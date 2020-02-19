Avoid CBL & Associates: This Looks Like A Zero

Avoid CBL: the common and preferred shares both have a high likelihood of going to zero.

While CBL is working hard to reduce debt, its leverage is rising due to the pressure on adjusted EBITDAre.

In December, CBL announced the indefinite suspension of its common and preferred dividends, due to its high debt and falling cash flow.

Mall REIT CBL & Associates (CBL) has been in free fall for the past few years. Adjusted FFO per share has collapsed from $2.41 in 2016 to just $1.36 in 2019, with further declines expected in 2020. Vacancy rates are rising due to a slew of tenant bankruptcies: especially the 2018 bankruptcies of Sears and Bon-Ton. This is forcing CBL to spend money on redevelopment just as its cash flow has come under pressure.

As a result, CBL has reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.265 per share as recently as 2017 to $0.20 per share in 2018 and just $0.075 per share by early 2019. Last March, in conjunction with a lawsuit settlement, the REIT agreed to suspend its common dividend for two quarters to preserve cash. In December, it took an even more drastic step, announcing an indefinite suspension of dividends for both its common and preferred shares.

Not surprisingly (given this background), CBL stock has plummeted from around $20 five years ago to less than $0.70 today. The preferred stock held up better initially, trading near $25 until late 2017. However, both of CBL's preferred share issues lost value quickly thereafter and now change hands for less than $3.50: an 86% discount to their liquidation preference.

Some deep-value investors are betting that the steep selloff has created a buying opportunity. However, CBL actually looks like a classic value trap. Here's why this is a stock to avoid at any price.

Q4 results as expected, but guidance is awful

Earlier this month, CBL reported that same-center NOI plunged 9.1% in the fourth quarter. That brought its full-year drop in same-center NOI to 6.5%. Meanwhile, adjusted FFO per share came in at $0.37 last quarter, down from $0.45 a year earlier. For the full year, adjusted FFO per share fell 22% to $1.36, compared to $1.73 in 2018.

These results surpassed management's most recent guidance. As of late October, CBL had projected that same-center NOI would decline 6.25%-7.75% on a full-year basis and that adjusted FFO per share would fall to between $1.30 and $1.35. That said, full-year adjusted FFO per share fell short of CBL's initial projection of $1.41-$1.46, due to lower gains from outparcel sales.

Unfortunately, management doesn't expect any improvement in business trends this year. CBL guided for an ugly 8%-9.5% full-year decline in same-center NOI in 2020. As a result, it expects adjusted FFO per share to fall to between $1.03 and $1.13: down more than 20% year over year at the midpoint.

Redevelopments aren't helping

In recent years, CBL bulls have dismissed the REIT's terrible financial results as the result of temporary headwinds related to department store closures. The hope was that by redeveloping those anchor spaces for new tenants, CBL would be able to stabilize NOI and FFO and eventually return to growth.

This theory has been decisively disproven by CBL's 2020 guidance. A substantial number of anchor redevelopments have already opened within CBL's portfolio, with many more set to come on line in 2020. Nevertheless, management expects NOI declines to accelerate relative to 2019.

(Source: CBL & Associates November Investor Presentation, slide 12)

In recent earnings reports, management has highlighted how CBL is finding creative ways to redevelop vacant anchor spaces without spending a lot of capital. CBL doesn't really have an alternative, due to its weak balance sheet. However, capital-light redevelopment strategies won't have enough of an impact to turn around struggling malls (or even do much to slow their decline). In-line tenants continue to suffer from weak traffic, leading to rising vacancy rates and negative leasing spreads. CBL ended 2019 with non-anchor occupancy of 91.2% (see p. 3), down from 93.1% a year earlier. Meanwhile, leasing spreads were -8.6% for its malls during 2019.

CBL's debt problem is getting worse, not better

During 2019, CBL worked hard to reduce its crushing debt load. The suspension of its common dividend and a variety of asset sales contributed to this effort. In one sense, the company was successful: it ended the year with $4.25 billion of debt (including its share of joint venture debt), down from $4.66 billion at the end of 2018.

However, while CBL's total debt thus declined by 8.8% during 2019, NOI fell even faster, plunging 10.5% from $652 million to $584 million. Adjusted EBITDAre deteriorated still faster, plummeting 12.3% (from $626 million to $549 million).

In short, CBL's profitability is deteriorating so quickly that it is less able to service its debt today than it was a year ago, notwithstanding the substantial reduction to its gross debt since then. With NOI set to plunge again in 2020, the same dynamic is likely to play out this year. Suspending both common and preferred dividends will enable the REIT to pay down plenty of debt this year, but CBL is likely to exit 2020 with a balance sheet no better than what it has today.

More headwinds on the way

While it's too early to know for sure what to expect in 2021 and beyond, it's clear that CBL will continue to face headwinds. Most notably, Macy's (M) announced earlier this month that it will close approximately 125 lower-performing stores over the next three years. It has already begun liquidation of its store at Hanes Mall (a CBL property).

Among the other 30 Macy's stores in CBL malls, CBL's management expects 6 or 7 additional store closures in 2021 and 2022. While these stores don't generate much rent, losing them will trigger co-tenancy clauses that may entitle other mall tenants to rent reductions. These co-tenancy impacts can be quite significant. Management estimates that co-tenancy will reduce same-center NOI by 2.1 percentage points this year. The loss of Macy's as an anchor will also put pressure on rents when other tenants' leases come up for renewal.

(Macy's store closures will hurt CBL in 2021 and 2022. Image source: Macy's.)

The big unknown for CBL is what will happen to J.C. Penney (JCP), which has 47 stores in CBL malls and contributes just shy of 1% of the REIT's revenue. J.C. Penney has far more stores than Macy's, even though it is dramatically less profitable. If the company decides to move closer to Macy's in terms of the size of its store footprint (or if its turnaround fails and J.C. Penney is forced to file for bankruptcy), that would have a severe negative impact on CBL.

There's no value here for shareholders

CBL's year-end debt load of $4.25 billion is 7.7 times its adjusted EBITDAre (EBITDA from real estate) of $549 million for the past 12 months. However, with NOI in a downward spiral, EBITDAre is likely to fall below $500 million this year.

Unless CBL can stabilize its NOI very soon, its common and preferred shares are likely to be worthless. However, with more department store closures on the horizon, there's no sign of an end to NOI declines. CBL is in particularly poor position when you consider that the economy has been doing quite well in recent years. A recession would likely lead to further tenant bankruptcies and store closures, exacerbating the recent trend of declining NOI.

For investors who feel compelled to invest in CBL, the unsecured debt is the best option. CBL has several bonds maturing in the mid-2020s and currently trading around 50 cents on the dollar. There's still plenty of upside: an opportunity for a 100%-plus return over the next few years if the bonds returned to par. Meanwhile, between the REIT's ability to selectively default on secured debt attached to overleveraged malls and the value of its other properties, CBL's bonds could potentially recover more than 50% even if the REIT has to file for bankruptcy.

That said, in a doomsday scenario where a significant recession forces J.C. Penney to liquidate within the next few years, many of CBL's malls would be likely to fall into a severe downward spiral. That could force CBL to file for bankruptcy at an extremely inopportune time, leading to a steep haircut for the unsecured bonds. As a result, the wisest course is to steer clear of this troubled REIT altogether.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

