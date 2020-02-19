Unisys: Q4 Unspectacular - 2020 Guidance Will Move The Stock Price

We still see sizable upside potential in the long term with 2020 being a "transition year", in light of the US Fed business sale.

Unisys' stock price rocketed almost 50% after the company announced the sale of its US Fed business and confirmed a strong finish to the year.

Unisys (UIS) is scheduled to release its full Q4/FY19 financial figures on February 25. We expect to see mixed Q4 results with Technology business dragging the overall performance down - largely anticipated by the market. We don't expect to see any surprises with regards to adjusted profitability; however, on reported basis, one-off expenses of c. €48m should burden the group's profitability, as highlighted in the recent conference call (no transcript available).

So far, the stock performance was very strong, returning +36% YTD and almost doubling in value after the announcement of the US Fed business sale (please refer to "Unisys: The Game-Changing Move"). We would expect to get more detailed information on the magnitude of the US Fed business sale, in particular in terms of profitability and cash flows and would pay close attention to the order backlog in the Enterprise segment (excl. US Fed) and 2020 guidance.

Chart 1: Sharp stock increase following the sale announcement

Data by YCharts

Q4 sales should be unspectacular; however, upper-end of 2019 is in the reach

Following strong 9M '19 results (+12% fx adj.), Q4 should be mild with virtually no revenue growth. While we see Services revenue growing at the mid-single-digit rate (+5.2%), Technology is the one to drag the performance with a sharp growth decline of -21.9%, as a majority of contract renewals were done in 9M '19.

For the full 2019, we revise our growth estimate to 6.7% on an adjusted revenue basis to align with the management's expectations. The market appears to be a bit cautious with 6% total growth, however still toward the upper end of the guidance.

In the recent press release, Unisys has already alluded to the fact that adj. revenue growth will end up at the upper end of the guidance of 3% to 7%. We remind the company upgraded its guidance (two times) following a strong performance in Q3 '19.

We note, 2019 is an extraordinarily strong year for Unisys backed by new deals signing, in the prior periods, in particular in 2018 which saw its backlog surging 11.6%. In the mid-term, we would expect to see growth normalizing from the high 2019 levels at 5.1% CAGR 2018-23 (non-GAAP) and slightly ahead of the group's mid-term sales growth range of 2% to 4% (should be revised in H1'20 to account for the sale of US Fed business, we reckon).

We should keep a close eye on backlog dynamics in Q4 as it will guide the revenue growth in 2020. As a reminder, Q3 backlog declined sharply by -14.3% which was largely attributed to the US Fed business with -12% decline. Given that Unisys agreed to sell its US Fed business to SAIC, with an expected closure in H1 '20, we would expect to see smoother backlog development going forward.

We reckon that 2020 guidance (expected to be published) will move the stock price, as the market expects -4% decline, presumably on falling backlog figures. This is generally in line with our view; however, we expect flat revenue as Unisys is about to enter its downward cycle. Once again, the overall business dynamics might change given the aforementioned sale.

Chart 2 Q4 should bring full-year growth to the upper-end

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Solid growth dynamics in the Service segment saves Q4

We expect to see sequential growth decline, with Q4 at +5.2% compared to +8.3% in 9M '19 which largely reflects backlog dropping -14.3% in Q3 - an indicator of the group's topline development. In terms of segments, we see Cloud Infrastructure solutions with +6.3% growth as well as business product outsourcing of +8% as key drivers of the segment's performance.

The strong performance in 9M '19 combined with moderate growth in Q4 should result in a strong overall 2019 growth of +7.5% - a substantial improvement compared to last year +2.8%, which is largely attributed to Cloud products in US Fed business and commercial segment.

2020 should be a transition year as we see backlog decline from its record high $4.8b level to $4.6b in 2019.

Chart 3 Slight sequential decline is expected

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Technology is the biggest growth spoiler in Q4

Backed by strong revenue development in 9M '19 (c. +15.3% y/y) on contract renewals and only mild 2% full-year growth, Q4 sales should decline sharply by -21.9%. In the Q3 conference call, the management mentioned one large contract being pushed in Q4 '19. If Unisys failed to book the contract, the decline might be much more pronounced.

We expect to see improving growth dynamics with +3.6% CAGR by 2023 backed by 1) cross-selling activities; 2) new product generation boosting customer wins; and 3) renewals for ClearPath Forward business. However, given the project-like nature of the business, the revenue profile might be rather lumpy.

Chart 4 No triggers for Q4 are expected

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Margin improvement on a sequential basis amid lower growth

In the recent press release, the management has alluded that non-GAAP operating margin will end up at the upper end of the guided range of 8.25% to 9.25%. This indicates Q4 adjusted margin should move to 9.5% - a decline of 240bps vs. last year of 11.9% - explained by transition costs and unfavorable product mix in the Technology segment. The market also shares the management's view and expects a 9.35% full-year margin, with no surprises expected.

However, we want to highlight c. $48m of one-off expenses coming in Q4 - burdening reported margin figures. Those will be excluded on an adjusted basis.

For 2020, we would expect flat margins backed by declining sales volume (boosting the profitability); however, the sale of US Fed business (H2 '20 onwards), which operates on the highest profit margin, offsets the positive impact. Contrary to our expectations, the market remains cautious and expects a 50bps margin drop, which we believe doesn't include the US Fed business sale.

Chart 5 Q4 profitability drivers full-year margin toward the upper end

Source: Image created by the author with data from Unisys

Conclusion

We don't expect to see any surprises in the financial results, as the management already indicated they will finish the year at the upper end of the guidance. We would keep a close eye on backlog development and new 2020 guidance and (hopefully) more insight into the sale of US Fed business, which should be the key stock drivers on that day. In particular, cash flow and profitability impact would be very helpful to make some meaningful assumptions regarding future operating performance.

Overall, we have a positive view on Unisys as the sale of the US Fed business frees up financial resources enabling the company to invest in value and margin accretive larger deals, which were impossible in the past. Despite the sharp stock increase, we still see a sizable upside potential of up to 40% based on fundamental valuation as well as (still) low valuation levels (2020 PE 26x and EV/EBIT 3.6x).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.