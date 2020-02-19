The Coronavirus And The Palladium Bubble

Historically, super-cycles in minor metals typically last around three years and the coronavirus might be the event that leads to the end of this one.

The coronavirus has led to a crash in auto sales, which I think could lead to a drop in demand of around 120koz in January and February combined.

Palladium has been in an unprecedented super-cycle for more than three years and even industry CEOs agree there’s a bubble.

Investment thesis

Back in March 2019, palladium (PALL) was trading at around $1,600 per ounce and Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) CEO Mark Cutifani told the press that there was a bubble but prices would hold close to those levels for a while. Well, ten months later, the price is close to $2,500 per ounce and the graph looks parabolic.

(Source: InfoMine)

However, I think this super-cycle is likely to end soon as the main catalyst – Chinese auto sales – is compromised. Due to the coronavirus, retail car sales in China fell by 22% in January to just 1.71 million units, which represents the largest-ever drop for this month. According to the China Passenger Car Association (CAAM), February is likely to be even worse with a drop of over 30%. CAAM estimates that the coronavirus outbreak will disrupt production of more than a million vehicles. If the virus outbreak starts to steadily fade in April, car sales in China for H1 2020 may decline by 10%.

Platinum supply and demand and why China is the major catalyst

Around 80% of palladium is used in catalytic converters, which are part of auto exhaust systems that reduce toxic gas emissions. The main drivers of rising palladium demand are tightening CO2 emission performance standards for cars in Europe and China. In 2019, there was a 14% increase in global average palladium loadings on gasoline cars, with double-digit growth in both Europe and China. Also, the average platinum group metals (PGM) content of a European gasoline car rose by over a quarter between 2017 and 2019.

(Source: Johnson Matthey February 2020 PGM Market Report)

Compared to platinum, palladium is more efficient in catalytic converters for gasoline vehicles. Platinum can stand in for palladium if needed, but the switch would be technically challenging and take 18-24 months. A major obstacle for the widespread adoption of platinum in three-way catalysts is its lower thermal durability, so a significant substitution effect in the gasoline sector in 2020 is unlikely.

A significant threat to palladium demand is substitution in diesel catalysts as there is much lower emissions control risk than substitution in gasoline catalysis. This is especially true for North America, where light-duty diesel emissions systems typically have a much higher palladium content than in other regions. Overall, around 700,000 ounces of palladium is used in diesel catalysts every year.

Looking at supply, significant increases are unlikely as more than 80% of palladium is produced as a by-product - to nickel in Russia and platinum in South Africa. However, I think rising palladium prices are likely to further incentivize recycling, which has been growing by 300koz per year lately.

Looking at China, demand for palladium rose significantly in 2019 as car production and sales were temporarily impacted by the introduction of China 6 emissions legislation in some provinces and cities. Around 70% of new gasoline vehicles produced in 2019 were China 6 models and the new legislation should be introduced countrywide in July 2020. As a result of the compressed phase-in schedule for China 6, some new local vehicles came with very high initial PGM loadings. These will be reduced in 2020, meaning the increase in Chinese palladium demand is unlikely to be as high as in 2019.

Regarding the coronavirus, I think the slump in car sales in China is likely to remove around 120koz of demand in January and February combined. For 2020, global demand for platinum will probably still grow, but I don’t think it will pass the 10-million-ounce mark.

However, a short-term fall in demand could lead to a significant loss of momentum in this super-cycle. The minor metal super-cycles typically include spectacular growth over the course of one to three years, followed by a swift crash to where they started 6-12 months later.

I think that a significant drop in prices could be the push needed for large secondary supplies to enter the market and thus eliminate the deficit, at least in the short term. Johnson Matthey estimates that up to a million ounces of palladium may still be available from the Central Bank of Russia. Also, Chinese individuals associated with industrial interests have been documented to stockpile significant quantities of PGMs for speculative purposes. ETFs held another 660koz at the end of 2019.

Conclusion

(Source: Johnson Matthey February 2020 PGM Market Report)

As you can see, the palladium market has been in deficit for several years, with the most severe being 2014. However, the super-cycle price-wise began in the middle of 2016 and has been going on for more than three years now. Even CEOs in the industry agree it’s a bubble and minor metal super-cycles typically last around three years, followed by a sharp crash.

I think the coronavirus could be the factor that ends this super-cycle as it will result in a significant decrease in demand in the short term. This could lead to increased secondary supply coming from the Central Bank of Russia and Chinese individuals.

Looking at the long-term prospects, substitution of palladium is challenging and the deficit is unlikely to disappear. However, I think that a price of over $900 per ounce is not sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.