National Oilwell Varco: Some Weaknesses But A Stable Balance Sheet

However, higher project tendering activity in offshore and cost reduction through restructuring activities can mitigate much of the loss in the medium-term.

NOV's Short-Term Weaknesses Are Still Active

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. A lack of demand for pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing in North America will not allow the company's performance to improve much. In this scenario, the company's top line and the operating margin will not bounce back shortly. It is unlikely that the returns from the stock will be attractive in the near-term.

The company's focus on redeploying retrofitted manufacturing machine tools and assembly plants has already lined up robust demand from the energy operators looking to cut down on operating costs. The trend of higher tendering activity in the international market should yield better demand for its services in 2020. We can also expect the full benefits of the restructuring process to reflect on its financial results in 2020. With the recent debt refinancing, the balance sheet looks stronger than some of its peers.

Industry Indicators Lack Strength

During Q4 2019 (Oct-19 to Dec-19), the crude oil price moved north (8.3% up), while the U.S. rig counts decreased (12.5% down). Since then, however, the crude oil price has been on a downslide as a result of the concerns over the global demand growth and on fear of lower trade following the outbreak of coronavirus. During Q4, the completions activity slowdown reflected in the 12% lower drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales, while the drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) were resilient (only 2% down). The drilling activity slowdown in North America and excess supply of servicing equipment have caused significant pressure on the downhole tools and rig site services.

What Will Make The Cut In A Depressed Time?

In this scenario, NOV's management believes that the structural overcapacity in the oilfield services market can improve through consolidation and market shakeouts. In its parts, the company has been right-sizing its operations and has closed 483 facilities since 2015. In Q4 alone, it saved $82 million through such savings, which would amount to $230 million annually. As the process of restructuring gathers pace, the company can identify and implement even higher savings in the coming quarters. The company can divest some of the established product lines during this process if returns fell below the threshold limit.

NOV is redeploying manufacturing machine tools, assembly plants, and rig up yards in areas of highest demand. Since these services and products require relatively less capital, NOV's capex needs have not gone up. In FY 2019, the company's capex has been 2.7% of its revenues, which is less than the average (3.1%) between FY2014 and FY2019. Lower capex, leading to higher free cash flows, can command a higher premium in a bearish market.

The other aspect of NOV's strategy is to strengthen its digital offerings. Some of the company's premier digital offerings include the NOVOS operating system, directional drilling tools like SelectShift, and the PowerBlade energy management systems. Some of the company's products, which are used to retrofit existing capacity, can find increasing use in today's environment where cost-cutting is the order of the day. Therein lies one of National Oilwell Varco's greatest strengths.

Strengthening the balance sheet is also a crucial part of the company's strategy. In November 2019, the company extended the debt maturities and paid down $500 million in debt. It may also reduce leverage by $400 million by December 2022 if the free cash flow supports such deleveraging. Lower leverage can be essential, especially when a shaky market leads to the lower stock price, which, in turn, can lead to impairment charges. During Q2 2019, it recorded a $3.1 billion impairment charge to goodwill as the energy market was affected by a bearish crude oil price outlook. So, the management has taken the necessary steps in the current scenario.

International Activity May Come To The Rescue

In North America, NOV's management is bracing for a protracted downturn in the oilfield services market. Although some capacity has started to wither away, it does not expect any meaningful recovery before 2021. However, the international energy market is poised to grow in 2020, particularly in the Middle East, where the efficiency of the U.S. shale production can be emulated. In this part of the world, the company is scheduled to deliver multiple new rigs and rig upgrade packages in 2020. In February, NOV and Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) formed a joint venture to develop an onshore rig and equipment manufacturing and aftermarket facility. With a contract to deliver 50 super-spec rigs to Saudi Arabia through the JV, the first of the lot is expected to be delivered in 2021. In offshore business, tendering activity in the company's Wellstream Processing business has doubled in the past year, indicating a likely revival in the offshore industry.

Increased tendering activity in offshore in the international markets has led to additional order booking in Q4 in the Completion & Production Solutions segment. Among the new projects, an award for a monoethylene glycol (or MEG) for use in an LNG project in Mozambique is noteworthy. Included in the projects are the front-end engineering design (or FEED) and delivery projects. In this segment, the consolidated book-to-bill ratio was higher than 1.0x in Q4. However, the Rig Technologies segment's new orders and backlog decreased in Q4 compared to Q3. Compared to the other segment, the book-to-bill ratio was significantly lower (0.59x) in Q4. We will discuss more on the Rig Technologies segment later in the article.

In Q4, the continued momentum in international and offshore markets more than offset the declining North American activity levels, resulting in 15% higher revenues compared to Q3. The EBITDA margin, too, improved due to facility downsizing and cost reduction, as I described earlier here. Next up is a segment break-up, which will shed more light on the performance.

Wellbore Technologies: Drivers And Outlook

A decline in drilling activity in North America translated into 4% lower revenue in Q4 compared to Q3. The loss was acute in the Downhole business unit, which fell by 12%. Lack of demand and the pricing pressure in North America drove revenues lower. However, the situation was much improved in the Eastern hemisphere. In that region, the company's lead edge motor, elastomer, and other technologies - which are mostly used in single-run wells saw higher demand.

The adjusted EBITDA margin in the segment improved to 19% in Q4 compared to 17% a quarter earlier. The cost savings initiatives, as I discussed earlier in the article, and structural improvements leading to operational efficiency, resulted in the operating margin improvement.

Outlook: In Q1 2020, the company's management is cautious as several factors, including the crude oil price volatility, the E&P budget cut, and the adverse effects of seasonality, take effect. As a result, revenue for the segment can decline from 6% to 12%, while the margin can also drop.

Completion & Production Solutions: Drivers And Outlook

The company's Q4 revenues in the Completion & Production Solutions (or CAPS) segment increased by 10% compared to Q3, while the segment adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated from 14% in Q3 to 12% in Q4. The segment was at the cross-road of higher offshore and international markets demand and low demand for the completion equipment in U.S. onshore. Investors may note that in Q3, the margin was favorably affected by credits related to the close-out projects, which did not benefit in Q4.

As the onshore activity fall accelerates and offshore demand not looking robust, the segment revenues can see revenue revising down by 10% to 15% in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019. The operating margin, too, can deflate further.

Outlook For Rig Technologies

The Rig Technologies top-line growth was the most impressive in Q4. In Q4, revenues increased by 17% sequentially. Improved progress on offshore projects has started to benefit the performance in this segment. Although adjusted EBITDA margin improved, going forward, the push to increase sales of older inventory can diminish margin if such sales start accounting for a more significant proportion of the total sales.

Dividend

NOV pays a $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to a 0.83% forward dividend yield. Halliburton's (HAL) and TechnipFMC's (FTI) forward dividend yields (3.3% and 3.1%, respectively) are higher.

FCF, Capex, And Debt

In FY2019, NOV's cash flow from operations (or CFO) increased by 37% compared to a year ago. Although revenues remained nearly unchanged in the past year, the company's CFO improved because inventories decreased significantly in FY2019. The higher sale of inventories, however, affected the company's operating margin adversely, particularly during Q4.

Increased CFO resulted in a 71% higher free cash flow (or FCF) in FY2019. In FY2020, the company plans to spend $325 million in capex, which would be 39% higher than FY2019. The higher capex would stem from the new rig manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. However, the company expects to generate higher cash flows from the new operations, which may help increase free cash flow despite higher capex.

NOV has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.38x) compared to peers. Nabors Industries' (NBR) leverage was 1.56x as of December 31, 2019. Nabors Industries is relatively more leveraged (1.56x). With the recent refinancing, as I discussed earlier, the company extended the maturity of $500 million of debt by seven years, while reducing debt by another $500 million. In the current environment, low leverage and a strong balance sheet can command a higher premium than a highly leveraged company.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

National Oilwell Varco is currently trading at a very high EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.7x. Between FY2017 and now, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 67.4x. So, the stock is currently trading at a significant premium to its past average.

NOV's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is much steeper compared to the peers, which implies the EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a higher current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is sharply higher than its peers' (SPN, NBR, and HAL) average of 6.2x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 14 sell-side analysts rated NOV a "buy" in February (including "very bullish"), while 14 of them rated it a "hold." Two of the analysts rated a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $27.1, which at the current price, yields ~18% returns. Read more about its rating in Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating.

What's The Take On NOV?

A lack of demand for pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing in North America will continue to take its toll on the servicing companies. Plus, the offshore projects' long gestation period does not warrant the international offshore revival in the short term. The company's top line is unlikely to improve anytime soon, and the operating margin does not look to escape the pressure, either. It is unlikely that the returns from the stock will be attractive in the near-term.

As we have seen with the other oilfield services companies, NOV's weak streak in North America has been offset by a strengthening international offshore market. The strategy of redeploying retrofitting manufacturing machine tools and assembly plants is working out well, especially when the operators are looking to reduce servicing and equipment costs. We have seen clear indications of higher tendering activity in the international market in 2019. We can also expect the full benefits of the restructuring process to reflect on its financial results in 2020. I think investors can expect higher returns in the medium-to-long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.