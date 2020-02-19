Facebook Is Not Done Yet

Having said this, we have made a DCF analysis and determined at the current price this is a good buying opportunity.

However, this is the result of long-term investments which we believe will begin to pay off in 2020.

Thesis Summary

After some "disappointing" fourth-quarter results Facebook Inc.'s (FB) share price tumbled around 10%. Concerns over decreasing profitability have sent some investors running but we have some different beliefs and have reached a target price using trend line analysis and a DCF valuation.

Given Facebook's still outstanding cash generating capabilities and growth outlook, we believe the current price offers a good entry for investors with at least a 10-year horizon in mind.

Company Overview

Facebook Inc. just posted some good end of year results. Revenue growth is above 20% and the company remains incredibly profitable. Nonetheless, when looking at the valuation and sentiment around FB many investors seem to ignore the numbers coming out. There are of course concerns that FB's best days are behind it, and while this may be true, it doesn't mean FB can't still be a good investment.

Source: Annual Report

In the results of the last 3 years, we can see why FB has fallen out of favor recently. In 2019, for the first time in a while, Net Income fell, and by a substantial amount, a 16.4% drop.

While revenues continue to grow at around 20%, they have been outpaced by costs. One big increase comes from RnD, which has increased close to 30%. So what does RnD expense mean? As stated in the report and discussed in the conference call, most of these expenses can be attributed to an increase in headcount and salaries. Marketing and sales and G&A have also outpaced the growth of revenues. The question we must answer: Will these investments in personnel fuel growth in 2020 enough to be "justified"?

Strengths and Opportunities

In the section below, we will discuss Facebook's strengths and growth opportunities.

Balance Sheet

We couldn't talk about the strengths of FB without having a quick look at the Balance Sheet.

Source: Annual report

FB doesn't have any "debt", which is always good. The Balance Sheet is incredibly solid, with over 4x assets to liabilities. Another interesting observation is just how much the balance sheet has expanded, with liabilities more than doubling. However, this is not something to worry about due to the asset coverage and the fact that there is no actual long term debt in the liabilities. We view the growth of the balance sheet as a positive since it shows FB's effort to keep growing and this is in line with the increased spending.

Market Growth

Facebook sells advertising. This is where the great majority of its income comes from. As an "industry" online advertising is still in growth mode.

Source: eMarketer

Digital ad spending will continue to grow at double digits in the next 2 years and will gain ground on other forms of advertising. This is good news for the likes of Facebook and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

An increase in overall advertising spending will probably lead to an increase in ad revenue for FB. The only argument against this would be of you believe that fewer users will use Facebook platforms, but the data so far suggests that users are increasing.

Source: Annual report

Daily average users have increased consistently every year, and so has the ARPP (Average Revenue Per Person). While we could speculate this will change at some point, the evidence so far suggests the market and FB's users are growing.

eCommerce: Instagram and WhatsApp pay.

As far as opportunities go, there is one clear market where FB is very well positioned and has a lot of run-room, and that is eCommerce. It is surprising and somewhat disappointing that FB hasn't covered more ground in this area. When questioned about it in the earnings call, Zuckerberg admits that they have been deliberately slow on this because they need to work out all the details first. This does on the surface make sense. When talking about a platform such as Facebook.com Instagram or WhatsApp, making a mistake when launching a new feature can be extremely costly.

In any case, what is true is that the actions and financial statements of the company show that FB does intend to implement big changes soon. This is the main reason why FB has increased its size, and costs, so much. They are hiring new developers to introduce changes and innovations to further monetize their assets.

A good example of this is Instagram checkout, which began launching in the fourth quarter of 2019 and we should expect a full launch in 2020. What this means is that people will soon be able to make purchases within the Instagram app. This will be a game-changer. Already, most eCommerce enterprises obtain most of their traffic from Instagram, both organic and paid. Integrating this process should help to increase conversion rates and FB can easily lock up some fees for processing the payments which merchants are paying to someone else anyway.

But what, in our opinion, holds the most potential, is Whatsapp Pay. With an estimated 2 billion users worldwide, enabling WhatsApp users to send money instantaneously and with the same ease as sending a text message could be an incredible source of revenue. This model has worked very well already, especially in African countries, where most people send money through text messages. We wouldn't be surprised if in the future Whatsapp Pay, becomes the unofficial currency of many African countries. Furthermore, it is also worth mentioning the potential that the above initiatives could have when integrated with Libra, FB's cryptocurrency project.

Threats and Weaknesses

In the section below, we will discuss Facebook's weaknesses and potential threats.

Higher costs

There is some reason to be concerned with how much costs have increased at FB. Since 2017, expenses have nearly doubled. Looking at the breakdown of each segment, it is particularly alarming to see that GA has increased from around $2.5 million to over $10.4 million. In this regard, we would like to see management exercise some constraint and reduce the rate of growth. It is understandable, however, given the increase in the FB labor force.

Looking at RnD and Marketing, on the other hand, we are not quite as concerned. Firstly, because they have increased more or less in line with revenue, and secondly, because these are necessary motors of growth. Particularly, RnD has increased substantially as we mentioned in the introduction due to an increase in headcount. This is a good thing in terms of future value because while the costs of the hiring are reflected in the income statement, the associated increases in productivity are yet to be seen. We could label this phenomenon RnD lag.

New competitors

Of course, when it comes to social media platforms and trends things can and have changed very quickly. Staying fresh and updated is a must. Musical.ly and TikTok, owned by Bytedance are examples of this. Furthermore, based on personal experience, it does seem that Facebook.com has become a lot less popular and most young people growing up today don't even have Facebook accounts. However, they do use Instagram, which Facebook owns and Whatsapp.

This is what FB has done well, which is through their weight around to acquire new upcoming apps and platforms. The other thing they have done well is keeping these platforms separate in the eyes of the public while integrating them in the backend. For example, most Instagram accounts are connected to Facebook accounts. This has helped in keeping the company relevant and optimizing the use of data.

In any case, while new platforms are sure to spring up, and perhaps one-day Instagram and Whatsapp will also lose their popularity, I am confident FB has the means and direction to keep itself relevant.

Regulation

Finally, we must discuss the legal backlash and scrutiny that FB has undergone since its inception. Like Google and Amazon, Facebook is much more than a company. It holds so much power and influence that it is reasonable that politicians and governments want to put checks and balances on their actions. In the past, Facebook hasn't always been forthcoming about their practices and ideals, but this might be different in the next decade. In Mark Zuckerberg's own words:

...my goal for this next decade isn't to be liked, but to be understood.

Source: Earnings call transcript

Furthermore, in a recent visit to Brussels, FB's CEO discussed some of the new internet rules put forth in their whitepaper. Rather than lobbying against regulations, Facebook seems to be trying to get in front of it and lead the way.

Overall, we believe this path will be more beneficial for Facebook, investors and consumers alike. Whether it be data mining, security or censorship, Facebook seems ready to tackle these issues head-on. While surely litigation costs and regulations will be a persistent struggle, Facebook now has more experience and is better prepared to deal with these challenges.

Valuation

We have considered a discounted free cash-flow analysis most appropriate to reach a target price based on the expected return.

To forecast revenues and balance sheet, we have used trend lines. Using trend line analysis based on the performance of the last 10 years, we have come up with ratios for each line in the income statement and balance sheet for the next 10 years.

Here is a graph illustrating this with revenue growth, as an example:

Source: Author's work

The resulting ratios are as follows:

Source: Author's work

These ratios have then been applied to the last available figures to come up with a forecasted balance sheet and income statement. Furthermore, for the sake of the DCF analysis, we have "assumed" that the company maximizes cash-flow by reducing financial investments and obligations to 0.

Other assumptions include:

Income tax is 21% of EBT.

The perpetual growth rate of cash flows is 3% after 2029.

Interest income is 2% of previous year net debt and income

Source: Author's work

Applying the above ratios, here is the reduced income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement for the forecasted period:

Source: Author's work

Source: Author's work*

*NFO=current assets (operations) + current liabilities (operations) - long term liabilities (operations):

*Equity = Previous equity + Net income - FCF (provided that change in the equity is not larger than Net income, so no dilution is necessary).

*Debt is maintained at a minimum which is not optimizing levered FCF, but an assumption based on observable company risk policy.

Finally, given the projected cash flows, we have reached a target price by discounting according to the different discount rates in each year. The red boxes show the share prices below the current market price. Given this is a 10-year projection, it doesn't make sense to discount the cash-flow in 2020 but it is still interesting to see.

As we can see, a "fair" value for FB according to our forecasted earnings would imply an expected return of close to 8.5%

Source: Author's work

Takeaway

Our forecasted revenue CAGR of revenue of 27% may seem rather generous, but given the above-mentioned growth catalysts, we believe it is not unlikely. Furthermore, our model forecasts long-term investments as a proportion of operating profits, meaning that a reduction in revenues results in a less than proportional decrease in DCF. In other words, we could see this as an "aggressive" forecast with high growth and high investment in long-term assets. However, similar cash-flow could be achieved with less growth and investment.

Overall, we believe that Facebook offers a reasonable investment with some exciting growth opportunities which are not fully factored into today's price.

