SurveyMonkey: Enterprise Demand Is Driving Acceleration

Though no longer as cheap as in the past, SurveyMonkey still looks reasonably valued at ~8x forward revenues.

SurveyMonkey's team of dedicated enterprise sales reps has also more than doubled since the start of 2019.

Key to SurveyMonkey's success is its greater focus on enterprise sales. The company has nearly doubled its enterprise customer base, which now represents ~25% of total revenues.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) went public in late 2018 at $12 per share, but it took a long time - a really long time - for the stock to get going. Dogged by years of slow growth in the mid-teens, SurveyMonkey looked like a deadbeat pick amid a field of faster-growing, "cooler" enterprise software companies.

But it finally looks like SurveyMonkey has found its footing and is ready to rally. The company just reported fourth-quarter results - which is not only the best reaction the stock market has ever had to a SurveyMonkey earnings release, but also its strongest quarter of growth since going public. Shares of SurveyMonkey rocketed up nearly 20% on the news:

Data by YCharts

To me, this rise represents the beginning of a breakout that will catch up SurveyMonkey's long-lagging valuation to the rest of its software peers. The company has plenty of tailwinds behind it, chief among them its newfound focus on enterprise sales. As most investors are aware, enterprise sales don't only come with a larger dollar value, but they are also a more reliable source of recurring revenues. SurveyMonkey's notable wins in the enterprise (which this quarter included blue-chip titans such as CBS Interactive (CBS) and Duracell, the battery company owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)) not only helps it to gain market share in the customer-experience software space, but also raise its revenue visibility.

Though no longer quite as cheap as in the past, SurveyMonkey shares still have plenty of head room to rise, especially given the stretched valuations across the majority of the software sector. At present share prices near $22, SurveyMonkey has a market cap of $2.94 billion. After we net off the $131.0 million of cash and $215.5 million of debt on SurveyMonkey's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $3.02 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against SurveyMonkey's guidance for 2020, which the company just released alongside its fourth-quarter results:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey 2020 outlook Source: SurveyMonkey Q4 earnings release

The company is expecting revenues to grow 22-24% y/y to $375-$381 million, bracketing the growth rates that SurveyMonkey has seen across Q3 and Q4 of this year, and far outperforming Wall Street's consensus revenue expectations of $372.1 million (+21% y/y).

Against the midpoint of its FY20 revenue view, SurveyMonkey is trading at a valuation of 8.1x EV/FY20 revenues. I believe SurveyMonkey's rally can take it as far as 10x forward revenues, representing a price target of $27 and 23% upside from current levels.

It should be noted as well that there's plenty of opportunity on SurveyMonkey's free cash flows. In FY19, SurveyMonkey generated $40.2 million of FCF, and is expecting to keep that flat or grow slightly in its FY20 guidance. However, we must note that FY19 was a big investment year in terms of sales hiring, and there's plenty of opportunity for the company to expand FCF margins in 2020.

The bottom line on SurveyMonkey: though this company didn't race out of the gate immediately post-IPO, the current investment climate - one that focuses on growth and profitability at a reasonable value - will favor a continued upswing in SurveyMonkey shares.

Q4 download

Let's now dive into SurveyMonkeys' fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The company's earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey 4Q19 results

Source: SurveyMonkey Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 24% y/y to $84.3 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $83.8 million (+23% y/y) by a one-point margin, and accelerating two points over 22% y/y growth in Q3. It should be noted as well that for the second quarter in a row, SurveyMonkey has notched its best-ever quarter of growth since its IPO. Earlier in 2019, as the company was ramping up its enterprise sales force, revenue growth had clocked in at the mid-teens.

The key change underpinning all this success, of course, is SurveyMonkey's enterprise efforts. At the beginning of 2019, the company had only 100 dedicated enterprise sales reps. In a deliberate pivot of its go-to-market strategy to land more big names, SurveyMonkey has since more than doubled this enterprise sales staff.

In its most recent shareholder letter, SurveyMonkey wrote as follows on its new enterprise sales efforts:

There is a massive opportunity in front of us and we look forward to demonstrating productivity gains from this talented group throughout the year. Our team has more experienced sellers, higher value products to offer, better marketing and sales enablement, and a large and growing customer base of proprietary opportunities. In short, we are positioned to accelerate our sales growth."

The results speak for themselves. Enterprise revenue grew 145% y/y in Q4. As most software investors know, the fourth quarter is often a big quarter for deals, as IT leaders tend to dump much of their budgets for the calendar year. The enterprise customer base grew to 6,578 total customers (+84% y/y), while enterprise contributed 25% of total Q4 revenues - about double the prior-year contribution.

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey enterprise revenue mix Source: SurveyMonkey Q4 earnings deck

The big average deal sizes that come with enterprise sales has also proven a tailwind for SurveyMonkey's bottom line as well - despite the planned uptick in SurveyMonkey's sales spending. As we can see in the chart below that details SurveyMonkey's expense categories, SurveyMonkey's pro forma operating margins continued to hover around breakeven, while GAAP operating margins rose six points from 4Q18 to -23% this quarter. We like the fact that as sales and marketing spend grew seven points (eight points on a GAAP basis) as a percentage of revenues, increases in gross margins and a drop in general and administrative expenses were able to offset that rise.

Figure 4. SurveyMonkey margin trends

Source: SurveyMonkey Q4 earnings deck

In commenting on SurveyMonkey's 2020 outlook, CFO Debbie Clifford said that SurveyMonkey expects pro forma operating margins to hold flat or grow slightly, at ~1-2% margins for the year. But again, given that FY19 was the big investment year in growing SurveyMonkey's sales staff, it's difficult to imagine that margins can't grow more.

Key takeaways

In its earlier days, SurveyMonkey was a simple one-product company that sold itself only via its self-service channels. Now, SurveyMonkey has grown to several products, with many enterprise-grade features and fully-fledged enterprise sales team. With this transformation (as well as the rapid improvement in SurveyMonkey's results, with revenue growth having accelerated for two straight quarters), SurveyMonkey will be able to catch up to its peer SaaS stocks on a valuation basis. Stay long here and ride the upward momentum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.