Bristol-Myers Squibb: Up 50% In 6 Months, But It Can Continue

Based on 2020 Non-GAAP EPS, the company is trading close to a single digit P/E ratio. That low valuation, along with the potential for share repurchases, will reward shareholders.

The company has an impressive portfolio of assets that will generate significant returns, despite patent expiration risks, revenue should continue to go up.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has gone up 50% in 6 months, pushing its dividend down to 2.7%, as some wonder if it can continue.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has become one of the largest publicly traded pharmaceutical companies since its acquisition of Celgene. That acquisition, one I have praised in the past, has allowed the company to significantly diversify its portfolio. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive pharmaceutical asset base points to the ability to generate shareholders massive returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb A New Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb, with its recent Celgene acquisition, is a brand new company that's worth taking a significant glance at.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has focused on reorienting its vision "to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines". The company wants to find cures for serious diseases, and its portfolio has revolutionized the treatment for a number of diseases. The company wants "to be the world's leading biopharma company". Overall, the company's goal is to "transform patients' lives through science".

The company, as a new combined company, has continued to have strong execution. The company executed its ASR in 2019 along with a dividend increase. These two things together helped generate significant shareholder returns on the back of the Celgene acquisition. Going forward, as we'll discuss later, the company will have continued cash flow and the potential for significant shareholder returns.

Past the company's portfolio and current pipeline, near-term drug launches also provide significant earnings potential. The company expects the potential for 8 near-term launch opportunities and U.S. regulatory actions for 6 opportunities over the coming 6 months. The portfolio and pipeline from the new company help support the company's recent share price growth and can continue going forward.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Key Franchise Analysis

Bristol-Myers Squibb's earnings power is supported by the company's key franchises.

The above slide provides the company's full year Pro Forma revenue for its various businesses. The two important things to pay attention to here are not only are the company's businesses well diversified from the combined company's perspective (Revlimid, the largest asset, is ~30% of revenue), but the businesses are achieving strong growth. Only 2 of the 8 didn't have double-digit growth.

Let's take a look at some of these businesses. Revlimid and Pomalyst are the 1st and 5th largest drugs in the portfolio with $2.8 and $0.7 billion respectively in pro-forma 4Q 2019 revenue. Pomalyst's 23% growth rate versus Orencia's 8% growth rate means that Pomalyst will likely soon be the 4th largest drug in the portfolio. Together, the two drugs make up almost 40% of Bristol-Myers Squibb's top-8 drug revenue share.

Both drugs are achieving massive growth from increased uptake along with the potential for new regimens. More importantly, for each, ROW sales are remaining strong as opposed to U.S. sales. That's important because Americans pay more than the rest of the world for drugs - and several candidates for the U.S. presidency are proposing changes to the system. That's a major geopolitical risk that needs to be addressed.

Pomalyst has decent patent expiration. Its patents are expected to last until the mid-2020s, which means with various defense plans, generics can avoid entry until the late-2020s. Revlimid, on the other hand, is in a much more difficult position, a concerning status as the largest source of sales in the company's portfolio. Revlimid has started to see lawsuits appear as patents expire in late-2019.

Current estimates are the generic entry of copycats in ~2-3 years, with fully generic entry in ~2026. That gives the company a few years to come up with an alternative, and a few years of revenue growth from a massive product, but generic entry here is a risk worth paying attention to.

Looking at Opdivo, one of pre-acquisition Bristol-Myers Squibb's largest drugs, revenue has remained strong here too, up 7% YoY. This drug represents ~20% of Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue and it was in fact Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue from this that the Celgene acquisition, with Revlimid, was supposed to help diversify. In the US, the company has had some difficulties, however, growth has continued internationally.

Opdivo has already started to face patent expiration and other difficulties - hence difficulties in the U.S., so last year might have been the last year of significant growth. This is evident in 4Q 2019 revenue down 2% YoY. However, in a world with slow declines, growth across the remainder of the portfolio could help maintain revenue constant / growing overall.

The last drug worth discussing, and arguably the most exciting, is Eliquis, which also makes up 20% of the company's revenue (with 23% YoY growth). This drug is actually a joint project with Pfizer, and it's quickly grown to be an exciting part of the portfolio. There are two incredibly significant aspects of this drug to pay attention to. The first is that the drug is the best drug in its class.

The drug is incredibly popular because there's no better current alternative in its main treatment application (helping to prevent blood clots and stroke). As a result, the company has quickly picked up a growing percentage of the U.S. market. More importantly, there remains significant room for expansion of the drug. Based on its market share and effectiveness, as Medicare coverage improves along with other aspects, it could almost double.

Lastly, and most excitingly, the drug has strong long-term patent protection. Its current patents last until 2023, although as with any drug of its size, patent challenges exist. However, it's currently managed to extend patent protection to 2026, up to 2031 by some estimates. That points to potentially 10+ years of significant revenue from the drug.

For those who underestimate the power of this drug, with Bristol-Myers Squibb's low non-GAAP P/E ratio, if this drug were the only drug in Bristol-Myers Squibb's portfolio, the company would have a P/E of ~50 - only double that of the S&P 500 (assuming proportional expenses). That's because the company has a P/E of 10 and the drug makes up 20% of revenues (we'll assume 20% of profits too).

That, combined with its staying power and growth potential, makes it a drug to watch. Other analysts agree, Eliquis peak sales are forecast as $12 billion in 2024 vs. $7.9 billion in 2019. That could, by itself, cover a 56% decline in Opdivo sales.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Shareholder Return Potential

The company's impressive franchise of assets supports strong shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is forecasting ~$6.10 / share in 2020 Non-GAAP EPS, of which $0.85 / share is GAAP. That provides a company with a P/E ratio of less than 11 from a Non-GAAP perspective, an incredibly low P/E ratio. In 2021, the company anticipates its Non-GAAP EPS growing to ~$7.30 / share (a P/E ratio of <10 for those that invest today).

That's an incredibly low P/E ratio, however, the Non-GAAP to GAAP equivalence is concerning. The difference mainly centers around various R&D expenses and tax rates. Still the shareholder return potential from Bristol-Myers Squibb from this massive earnings and cash flows is huge.

Going forward, Bristol-Myers Squibb has significant potential. The company's ~$10 billion in annual R&D expenses are significant and should bear fruit. It's for this reason that the company expects revenue from its assets and therefore profits to grow significantly. The company is also committed to reducing its leverage to a mere <1.5x Debt / EBITDA by 2023. That's roughly 40% the level as of the most recent quarter.

Additionally, the company has continued to support its dividend - a 10% increase announced in Dec. 2019 has resulted in a dividend of ~2.7%. The company's commitment to a sizable increase in its dividend shows its commitment to its shareholders. Additionally, the company has committed to share repurchases, mainly those from the Celgene acquisition.

Bristol-Myers Squibb executed a $7 billion ASR in November 2019. That's a ~5% decline in outstanding shares. The company has also had a $5 billion new authorization that provides the company with flexibility for new share repurchases - that's enough to reduce outstanding share count by almost an additional 5%. With Non-GAAP EPS at ~$15 billion annually, shareholder returns can be significant.

Dividends are at ~$4 billion annually. The company can utilize its $5 billion share repurchase authorization fully within a single year. The company's financial strength means it can continue strong repurchases going forward - increasing the impact of revenue and EPS growth even further.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Risks

Bristol-Myers Squibb, despite its impressive potential, has three risks worth paying attention to. The first is the risk of increased regulation, the second is the risk of merger issues, and the third is the risk of R&D and portfolio issues.

The first risk is the risk of increased regulation. As was evident above, Bristol-Myers Squibb earns more money from the U.S. than from any other country as Americans pay more for healthcare than any other country. There is bipartisan support to lower U.S. drug prices, with attempts to make them equivalent to what other countries pay. That regulation could have a strong negative impact on Bristol-Myers Squibb's revenue.

The second potential risk is the risk of merger issues. Bristol-Myers Squibb recently made one of the largest healthcare acquisitions ever, with its $74 billion acquisition of Celgene. Historically, large acquisitions haven't panned out, and while I do believe that this acquisition is unique from the perspective of potential cash flow, it's important to note that this is a risk that companies face.

The last risk I want to discuss is the risk of R&D and portfolio issues. We have already discussed the potential risk of patent issues on the company's portfolio and sales above. However, it's worth noting several things. The company spends ~$10 billion annually on R&D, but competing companies are also spending similar amounts.

Even if patents remain strong, new drugs could negatively impact the company's portfolio and hurt income. Simultaneously, significant R&D spending could not pan out and end up being a waste of money.

These risks are all worth it for investors to pay attention to.

Conclusion

Bristol-Myers Squibb is up 50% in 6 months, driving its market capitalization to more than $150 billion. However, despite this, the company still has significant potential going forward. The company's Non-GAAP EPS will place the company at a P/E ratio of less than 11 in 2020, driving that down to a Non-GAAP P/E ratio of less than 10 in 2021. This highlights the company's earnings power.

The company's top drugs are potentially running into patent issues, part of what forced the Celgene merger. However, the company's portfolio continues to remain strong, and thanks to recent blockbuster drugs like Eliquis, revenue could actually go up. The company will turn this into share buybacks and other rewards. This together makes Bristol-Myers Squibb a solid long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.