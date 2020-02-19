Ionis: Blanket Statements Hiding Solubility Risk

Source: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | IONS Website

Ticker: IONS

Current Stock Price (02/16/2020): $60.13

Recommendation: Long

Price Target: $71

Company Overview: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), founded in 1989 in the USA, is a specialist in discovering and developing RNA-targeting therapeutics in the US. Their primary specialities are in (1) Rare Drugs, (2) Neurological Drugs, (3) Cardiometabolic & Renal Drugs, and (4) Cancer & Virus Related-Drugs. Typically, Ionis focuses on developing drugs till the completion of Phase 2 where it then sells the rights to a larger pharmaceutical partner for the final stages including commercialization, typically but not always receiving Phase 3 milestone payment and royalties of 10-20% thereafter.

They have a majority-owned (75%) thus consolidated affiliate, Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA), which operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines to treat rare and serious diseases. Akcea manages two of the three approved drugs: WAYLIVRA, TEGSEDI. Akcea is normally running operational losses with 3Q2019 ending at -$159m. Ionis currently offers three approved Orphan Drugs and has a pipeline of 29 other drugs:

1) SPINRAZA

Primary Approvals: FDA-2016, EMA-2017

Parter: Biogen

Product Sales: +$560m in royalties

2) TEGSEDI

Primary Approvals: FDA-2018, EMA-2018

Parter: Akcea Therapeutics (Internal)

Product Sales: +$30m

3) WAYLIVRA

Primary Approvals: EMA-2019

Parter: Akcea Therapeutics (Internal)

Product Sales: None

Figure: Jan 2020 Product/Pipeline Summary:

Source: Ionis Presentation | 2020 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

What's it all about? This report will primarily cover the updates as of 3Q2019 but will also include summary results for the less-informed investor as well. I will highlight the general investment theme, but there were many concerning updates I'd like to spend my time highlighting to enable a more informed investor.

What's new?

New Ionis CEO: In Jan 2020, the founder and CEO Stanley T Crooke stated formally his transition from CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board. His replacement, Brett Monia, was the current COO who had been with the company since the founding.

3 terminated Akcea executive officers: In the 3rd quarter of 2019, the CEO - Paula Soteropoulos, President - Sara Boyce and COO - Jeff Goldberg left Akcea. They will stay on in the near term as advisers during the transition. It is unclear why they left, but it creates uncertainty regarding the changes for Akcea's primary products, WAYLIVRA and TEGSEDI. They have appointed an interim CEO, Damien McDevitt who was previously a board member and Chief Business Officer at Ionis. They have also appointed a new COO from outside the company. The benefit of this situation is that existing shareholders received +$19m in stock-based compensation expense that was forfeited by the exiting executives. On the contrary, it is concerning to have a serious management exit for a key entity of Ionis.

3Q Product preferences survey - TEGSEDI struggles: According to a recent survey, TEGSEDI's rivals in the hATTR market were seemingly favoured for prescriptions by doctors. The survey summarised that Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Vyndaqel will control about 50% of the market, 19% for Alnylam's (NASDAQ:ALNY) Onpattro and 15% for Ionis/Akcea's TEGSEDI. Prescription growth for TEGSEDI was touted as increasing rapidly, so time will tell if these results are grounded.

3Q2019 approved $125m share repurchase program: In 3Q2019, the board approved a share repurchase program worth $125m which is good news for investors. However, it has no expiration date and at current valuations, it doesn't seem likely to come into play. I foresee it taking effect once the stock price has depressed and it is concerning for current stockholders if management expects this to be a likely case.

Operations Analysis - Increasing Barriers

Figure: FYE2019 Financial Guidance

Source: Ionis Presentation | 2020 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Revenues & Profit

We will have exceptional YoY revenue growth with 3Q already showing $629M, a 54% increase 9m/9m with FYE expectations going to ca $1b. Net income growth will also provide a solid lift to the stock price for this year ending 3Q positive at $110M, up significantly from 3Q 2018's -$46M. Company expectations of $300m seem optimistic, but if it is the case then it will be an exceptional year-end. FYE2018 did show a very strong net income as well; however, this was only due to a standalone deferred federal income tax assets benefit of $291M offsetting the -$71M year-end loss before income tax. This all looks good, but what we need to consider is the upside potential for 2020 to sustain these results; which frankly, I do not see as strong enough.

Therapeutics updates:

SPINRAZA has been steadily growing since its approval in 2016 posting royalty revenues up 26% 9m/9m. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is also expanding a new global study to increase dosages. Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) Zolgensma is quickly gaining speed to compete since its approval in May 2019, but several scandals regarding manipulated data and being priced as "the most expensive drug ever" for a price point of $2.1m may make its competitive aspirations weaker. SPINRAZA has been cited as Biogen's last hope after a few late-stage previous drug failures which builds a solid reliance for the future Ionis partnership. Future revenue will be derived from continual returns on royalties as it expands. TEGSEDI and its future growth will be reliant on Akcea successfully marketing and commercializing the product; however, since its approval late last year, it has brought in +$30m. It's unclear due to Akcea's new management starting from September 2019, but Latin America seems to be the product's next outlet, primarily with its recent approval in Brazil and partnership with PTC Therapeutics (PTCT). WAYLIVRA received its conditional marketing authorization in May 2019 from the European Commission and in the 3rd quarter, it launched in the EU. Discussions are ongoing with the US and Canada. In a recent study, WAYLIVRA did meet its primary and secondary endpoints, but the next steps are uncertain.

Stock for income - Pfizer and Akcea: A negative factor relayed through Ionis in their 3Q results was the management of the sublicense fee Akcea owed Ionis. Akcea, Ionis' 75% owned subsidiary, acts as an intermediary tool utilized by Ionis to both boost results when needed and to specialize operations. The connection in 2019 was not utilized properly for shareholders of Ionis. In 4Q2019, Akcea is planning to receive a $250m upfront license fee from Pfizer for licensing AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx. Ionis was expected to receive a $125m sublicense fee from Akcea for this transaction; however, shareholders will instead receive 6.9m shares (ca +1% ownership) of Akcea common stock. Though Akcea is still majority-owned by Ionis, increasing the concentration of Ionis' assets in shares is not exactly a move all investors want, especially as negative consolidated results influence the bottom line. Separating these two entities allows for better investment decisions, given they're both public entities. Actions like these are expected to continue as Ionis utilizes its strategic ownership to strengthen both companies. This will in turn spread positive results between owners of Akcea and Ionis, the latter is largely under-benefiting.

A $215m unrecognized stock-based compensation expense: Another factor that has continually grown has been Ionis' non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Incentivising employees through stock-based compensation is a clear benefit for the entity, but when left unchecked it can amass to disproportionate sizes, like currently. As of 3Q2019, the $215m expense is planned to be recognized over the next 1.6 years. This is a bit concerning due to its large size and complicated financial effects.

Assets & Liabilities

In terms of the balance sheet, it's quite strong with solid assets and seemingly sufficient cash/short-term assets reserve of $2.4B (9m/9m: +9%). The asset portfolio seems strong on initial analysis, but going deeper into the notes on the 10-Q from 3Q2019, we see some unsettling operational barriers for future growth.

1) $596M convertible debt due in Nov 2021: November of 2021 marks the time when $596M worth of convertible senior notes come due. As of 3Q, there were no updates regarding mitigating factors that they have confirmed, though the company did state they may issue 10.3m shares of common stock upon conversion. This is worrisome based on the above dilution effect and based on the fact that it would take 99% of 2018's revenue ($599.7M) just to cover the debt. Additionally, it would take 5.4x 2019's 9-month net income. Adding to the effect, the company estimates the fair value of this debt without the conversion feature, which could make the real value of this debt much higher. A large cash reserve is a protective barrier, but based on pure valuation theory and the below break-down of the barrier, the stock price will significantly decline if they are forced to use it. The company has stated that it has available shares to use to cover this, but regardless, this will hurt stock prices. Any threat to the solubility of an R&D firm is a threat to the investor.

2) $1.9b of short-term assets with unclear classifications: Not only is there a large composition of corporate securities that make up Ionis' short-term investments, but it also is fraught with unclear assumptions due to the accounting code allowing the company's discretion. Any short-term market downturn, not unlikely due to the over-extended economy, would damage the company's solubility not only in the long term but in the short term. We see that a large portion of Ionis' $1.9b liquid assets are invested with $336m worth of corporate debt securities already impaired as of 3Q2019. Furthermore, 65% of their $1.9b "liquid assets" are invested into less-than secure corporate debt securities and a majority, 58%, is invested with maturities greater than one year.

Source: Self Created | Data: IONS 10Q - 3Q2019

Additionally, 31% or $589m of all Available-For-Sale Securities have a maturity of >1 year, yet are still classified and touted as short-term assets. 21% are AFS with a maturity less than 2 years and 9% with between 2-3 years. This is legally allowed, but it greatly biases the $1.9b short-term asset value that the company states as a protective barrier. The risk alone in selling assets like corporate debt before maturity can greatly decrease this total value that is baked into the companies valuation. A reevaluation of these assets is a reevaluation of the company's stock price and solubility. We can see the company is working to reduce the risk associated with its corporate debt position, but it is still worrisome.

Cash Flow Factors

In terms of the cash flow statement, we see a strong lack of cash flow. Obviously, after reading how they realize revenue via amortizing deferred revenue and the usage of Akcea to take physical receipts of cash and issue stock to Ionis, we can be worried of the complexity that may lead to incorrect assumptions. 9M2018 showed net cash from operations of $487M, largely stemming from the deferred contract revenue being forcefully realized on the cash side. 2019 does not have this benefit, as of 3Q results. Ionis posted a mere $68M CFO. The company does have a successful short-term investment plan which netted them ca $300m YoY which may be influenced by prior investments, but the risk-exposure is extensive.

Partnerships

Biogen: Ionis has several strategic collaborations with Biogen mainly focused on antisense technology to treat neurological disorders. Ionis licenced SPINRAZA to Biogen and has received exceptional royalty revenues from this transaction. As one of their longest-standing partners, Ionis has received ca $2.3b from Biogen since inception and the partnership is continuing with eight other medicines being developed for them. Biogen is the foremost key to Ionis' success and as of 3Q2019, Biogen was responsible for 47% of Ionis' revenues totalling $294m, $212m being royalty revenues from SPINRAZA (+26% 9m/9m), and $82m in the 3Q alone (16% 9m/9m). What is positive about this relationship is that in 2018, Ionis had a $448M common stock issuance directly to Biogen. Tying in this large pharmaceutical company is a solid move to ensure the longevity of their SPINRAZA product, managed by Biogen. Biogen has been Ionis' longest partner contributing the most since Ionis' inception and aligned interest is critical to Ionis consistently performing in 2020. As of 3Q2019, deferred revenue equaled $532m, which is the potential revenue to be amortized as services are rendered and milestones are met.

Bayer: Ionis has few strategic collaborations with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), mainly around targeting FXI for treating clotting disorders. IONIS-FXI-LRx was moved forward in their partnership in October 2019. Since inception, Ionis has received over $175m from the Bayer collaboration, but the future is uncertain. The next payment of $20m and any subsequent revenues will be based on Bayer initiating a Phase 3 study under the FXI program, but the likelihood is <50%.

GSK: Ionis allied with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in 2010 to discover and develop drugs targeting rare and serious diseases, including infectious ones. In the 3rd Quarter 2019 due to positive Phase 2 results, Ionis licensed their HBV drug line including IONIS-HBV-LRx, focused on the HBV infection to GSK. In Q4, they will recognize the $25m license fee. From inception, Ionis has recognized +$164m from the collaboration. As of 3Q, the only revenue derivable will be a payment of +$15m upon successful Phase 3 results. There is currently no deferred revenue and no strong upside for revenue sourced here.

Roche: Ionis has two collaborations with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), including one for Huntington's disease and one to develop IONIS-FB-LRx. Roche retains the rights to license IONIS-FB-LRx after several studies and then will take responsibility for further global development, regulatory and commercialization activities and costs. From inception, Roche has been responsible for over $220m going to Ionis. The next payment of $15m is expected if Roche decides to advance the Huntington's drug, IONIS-HTTrx. They currently have $56.7m in deferred revenue that is amortizable upon services rendered.

On Akcea's collaborations:

Novartis: Akcea partnered with Novartis in 2017, starting a potentially lucrative opportunity. The exclusive rights for AKCEA-APO[A]-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx were granted to Novartis for further development and commercialization upon Akcea's successful completion of Phase 2. Upon exercising this option, Novartis will be responsible for all further development. In 1Q2019, Novartis licensed AKCEA-APO[A]-LRx. From inception, Akcea has received over $343m, including $150m in 1Q2019. Akcea paid the agreed 50% to Ionis via 2.8m shares of Akcea common stock, a common practice for these two entities. Both Ionis and Akcea typically recognize these full licensing payments upfront rather than adding to deferred revenue, given the exchange of full rights and responsibilities. A future revenue source for this partnership can be made through the rights of Akcea to provide Novartis with the active pharmaceutical ingredient. A side note on operations is that Ionis will recognize the fee-based revenue from Akcea in full and Akcea will recognize it as an R&D expense. The only other confirmed potential revenue is of a deferred revenue figure of $11M.

Pfizer: Akcea has established a collaboration with Pfizer in October of 2019 for the licensing of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Under the agreement, there is the potential for a $250m upfront license fee, upon closing the transaction and receiving Hart-Scott Rodino clearance, an anti-trust-related formality. There is the potential for up to $1.3b from this partnership and tiered mid-teens royalty payments on worldwide sales. What is unique about this partnership is that Akcea intelligently retained the rights to co-commercialize AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx in the USA and a few other markets. It is claimed that Ionis and Akcea will split 50-50 the revenues from this partnership; however, as usual, the upfront license fee of $125m will be paid in 6.9m shares of Akcea common stock.

Conclusion | Investment Thesis | Risks

In summary, we can see that Ionis is in a period of restructuring with several key leadership positions having transferred hands in 2019. I expect these issues to be sorted out due to the proper advisory positions established, but it must be monitored in 2020. I believe that the operational barriers the company has ignored for several years have accumulated to a staggering size, particularly financial obligations coming due in 2021 which threaten the solubility of the company.

Finding alternative refinancing sources in 2020 may be possible, but it is distracting for the management who needs full focus to commercialize TEGSEDI and WAYLIVRA. Operational issues with Biogen also threaten the company but established track records prevail. I expect the company to perform well in FYE2019 comparatively YoY, but 2020 is more uncertain. Long-term positions should be reconsidered and monitored for the success of the above two products and competition towards SPINRAZA.

If the company meets its $1bn target and price-to-sales prevails at ca 10x, we can expect to approach the $71 per share mark.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.