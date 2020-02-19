3 Reasons Why Teva Pharmaceutical Is Still A Good Buy

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) reported quarterly results that beat consensus estimates on revenue and earnings. Markets already anticipated the strong results, sending the stock from $10 when I recommended it to a high of around $13.50. Since then, the stock pulled back slightly but the good news is that the downside appears limited.

There are 3 reasons why investors should continue accumulating Teva stock whenever it dips.

1. 2019 Targets Met

Teva posted revenue of $16.9 billion, non-GAAP EBITDA of $4.7 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $2.40 and free cash flow (“FCF”) of $2.05 billion. The strong FCF is a key target that management exceeded. This gives it the flexibility to pay down its debt load and pretty much taking away any doubt in the company’s solvency. Debt fell from $34 billion around 2.5 years ago to around $25 billion in the last quarter.

Teva cut its spend base by around $3 billion to secure its cash flow. The nearly $5 billion in revenue loss from Copaxone going off-patent globally is less of a concern today. Strong performance from Austedo, which treats tardive dyskinesia and Huntington's disease chorea, and Austedo, which prevents chronic or episodic migraine, will eventually replace that lost Copaxone revenue.

Teva’s EBITDA is stabilizing and is on track to reducing its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. This peaked in Q2/2019 at 5.72 times. It ended the year at 5.32 times. Investors should continue to monitor Teva’s improving debt profile in the quarters to come.

2. Positive Growth Drivers

Nearly 9,000 patients use Austedo daily. With only one other competitor approved to treat tardive dyskinesia, Teva will likely capture much of the total addressable market (“TAM”). Teva estimates that 500,000 patients suffer from the disease in the U.S. As more patients use the drug, expect revenue to be increasing steadily. Two more indications are possible, further increasing the TAM. The Tourette syndrome is in Phase 3, so if it posts positive data from the study in a few months, TEVA stock may rise.

Teva also has a Phase 3 trial treating dyskinesia in cerebral palsy. With no drug on the market for this disease, positive clinical data in 2021 will lift the company’s prospects.

Ajovy is in the midst of a global launch. In Europe, an auto-injector launch should facilitate the drug’s administration. And of course, that will lead to higher sales. Teva is confident that it will have a capture rate of ~25%, driven by the auto-injector’s ease of use. Strong clinical results from Ajovy will lead to higher prescription rates.

Teva is the leader in generic drugs and will build its position. It is developing many biosimilars. For example, fasinumab is "a recombinant, fully-human anti-nerve-growth-factor antibody, improved pain and physical function in patients with osteoarthritis." This drug is in Phase III and is developed together with Regeneron (REGN). Incidentally, Regeneron is a value play with strong growth and quality. As shown below, Regeneron stock has an upside of 32% at a fair value of $525.82:

Conversely, Teva stock scores poorly on growth but has average value. The stock apparently trades at fair value:

Having Regeneron as a partner only helps build investor confidence for Teva stock. When it posts data from the Phase 3 trial, expect the company to be sharing positive data from the study.

3. Cost Controls

In addition to staff cuts in recent years, the closure of underperforming manufacturing plants is only one aspect of cost controls. Teva is re-tooling existing plants to operating more effectively. Teva’s gross margin is around 50%, giving Teva lots of room for improving the total margin. Its operating margin is at an inflection point. By 2023, it should expand by 400 basis points to 28%:

Strong leadership and the application of project management certified principles in an agile operating model will lift margins The company said on its conference call that:

we need to have an agile operating model and organization. And I’m happy to inform you that the new head of our manufacturing organization, Eric Eric Drape, has yesterday reorganized his organization to have a more technology-focused setup, where we ensure that all the best practices can be implemented in a fast and consistent way across the world.

Valuation And Your Takeaway

Teva forecasts flat revenue growth and operating income growing by as much as $300 million. In effect, investors may assume revenue does not grow until FY 2021.

If investors assume revenue growing by 2.3% annually in a 5-year discounted cash flow model, revenue exit, we have:

(USD in millions) Input Projections Fiscal Years Ending 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec 24-Dec Revenue 16,887 16,809 17,200 17,600 18,000 18,400 % Growth -10.40% -0.50% 2.30% 2.30% 2.30% 2.20% EBITDA 4,442 4,500 5,016 5,317 5,540 5,825 % of Revenue 26.30% 26.80% 29.20% 30.20% 30.80% 31.70%

At a steep discount rate, Teva stock has a fair value of at least $16.77:

This fair value is similar to analyst price targets:

Continue accumulating shares of Teva on weakness. Investors are starting to buy stocks in the generic drug sector cautiously. Those with a 2 to 3-year time frame will find Teva a suitable investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.