The Only Thing That Can Push Hormel Higher Is (More) Irrational Exuberance

Using a variety of valuation methods, it becomes clear that even under great future operating results Hormel will not beat the market over time if bought at current levels.

Hormel (HRL) is a fine company. They have over 50 years of consecutive dividend increases, making them a dividend king, yet their payout ratio has always stayed below 50%. They are in a defensive industry, selling both shelf stable and refrigerated food stuffs. They have wise corporate management that has kept debt levels very low. They have made acquisitions and expanded their product offerings to reach beyond the center aisles of the grocery store and into more fresh, in demand categories. While my intent today is not to dig into Hormel's fundamentals, I did want to provide a brief backdrop so that readers know that I don't dislike Hormel. I think they are a well run company. I used to own their stock. I would own them again at the right price. But that is precisely my point; Hormel is overvalued by every measure. Those who buy now expecting significant forward returns are up against a lot of data that indicates shares aren't worth as much as they are trading for today. My intent with this article is to run a variety of valuation calculations to bear out that point.

Discounted Cash Flow

Perhaps the mother of all valuation metrics, particularly among value investors, this calculation attempts to determine the present value of all future cash flows. After all, it is the cash generation potential of a business that makes it an attractive investment since cash is what is used to reward shareholders in the form of dividends, stock buybacks, and wise acquisitions. In this model, I will assume generous forward expectations to show just how overvalued Hormel is. My formula for DCF is to take revenue, multiply it by the most recent cash from operations margin, subtract CAPEX (based on an average % of revenue from the past 10 years), and then discount those subsequent free cash flows back to the present. Beyond ten years I also add a FCF growth in perpetuity number. Finally I add net cash position, and divide by shares outstanding. Now for the specifics:

For starters, let's take revenue. HRL has grown revenue at less than 3% annually over the past decade. HRL has a stated goal and expectation of growing revenue at 5% annually over the long term. In 2020 they are guiding to growth of just over 3%. Because I am a nice guy, I will plug 10% annual growth into my DCF analysis, through the next ten years.

As it relates to cash from operations margin, that number came in at 9.7% TTM. I use that as my starting point for next years cash from operations. From there I increase the margin annually to 10% in 2021 and then by 50 bps every year then-after. That grows the margin to 14% in 2029, higher than their best cash generating year on record back in 2018 where the margin was 13%.

The average CAPEX as a percent of sales in the past decade was 2.17%. That is subtracted from operating cash flow to get free cash flow.

As for a growth rate in perpetuity number, I assume 3%. I believe that is a very generous value for free cash flow growth annually into eternity.

Finally, I apply a discount rate to each years free cash flow. Because I presume readers on SeekingAlpha are in fact seeking alpha, I use a discount rate of 10%, the long term average return of the stock market. This means that the resulting sum of all future free cash flow per share is the highest price at which HRL shares should be bought if investors are to avoid lagging the market. Again, this is with the GENEROUS assumptions listed above where revenue grows at double the rate management expects and margins improve to record levels. Here is a table of my results:

HRL currently trades at ~$48, a 17% premium to the super generous DCF model above. Even under the most pristine of conditions, HRL is not worth what it is currently trading at. Not by a considerable margin. And that was with a discount rate that matches the market. Anyone trying to beat the market would need to increase the discount rate, further lowering the total sum of all future cash flows.

Dividend Growth

Next we are going to assume that the present value of the stock is worth the discounted sum of all future dividend payments, since people laud Hormel's dividend king status and it is considered a dividend growth stock. Here we will assume that HRL can grow their dividend at the same annual rate going forward as they did in the past decade, or about 15% compounded annually. We will discount each years dividend back to the present using Hormel's dividend yield as a proxy for WACC, which is at 1.93%. This discount rate is particularly low. If we to use any other metric that is higher, the results get worse as the dividends get discounted at a higher rate.

Under these premises, it would take approximately 18 years of Hormel growing their dividend by 15% every year in order for the present value of all those payments to equal $48. Keep in mind that in the past decade, the dividend payout ratio at HRL rose from 29% to 46%. Also keep in mind that larger numbers are hard to compound at high rates of return. Said another way, high growth rates are incredibly challenging to sustain. So investors must ask themselves, can HRL grow their dividend by 15% for 18 years? That would be monumental.

EPS Growth

In their most recent investor day back in October, HRL reiterated their commitment to 10% bottom line growth annually. This is just below the earnings growth they have achieved in the past decade, coming in at 10.55% annually. So they have trajectory on their side, but successful investing isn't about the past.

Their earnings in the TTM period were $1.80. If they expect to grow earnings at 10% every year, in a decade they will have $4.67 of earnings. If we want to determine a stock price in ten years time, we have to come up with a reasonable P/E ratio by which to multiple those earnings.

Hormel trades at an incredibly high earnings ratio when compared to its historical self, other consumer staples as measured by the Fidelity® MSCI Consumer Staples ETF (FSTA), and the S&P 500 (SPY):

Current HRL HRL 5 yr. average Peers S&P Index P/E 26.81 23.64 20.4 22.4

*Data compiled by author

If you believe that mean reversion has any power, then we will assume their long term average P/E. If we take that five year average P/E, the stock price in 10 years time will be $110.40 given earnings of $4.67 stated above at the 10% annual growth rate. From current trading levels that is a return of 8.63% annually, which lags the long term return of the stock market as measured by the popular S&P 500 index. If their current P/E is maintained, the stock price will be $125.21 in ten years, a CAGR of 10% exactly. So even if Hormel manages to achieve the 10% earnings growth rate over the long term that management has guided to AND they maintain their lofty P/E ratio, the best return you can expect is in line with the market average.

Required Rate of Return

For investors seeking to beat the market averages, an annual return of no less than 11% is a good target. In order to achieve those returns, HRL would have to trade at $137.03 in ten years time. If we take the same two P/E ratios from above, we can determine at what rate HRL would have to grow earnings in order to support that stock price.

At their current multiple of 26.81, earnings would have to be $5.11 in ten years to support the $137 target. They would have to grow earnings by 11% annually in order to get there. This follows naturally. If the P/E ratio stays the same and we require 11% of capital appreciation annually, earnings will need to rise at the same rate.

If the P/E contracts to the five year average, earnings would have to be $5.80 in ten years time to support the $137 stock price. That means that earnings would have to grow at 12.41% compounded annually to get there. This is a rate that far exceeds their historically earnings growth ability and far exceeds what management has said they can do.

Conclusion

Hormel is a fine company. But to be rather candid, the current stock price seems to me like nothing but irrational exuberance. People think Hormel is safe because of the defensive nature of its product offerings. But that doesn't warrant being bid up to levels far exceeding historical norms and peer/market context. Given how high their P/E is right now, market participants are apparently expecting Hormel's earnings to accelerate in the future as they are willing to pay more for every dollar of those earnings. This is spite of absolutely sluggish revenue growth and some margin pressure from commodity swings. I have attempted to paint a clear picture of just how overvalued Hormel is, and how even under great conditions people buying in at these levels can expect returns in line with the long term average of the stock market at best.

Hormel announces earnings pre-market on Thursday. If the earnings release and subsequent conference call reveal anything even remotely worrisome, I expect the stock to give back a lot of gains. Am I willing to short Hormel? Possibly with a tiny position. I would do that knowing full well the risks of shorting a company like Hormel. In any case, I will absolutely not being buying at these levels. My previous position was established around $32. I later sold for a great gain when things were starting to feel lofty. I had better places to deploy that capital. I would get intrigued and do a deeper dive into Hormel's future prospects if the stock re-traced to $40. I would certainly buy again if it went down to $35 and no red flags emerged. We will see what Thursday brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in HRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.