U.S. GDP Beating The Global Recession Handily

The logic therefore is that we probably want to be investing in the U.S. or perhaps the developing economies - not the other rich ones.

The U.S. is going rather better than the other large developed economies at present, in fact better than the rich part of the global economy.

We want to be investing where there's economic growth - growth means profits after all.

The old definition of a global recession

This is not something that was ever an actual rule, a proper definition. Rather, a useful rule of thumb given what we know about how economies grow. That point being that less than 3% GDP growth in the global economy is, or at least was, a recession.

The argument is that poorer places should be growing faster than richer. After all, someone else has shown how it is possible to get richer, doing so is largely a matter of copying what was done elsewhere. So, if the global economy contains a lot of poor places then global growth should be reasonably fast - over 3%.

Before April 2009, the IMF argued that a global annual real GDP growth rate of 3.0 percent or less was "equivalent to a global recession"

OK. The thing is that global growth is now below that 3%. And the US's GDP growth rate is looking really pretty good among the rich nations. Given that we want to be investing where there is growth this would imply that we'd be wanting to invest into the American economy. So, that's probably what we should do.

As an aside, many economists insist that trade deficits are nothing to do with trade at all. Rather, they're caused by a capital surplus. So, if we all invest in the US then that trade deficit is only going to grow.

Global GDP

Sure, this isn't an official number, it's an estimate from Moody's Analytics. But they're not bad, the economists there, we can take this as being at least largely true:

Our estimate of global real GDP growth for the third quarter was revised a touch higher; activity is now expected to have risen by 2.5% in annualized terms (previously 2.4%), the same as in the previous stanza. In year-ago terms, global GDP growth accelerated slightly to 2.6% from 2.5%, though we caution that it remained well below the 3.1% average for 2018.

That's below that 3% that we think is recession. Or, perhaps, used to think was recession.

(Global GDP from Moody's Analytics)

We can also see that difference between advanced and developing economies:

(Global GDP breakdown from Moody's Analytics)

We can see there that the poorer countries are doing what they're supposed to be doing, growing faster. Again as an aside we can point out that this means global inequality is shrinking - you know, that's good, that's what we'd like to see for moral reasons anyway.

US GDP

Again this is the Moody's Analytics estimate, not the official figure, but the US economy is doing better than the rich world average:

Monthly GDP is consistent with real GDP rising 2.07% at an annualized rate in the fourth quarter, compared with the government’s advance estimate of 2.08%.

Or

(US GDP monthly from Moody's Analytics)

The logic here

We want to be investing where there is economic growth, that rising GDP. For it's a great deal easier to make profits - what we as investors get paid from - in an expanding economy and the faster the expansion the better from our point of view.

So, where's doing best? The UK is having a decent time of it now that Brexit uncertainty is lifted. The US is well outperforming the rich country average, even as it's only growing at that potential of 2 to 2,1%. And of course then there are those developing economies that are, as they should be, growing faster than the global average.

So, the logic tells us that the US (and perhaps the UK) are to be preferred as investment destinations among the rich countries. Further, we might look at an allocation to developing economies.

My view

I've worked in more than one developing economy and I always worry about the position of investors. They're not all known for the rule of law and the protection of property rights - largely why they're still developing. Investment into such economies does indeed carry the possibility of greater returns - but at the cost of greater risk. Whether you or I want to accept that trade off is an entirely personal decision.

My own reaction to that trade off is to think that investing through funds, rather than directly, makes sense. Others will, of course, differ.

In the developed economies stakes it does seem to me to be the US and UK that should be gaining our allocations. I've been a long term bear on the eurozone (more, agreed, for political reasons perhaps) and nothing that's happening there currently changes my mind.

The investor view

The geographic allocation of investment matters. We must guard, for example, again excessive domestic allocation. So, we need to look up and check around the world for where our funds should be going.

There's a definite and strong link between GDP growth and investor returns. Allocating to the places that are growing therefore makes sense. Thus, in the global economy, this means allocating to the Anglo Saxon world rather than the continental European, to the US and UK in more detail.

We should also consider the risk and return trade off of those developing economies. My own intuition, opinion, would be to use funds - despite the management costs - to spread risk and diversify in that area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.