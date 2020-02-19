Tractor Supply: Strong Growth And Omnichannel Presence

Tractor Supply (TSCO) provides a broad range of items that cater to those living in rural areas. The company targets recreational farmers and those who supplement their income through small scale agricultural operations.

The firm operates in a niche market, has a growing store count, a firm financial foundation, and strong omnichannel sales. Tractors Supply's days of breakneck expansion are behind it; nonetheless, the company is still growing at an impressive pace. These considerations and more led me to consider an entry level investment in Tractor Supply.

Source: TSCO company overview

Recent Results And Forecasts

In 2019, TSCO generated cash from operations of $812 million, an increase of roughly 17% over the prior year. Net sales increased 5.6% while comps grew 2.7%. This was despite underperformance in Q4.

Management attributed the lackluster Q4 performance to unusually warm weather (the 6th warmest winter on record) and six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This assessment is likely accurate. Q4 of 2018 and Q1 of 2019 had better than expected comps due to long winters in sections of the US.

Management is guiding for net sales in the range of $8.75 billion to $8.9 billion, an increase of approximately 5% to 6.5%. Comp store sales growth is forecast to be 1.5% to 3%.

The dividend was increased by 13%, marking the ninth consecutive year of dividend increases.

Anticipate Continued Growth In Store Count

The firm's store count grew from 1,276 in FY 2013 to the current 2,024. The company plans to open 80 Tractor Supply stores and 10 to 15 Petsense stores in 2020. Management sees potential for 2,500 Tractor Supply and 1,000 Petsense stores.

Although Tractor Supply slowed the rate of new store openings, the company is increasing store count by over 4% a year. That alone is a reason to take notice of the firm. However, in a world where the words "retail apocalypse" are bandied about continuously, investors must consider if growth can continue.

According to a study by IHS, excessive debt and rapid over expansion are the primary characteristics of retail store closures.

The following charts indicate Tractor Supply's store openings drive annual sales. The expansion was achieved without excess debt: At the end of 2019, the company's debt/capitalization ratio was a healthy 20.2%.

Tractor Supply Has A Strong Omnichannel Presence

According to a study by ForeSee, in 2017, (the last year I could find stats) Tractor Supply is the number one company in terms of customers' web experience! 60% of Tractor Supply customers visited the web site one or more times in the past 30 days. Tractor Supply's web experience ranked six points above the top-50 retailer average.

The company has now experienced over 7 consecutive years of double-digit e-commerce sales growth. Over 70% of e-commerce orders are fulfilled in store and 20% of customers buy additional items when picking up an e-commerce order.

To some extent, Tractor Supply's merchandise is resistant to e-commerce poachers. Livestock and pet consumables have consistently provided nearly half of net sales. Live chicks, fence posts, and 50-pound bags of feed are not prime targets for website entrepreneurs.

Source: 2018 Annual report

The hardware category includes items like lawn mowers, power generators, trailers, and welders. Items which are impractical to ship through digital retail channels.

Furthermore, the company's stores are tailored to suit local markets. Approximately 15% of each store's offerings fit the unique needs of the area it serves: For example, stores in New Jersey sell salt licks laced with selenium, a bone-strengthening mineral that's lacking in the local soil.

The Petsense Stores Should Drive Growth

As noted earlier in this article, Tractor Supply expects to add 1,000 Petsense stores to the company's portfolio. Expenditures for pets in the US have increased by over 50% in the last decade.

While I believe products provided by Petsense are more vulnerable to online competitors than those sold in Tractor Supply stores, the firm still stands to reap significant gains from expansion.

The Company Has A Robust Stock Buyback Program

In FY19, Tractor Supply repurchased nearly 5.4 million shares. Since the genesis of the share repurchase program in 2007, over $3 billion in common stock has been retired. At year-end, $1.5 billion remained on the share repurchase authorization. Management projects share buybacks in the range of $450 million to $550 million in 2020. Since there are approximately 118 million shares outstanding, the current share repurchase program represents well over 12% of shares.

Valuation, Dividend Metrics And Financial Position

As I write these words, TSCO shares closed the day at $98.17. The consensus twelve-month target of 21 analysts is $109.05, an upside of roughly 11%. Morningstar has a fair value of $97.00, and CFRA of $104.40.

The dividend, with a payout ratio below 21% and a dividend coverage ratio of roughly 464%, is safe. The company has a five-year dividend growth rate of 17.4%.

My Perspective

Tractor Supply shares are selling at a marginal discount to fair value, according to most analysts. Furthermore, the company continues to expand store counts, has a strong omnichannel presence and provides a product mix that is reasonably resilient to competitors, including online rivals. The company's stock repurchase program should boost share price and the Tractor Supply has a firm financial foundation.

These factors lead me to rate the company as a BUY.

I will add that the spring selling season is pivotal for the company's annual results. Tractor Supply only issues updates for its annual performance following Q2 results. Potential investors should be aware of this and may want to adjust the timing of their investment in this company accordingly.

I do not hold a position in the stock; however, I am considering selling puts a few percentage points below the prevailing share price early next month.

One Last Word

