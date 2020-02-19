GGN: Stay Cautious And Vigilant On This CEF

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) has been brought up several times in the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory and is quite popular on the Seeking Alpha website as a whole. I was surprised that almost 12k investors follow this ticker. The primary attraction to GGN is its distribution rate coming in at a whopping 14.22%. The fact that it is a Gabelli fund could also be causing some of its popularity. Gabelli is a generally well known closed-end fund sponsor.

My skepticism of GGN begins with its 13.73% distribution rate. I have frequently mentioned that any distribution rate of over 12% should be put under heavy scrutiny. This is because that's implying that the fund can earn this year-over-year without a hiccup. At least that's what is needed in case one expects the fund to be able to maintain the current rate in a sustainable manner.

The other factor is the fact that the fund is trading at a premium that doesn't seem to be deserved. Though, we can look at another Gabelli fund - the Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) - this fund trades at a premium of 56%+. This is also unwarranted, but investors keep bidding up the price and have for years. In fact, the 5-year average premium for GUT is 25.83%. In comparison then, GGN's slight premium of 3.07% isn't that bad. Bearing in mind, these two funds are considerably different as one holds utilities and the other is a mining/energy play. However, if/when GGN cuts its distribution we would anticipate quite a drop in the share price.

About The Fund

GGN is a "non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income." The fund also has a secondary objective to "seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund's strategy and its primary objective." They describe their investment strategy as "investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the gold industries and the natural resources industries." The fund will also engage in an option writing strategy through single stock covered calls and some written puts.

Although they describe using an options strategy, their latest Semi-Annual Report puts option writing at 7.2% call options written and 0.1% put options written. This doesn't seem to be a significant amount. They also utilize leverage through the issuance of Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (GGN.PB). This helps bring total managed assets to around $759 million.

The expense ratio for the fund is 1.37% and has been rising since 2014. This could be due to the decreasing size of the overall fund. Assets in 2014 stood at $920 million and dropped to $707 million on June 30th, 2019. Additionally, since they use a preferred share offering, the leverage expense isn't a part of the expense ratio. It has its own separate line as "distributions to preferred shareholders" in the "statement of changes" portion of the report.

The fund has an inception date of 3/29/2005. Average daily trading volume is over 900k shares a day, so liquidity is not a concern for most investors.

Performance

The fund currently trades at $4.22 per share, with a NAV price of $4.05. This gives us a slight premium of 4.20%. Its 1-year average premium sits at 1.64%, so on that metric, the fund isn't that "expensive." Although as I mentioned above, I don't think the fund really deserves a premium at all. The 5-year average actually sits at a discount too, of 1.89%. The fund has traded at premiums multiple times and for extended periods since inception. Though, it does seem like if you are contemplating a purchase of this fund - now wouldn't be the time.

(Source - CEFConnect)

One of the other things that I see mentioned about GGN is that if gold prices continue higher, it should help this fund. It is true that several of the fund's top holdings are gold miners - but it doesn't appear to correlate very closely to gold or SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), an ETF that tracks gold.

Data by YCharts

The above chart is for the past 10-year period showing total returns.

Data by YCharts

The last 5-year period makes the fund track a little bit closer, but still lagging quite significantly.

Data by YCharts

The above charts were for comparison against GGN's market share price, this is now for the same 10-year period but reflective of the fund's NAV. Again, we see quite a similar pattern of lagging.

Data by YCharts

Again, a clear look at the last 5-years shows the NAV still not correlating well against gold prices or GLD. In fact, the last 5-years we can see a clear divergence in the fund's share price relative to its NAV. That's because if you notice from the discount chart above this puts us roughly in 2015 - when the fund had been trading at a pretty significant discount.

This relates to the fund's energy-related names that helped cause a panic in 2015 with energy prices crashing. Of course, we are still "recovering" from this crash in the energy space as a whole. GGN's top sector is metals and mining, but the second-largest sector allocation is to energy and energy services at 31.3% of the portfolio. Funny enough, those are the only two sectors that are present in the fund according to their Fact Sheet. This does mean the fund has been hit with a double whammy of bad luck as neither sector has performed well for quite a while.

We can take a look at both ETFs that represent these sectors; SPDR S&P Metals and Mining (XME) and the SPDR Energy Select Sector (XLE).

Data by YCharts

In the charts above we can see GGN's NAV acting as expected - right in between the performance of both sectors. With that being said, an investor would need to have a positive outlook on the energy and mining sector to expect positive returns from GGN. This is in contrast to some investors that think GLD or gold will dictate the direction of GGN. As we can see, that isn't the case historically speaking.

Distribution

The current distribution rate comes to 14.22%. This is paid on a monthly schedule of $0.05 per share. However, since the fund trades at a slight premium, the NAV actually has to produce a return of 14.81% to sustain the current rate.

At inception the fund had an initial distribution of $0.14 paid monthly, this was cut 4 times to arrive at the current rate. This is actually positive since the higher rate would have been eroding NAV at an even faster pace. I do still believe that the distribution needs another good trim before hitting a sustainable level.

(Source - CEFConnect)

In fact, if we did see a distribution cut and the fund dropped far enough, I may turn from being a skeptic to a buyer. However, at this time I don't believe it is a good entry.

Another positive for the fund is the fact that since it trades at a premium, they can use an ATM program to help generate additional capital for the distribution. Essentially, selling shares above NAV to pay current shareholders. It may seem like a bad thing, but it is definitely a way to help fund the current rate for longer than seems realistic.

(Source - GGN Semi-Annual Report)

From the above, we can see that the fund generated NII of $6,310,756. Then, $2,165,832 was paid out to preferred shareholders. This left $4,144,924 remaining in NII for common shareholders of which they were distributed out $40,922,448. This equates to NII coverage of 10.1%. Although, in all honesty, as an equity fund they will distribute out a large portion presumably from potential capital appreciation. Bearing that in mind, this is still low since they offer quite a bit of exposure to the energy sector where several of the names they hold pay quite a high dividend yield.

(Source - GGN Annual Report)

As we can see above, there is a large reliance on destructive ROC to maintain the distribution. This is even after the ATM offering and dividend reinvestment plan adds a healthy amount of assets that can be used to pay distributions. The fund also doesn't have significant holdings in MLPs in the energy space, so that also isn't a major factor in the ROC characterization.

Additionally, the fund is sitting on a large pile of unrealized depreciation. This can be positive if the fund turns around and can start moving in an upward trajectory. That's because they should be able to realize some of these unrealized losses and offset some future gains.

(Source - GGN Semi-Annual Report)

In fact, if we are looking for positives, the fund is sitting on $405,520,780 in carryforward losses already. These can be used to offset any future capital appreciation and thus, a shareholder can continue receiving the tax-deferred designation that comes from ROC. A positive if held in a taxable account.

Holdings

The fund overall leans heavy in North American holdings but does hold some international equities.

(Source - GGN Semi-Annual Report)

The higher allocation to North America can help the overall stability. Though this is limited since the sectors are so cyclical in nature themselves. We can also see what appears as "short positions." This isn't short as in shorting a stock in the traditional sense but short as in options written on the underlying holdings.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Right off the top, we see two gold miner companies; Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) and Newmont Corporation (NEM). Both are headquartered in North America and GOLD is the largest gold mining company.

GOLD last announced its earnings on November 6th, 2019. In that Q3 earnings, they beat on non-GAAP EPS and missed on revenue. The company does pay quarterly dividends but they are about as sporadic as its price per share has been.

Data by YCharts

NEM's last earnings were announced a day before GOLD's, on November 5th, 2019. It was a miss on both non-GAAP and GAAP EPS, and they also missed on revenue. They attributed this to "higher costs and problems with assets acquired in its merger earlier in 2019." They had acquired Goldcorp early in 2019 in a stock-for-stock transaction.

Both of these holdings don't give me a lot of confidence and in turn, make GGN not that appealing. We are then presented with their third-largest position, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM). As I'm sure many investors are familiar, XOM is a large oil and gas company. They also last released earnings for Q3 in November. November 1st, 2019 to be more precise. They had a mixed earnings release beating on EPS, but they missed on revenue.

They are also grappling with a difficult energy environment. Though, they have been able to still maintain their lucrative dividend and continue to grow it. Its growth has definitely slowed down over the last 5-year period, but that is to be expected with the current price of oil still under pressure compared to pre-2015.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Overall, I think the fund's over 14% distribution rate is attractive. However, that doesn't seem realistic and sustainable to me when I dig into their reports. Additionally, I don't find their gold mining holdings particularly interesting, even if gold prices are supposedly going to rise soon. It all seems speculative to me, at best. I do expect their energy positions to keep up some momentum though and the fund does have 31.3% exposure to energy, so that could be a positive going forward.

The one thing that could probably change my mind is if we got a distribution cut and seen shares get hit. A distribution cut from GGN should get rid of that slight premium they have. Although, if that happens then they lose to ability to 'profit' from their ATM program, so that could put additional pressure on the fund. But a distribution cut should reset the distribution to a more manageable and sustainable level too, so I view that in a more positive light.

If an investor currently holds the position, I don't think it's a screaming sell, but I would be looking for alternative options - just my personal opinion after digging into the fund! I could also see this as a speculative play or a fund that's used as an active trading instrument. In which case, I would still like to see the shares get hit a bit from current levels as the premium/discount chart suggests we are near the peak premium levels for the last several years.

Final verdict, stay cautious and vigilant with GGN!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on January 19th, 2020.