am bullish on too, however, my personal take is that Range Resources is not nearly as cheap as Antero Resources from a valuation perspective, even though I believe Range Resources shares are an incredible valuation bargain in their own right.

Digging deeper, if you compare realized pricing received, before derivative settlements (the story is actually better in-favor of Antero after derivative settlements because Antero has been such a good hedger, generating cumulatively almost $5 billion in hedging gains), it is clear that Antero is a lot closer to Range Resources, from an overall cost standpoint, than they are generally given credit for by pundits.

In their latest investor presentation from the Goldman Sachs (GS.PK) January 2020 Global Energy Conference Presentation, Range Resources produced a slide that showed their cash operating costs, which is pictured below.

Fourth quarter 2019 cash operating costs were projected to be around $2.00 per Mcfe on their way to roughly $1.90 per Mcfe, which is a fourth quarter 2023 target.

For comparison purposes, in their fourth quarter 2019 earnings presentation, Antero laid out a similar slide, showing their cash operating costs.

Admittedly, Antero's cash operating costs projected for 2020 are roughly $0.30 to $0.35 higher than Range Resources current guidance. Additionally, the comparable numbers do not include Antero's interest expense, as Lothar Grall, my colleague has astutely pointed out. Acknowledging those two facts, this differential has been shrinking, and it is projected to narrow further, perhaps to as little as $0.20 by 2022 (ex Antero's interest expense, which is set to come down, more in the next article), when Antero's firm transportation commitments are all satisfied.

We are not addressing drilling and completion costs here, however, that is a topic for another separate article too, with the only comment that I will make on this topic being that Antero is still growing production, while Range Resources has really already entered maintenance mode, which I will illustrate below by looking at these two companies respective production.

For now, keep the differential of cash operating costs in mind as we examine realized prices received.

Q3 2019 Results Show The Other Side Of The Coin - Specifically Realized Pricing

Antero Resources just reported their fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results after the market's close on February 12th, which I was very pleased with on the execution front, particularly with cost reductions ahead of expectations, and the debt and equity buybacks. However, Range Resources does not report their fourth quarter and year-end results until February 27th, 2020.

Thus, I went through the Q3 2019 10-Q's to show you a comparison of realized pricing received to compare these two firms, with where they are at, and where they are headed.

First, on page 36 of Range Resources Q3 2019 10Q, here is a breakdown of realized prices, with the realized prices before derivatives highlighted.

Looking at the above, Range Resources received an average price for Q3 of $2.30 before derivative settlements, and $2.77 for the nine months ending September 30th, 2019.

For Antero's numbers, the following two snapshots from page 55 & 61 of Antero's 2019 Q3 10-Q show their results, with the average prices received before derivatives highlighted for comparison purposes.

Looking at the tables collective above, for Q3 2019, Antero received a price of $2.74, which was $0.44 above Range Resources Q3 2019 realized price of $2.30 before derivatives. This wide divergence was helped by a litigation settlement; however, the trend in-favor of Antero receiving higher realized prices compared to Range Resources is in Antero's favor, as their liquids production growth has become much bigger. This is detailed in the next section of this article.

For the nine months ending September 30th, 2019, Antero received a realized average price before derivatives of $3.15, which was $0.38 above Range Resources average realized price received before derivatives of $2.77.

Summarizing, Antero's much larger liquids production, and much larger production footprint overall, delivered premium realized pricing received before hedges.

The amount is similar to the cash operation cost differential that is in place right now, though this will shrink in Antero's favor, meaning a narrower cash operating differential as costs continue to come down, which was illustrated earlier.

Adding to the narrative, the received prices before derivatives grew in Antero's favor during 2019, and year-over-year compared to 2018, as Antero's growing liquids production provided a greater uplift to their realized prices, even with the sharp Q3 downturn in natural gas liquids prices.

Overall, this trend should continue in Antero's favor in Q4 & 2020.

Looking out to 2022, Antero will actually have a more favorable overall cash operating cost profile, when considering the net number inclusive of higher received realized prices, and this is already a much closer comparison on a net basis, with the potential to shift on a net basis, to Antero's favor already 2020, depending on liquids prices.

On this note, and important for analysis, is the fact that Antero's realized pricing advantage before derivatives increased in the third quarter of 2019, even when natural gas liquids prices were still relatively weaker, showing that the volume growth in natural gas liquids has a positive impact, even when natural gas liquids prices were at the bottom of their ranges as a percentage of $WTIC.

Antero's Production Growth Driving Improved Realized Pricing Before Hedges

One narrative not trumpeted enough is the robust natural gas liquids production growth for Antero Resources.

Page 54 of Antero's Q3 2019 10-Q lays this out, broken into two screenshots below.

The key takeaways here are as follows.

Antero's production growth in natural gas liquids is robust, particularly in the premium priced C3+NGL's. Overall, Antero's liquids production rose 39.9% year-over-year, which is a stark contrast to Range Resources liquids production, which declined 7% year-over-year in Q3 of 2019 shown below. Antero's realized natural gas prices before hedges did benefit from the South Jersey Litigation settlement. This is a topic for another day, however, bears will point out this is artificially boosting numbers. There is some truth in the second comment above, however, the bigger story is that increased liquids production is providing an uplift to overall received prices before hedges. Building on the narrative, natural gas liquids prices tumbled severely year-over-year in Q3 of 2019. For Q4-2019, natural gas liquids prices rose strongly so this should provide a greater uplift to Antero's received prices before hedges compared to Range Resources, which turned out to be the case as shown near the end of this section. Continued liquids production growth at Antero, which has far greater natural gas liquids production than Range Resources, with Antero being the second-largest natural gas liquids producer in the U.S. behind Occidental Petroleum (OXY) after its merger with Anadarko, and the largest natural gas liquids exporter, will continue to provide an uplift to received prices, before and after hedges. Adding to the narrative, with firms like Whiting Petroleum (WLL) looking increasingly nonviable at today's energy prices, these producers of natural gas byproducts will see a sharp cutback in production, further boosting natural gas liquids prices.

Now, for comparison purposes, lets get to Range Resources Q3 2019 production growth, shown in their Q3-2019 10-Q on page 35.

The takeaways here are as follows.

Despite their headlined announced 8% production growth in the Marcellus through the end of the third quarter 2019, Range Resources already effectively entered maintenance mode, as their third quarter production volumes were down year-over-year (partially due to some takeaway issues), and volumes for the nine months were essentially flat. Sales of overriding royalty interests, which Range Resources has enacted four of these transactions now, with Antero not selling a royalty sale yet (though this is on the near-term horizon) also hampered net production growth. While similar sized liquids producers a year ago (Antero was slightly bigger), Antero produced 47% more liquids production in Q3 of 2019 (than RRC), so there is a wide gap now in the size of both liquids production, and Antero's overall production profile compared to Range Resources. This means that Antero has more cash flow generation potential if/when energy prices rebound, and while we all wait for this to happen, Antero has lower net leverage (which will improved further by a pending asset sale), and a much better hedge book.

One final thought on this section, specifically going through their Q4 results, Antero's received prices for their natural gas liquids production did bounce back strongly, driving an overall increase in received prices before hedges from $2.74 in Q3 2019 to $2.96 in Q4 2019, as shown below.

On both a received pricing front, and a cost profile front, Antero is headed in the right direction, and its gap with peers, including Range Resources is narrowing favorably with costs, and increasing favorably with received realized prices.

Closing Thoughts - Not As Different On The Cost Front As Some Would Have You Believe

Antero Resources and Range Resources cash operating cost profiles are not as different as many investors would have you believe, and this is narrowing in Antero's favor. Additionally, Antero receives premium prices, for their much greater liquids production, and as Antero's liquids production grew robustly in 2019 compared to 2018, their premium pricing advantage increased.

Adding to the narrative, Antero's net production in Q3 2019 was 3,367 MMcfe per day in the third quarter of 2019, and Range Resources Q3 2019 production was 2,267 MMcfe, so Antero has roughly a 50% bigger production footprint, and this gap is growing.

Specific to hedging gains, Antero has generated almost $5 billion in realized hedge gains, and they have an additional $1 billion plus in-the-money hedge book, so they have proven to be a very capable derivative manager, that has added substantial value to their firm, far outpacing rivals like Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), and Range Resources, which have generally broken-even, at best on their cumulative derivative gains and losses.

Some attribute this to dumb luck, as Antero has been a serial hedger, however, this overlooks their internal read of the gas markets, as well as the quality, and quantity of their production.

Even outside of these derivative gains, however, Antero has a much better overall cost operations profile than is generally recognized, particularly when looking at the total picture, which includes prices received before derivative settlements. Overall, Antero is exhibiting favorable trends in operating costs and pricing relative to Range Resources.

Thus, those that are putting Range Resources on a pedestal, and putting Antero in the gutter, are really not doing their homework, reading the 10-Q's, and 10-K's, because the trends here are obviously in favor of Antero, and the absolute numbers, especially on a net basis, are much more comparable than many investors currently believe.

Even though I think Antero Resources shares are a superior investment option at the current juncture, I want to reiterate that I really like Range Resources shares here, believing they could be one of the better performing energy equities over the intermediate-term. Simply put, I just like Antero shares more, because I believe Antero's discount to their net asset value is substantially greater, Antero has a materially bigger production profile, Antero has lower leverage, and this will improve further post asset sales, and finally, as shown above, Antero's cost profile is a lot more favorable than many currently perceive it to be, which all combine to make AR common shares the more attractive investment choice.

In closing, personally, as someone who has actively traded in the investment markets for over 25 years and has a two decade-plus professional career, I can attest to the fact that I have rarely seen the markets more one-sided - and this applies more to the energy sector than perhaps anywhere else, though I would argue that the one-way trend in growth stocks has reached similar extremes too.

Studying past investing landscapes of price extremes, as a history buff and market historian, it is surprising how quickly these price extremes can reverse, once the prevailing momentum loses its grip.

Specific to Antero Resources, shares have been obviously bludgeoned beyond what many thought was possible, including Seth Klarman, whose Baupost Group bought AR shares initially at a price close to $50, made it a top position as recently as August of 2018, and exited recently unceremoniously.

Professionally, I often get the question as to why Klarman, one of the greatest value investors of the past 30 years, has sold out of his position, if there is still such value potentially present in downtrodden AR shares right now. The answer is simple, specifically, much like Bill Ackman sold Bausch Health Companies (BHC), formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals, when it was in the teens, yet the effective price was a sale in the $50 range, because of the positive tax impact, for Klarman, and Baupost, Antero became a stub position, whose value was more readily apparent in the tax losses that could minimize other tax gains.

The offsetting positive that many investors and traders are not picking up on right now, is that Antero Resources management themselves, have stepped in as a significant buyer, scooping up roughly 3% of shares in the fourth quarter of 2019 at an average price of $2.50 per share (remember Antero's book value per share was recently above $23), and seeing an increased pace of buying disclosed with their recent 10-K (hat tip to contrarian8888 on twitter who is a member of our research group), with buying in the first roughly month of 2020 topping the entire fourth quarter share repurchases.

Why would Antero accelerate their share buyback program?

The answer should be relatively obvious by now, however, we will explore this more in part II and III of this series. What I can say for now publicly, is that Antero's positive cost cutting moves, have framed the narrative for the forthcoming next steps, in my opinion, positioning Antero to survive, and thrive when the current epic natural gas bear market is over, which could come sooner than many bears think, as supply/demand fundamentals have already turned decidedly positive on a weather independent basis.

Specific to valuation, the cost cutting moves are permanent, positioning Antero to generate significant free cash flows at normalized commodity prices, as co-founder Glen Warren articulated in Antero's recent earnings call on February 13th, 2020.

So I don't think you can take those prices as the longer-term view on price. So we have tremendous leverage to prices. For instance, if we had -- with this reset cost structure, if we had just the average prices we realized in the year 2018, we'd be generating $1 billion of free cash flow this year. If we look out to 2022 when our hedges have rolled off, if we have $2.75 per MMBtu natural gas. And we have say $28 per barrel C3+ and I'm assuming kind of a $55 oil price. In those kind of normalized pricing environment, we're throwing off well over $500 million of free cash flow. So prices feel a heck of a lot, but we're not assuming that we're assuming that we're going to monetize some of the assets and get the overall debt down.

(Source: Antero February 13th Earnings Conference Call)

With a market capitalization of approximately $500 million, in a normalized price environment, Antero is going to earn more than their market capitalization in free cash flow. A return to 2018's price levels, which is probable in my view, given the roll-over in both dry gas and liquids production, is going to generate roughly $1 billion in free cash flow.

The numbers seem almost too good to be true, and that is what most market participants believe down here at the bottom of the commodity cycle, with front-month dry natural gas prices stuck below $2, even though domestic dry natural gas prices have averaged roughly $3.70 since 2009, the proverbial age of shale, and approximately $3.00 from 2016-2019. The pessimism is so thick today, that almost nobody believes a price rebound is possible, even though both U.S. dry gas production and liquids production is clearly rolling over.

Against this backdrop, you can see why co-founders Paul Rady, and Glen Warren, who own material stakes in both AR & AM (16% and 20% respectively via direct ownership and investment vehicles), are fully behind the ongoing company share buyback, even if they have not publicized this effort much yet, and they have actually downplayed (i.e. they want to keep buying cheap shares).

Circling back to the historically warmer than expected winter weather of 2019/2020, yes, the warmer than expected winter weather of 2019/2020, which has now rivaled the historically warm winter of 2015/2016, has given natural gas bears some breathing room (remember there is a record natural gas short interest right now), and the unexpected spread of coronavirus has certainly taken the wind out of global commodity demand, which has depressed global natural gas prices, impairing leading natural gas shipping firms like GasLog Ltd. (GLOG). These negative headwinds have even taken the wind out of the sails of Cheniere Energy (LNG), the largest liquid natural gas exporter in the United States, yet all of these developments have brought about a forthcoming supply response that we are just starting to see because of the lag time from when cap-ex budgets are cut to when this impacts production.

Ultimately, with most market participants looking to day-trade, and swing-trade esoteric, ephemeral factors like the weather, the hidden historic opportunity lies in cast aside energy equities, more specifically in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers, several of which were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of 3x or more. These producers, including Antero Resources, which have collectively lowered their break-even profitability levels dramatically versus their peer group from a decade ago, and thus net income, and more importantly, free cash flows, should surge at higher natural gas prices, particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

