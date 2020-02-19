Virgin Galactic: The Short-Sellers Are Circling

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has seen an astronomical rise, which feels very similar to the sharp increase we saw in Beyond Meat (BYND) following its IPO. It seems possible that the ending could be the same too. It isn't to say that the company does not have a bright future because it is hard to bet against Richard Branson, but that doesn't mean the stock can't pull back.

Interestingly, the cost to borrow shares to then short is skyrocketing, a sign that short-sellers are aggressively moving into the stock. Additionally, there are signs that the stock may be a day-trader haven, with volume levels that are multiples of the float, suggesting the stock is being turned over multiple times a day.

Small Float, Big Volume

The latest SEC filing shows that there are about 31 million registered shares. But what is startling is that the stock has been trading multiple of that float. For example, on February 14, the stock had a total volume of 44.7 million, followed by almost 104.8 million shares on February 18, and an additional 44 million shares traded through the middle of the day on February 19.

It would suggest that traders are just flipping the stock over and over. This type of trading does not suggest there is a shareholder base being built with a long-term outlook, but a day-trading vehicle. It makes this stock a pretty risky one to play at the moment.

Additionally, the cost to borrow the shares of SPCE has risen dramatically. The implied borrow rate is around 44% on February 19. That is up from a rate of 13.9% on February 12 and has more than tripled just in the past few days. It would mean that borrowing the shares is in tight supply, and short-sellers are willing to pay a lot just for the right to borrow those shares.

We saw a similar type of activity in Beyond Meat in the early days of its trading. I wrote an article in June, noting that the cost to borrow shares is soaring.

Big Risks

Anything is possible, and that means the stock could continue to soar because there are more than fundamentals at play here, it's hard to know when the music will stop. It is very early days for this business, and it is an area that even I have a great interest in. Still, the stock's market cap has soared from $1.4 billion to around $6.6 billion in a very short period, on what appears to be minimal news from the company.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, it may be a very long time before the company can even see meaningful revenue. The current consensus forecast suggests revenue of only $83.8 million in the year 2022.

There seems to be more at play at the moment than hope for an exciting future. Now, the short-sellers are circling, and that can tend to lead to fascinating outcomes.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.