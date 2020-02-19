Celsius Holdings: Investors Seem Unimpressed, But We Expect A Major Surprise Ahead

The company has beaten analyst's revenue forecasts for five straight quarters. We see another major revenue surprise ahead when the company reports Q4 and FY 2019 in a few weeks.

The three analysts that cover CELH have a median price target of $11.00 a share on the stock, which translates into an 80% upside move from current price levels.

The company surprised Wall Street analysts, by announcing that it had unexpectedly reached profitability in the third quarter of 2019.

Over the last 5 years the company's revenues have grown at a 32.51% compound annual growth rate; well above the industry average.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. continues its DSD distribution build-out accompanied by increased revenue growth associated with increased market share penetration.

Every once in awhile a company with outstanding investment characteristics fails to grab the attention of investors on Wall Street.

These types of opportunities are few and far between, and represent the kind of special situation that we look for to allocate investment dollars towards in our managed portfolios.

Rarer still, is when these companies have a cadre of Wall Street analysts who closely follow their progress and incorporate the company into their research universe.

Source: Bar Chart

But what makes this type of opportunity exceptionally rare is when there is a strong positive consensus among those analysts, resulting in price targets much higher than the current market price, that seems to go largely unnoticed by investors on Wall Street.

Such is the case with Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH), a company that we continue to rate as a "strong buy" based on a number of steadily improving fundamental and technical factors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. continues to execute on its plans for a massive DSD distribution build-out, which began in mid-2019 and has gained additional momentum since.

Over the past 5 years, Celsius Holdings has seen impressive growth in revenues; averaging a 32.51% compound annual growth rate. This far exceeds the average growth rate for similar companies in the beverage industry.

In addition to experiencing strong double-digit revenue growth Celsius Holdings surprised analysts recently by announcing that they had reached profitability in the third quarter of 2019.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Analysts are not only looking for strong growth in revenues and earnings to continue in the coming years, but they are forecasting that both of these metrics will grow at levels well above both the market and industry average.

Source: Simply Wall Street

These revenue and earnings forecasts, based on estimates from the three analysts that currently follow Celsius Holdings in their research universe, can be seen on the graph pictured below.

Source: Simply Wall Street

The three Wall Street analysts that currently cover Celsius Holdings are Jeff Van Sinderen of B. Riley, Anthony Vendetti of Maxim Group and Jeffrey S. Cohen of Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

All three of these analysts currently have a rating of "strong buy" on CELH, with a median price target of $11.00. The stock currently trades just below $6.00 a share.

Source: Wall Street Journal

This implies potential upside appreciation of over 80% from current levels.

Back in mid-December 2019 the shares had an average price target of $9.50 according to the website Tip Ranks.

Source: Tip Ranks

The real excitement, however, comes when you look at what these analysts are projecting for revenues and profits through the year 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Simply Wall Street

As can be seen from data available on two different financial websites (Seeking Alpha and Simply Wall Street) analysts are projecting CELH to have EPS of 0.17 cents in FY 2020. The estimate among these same analysts for FY 2021 is that Celsius Holdings will achieve EPS of 0.50 cents.

Source: Seeking Alpha

On the revenue side, the estimates among analysts are for FY 2020 revenues to come in at $111.3 million and FY 2021 revenues of $141.78.

The FY 2021 revenue projection, would put CELH shares at a price-to-sales ratio of only 2.87X. Currently, the shares sell at a P/S ratio (based on average projected FY 2019 revenues by analysts of approximately $72.51 million) of around 5.29X

Source: Macro Trends

We believe that analyst's revenue estimates of $72.51 million for FY 2019 are actually too low for two reasons. First, average revenue estimates have fallen short of actual revenues posted by the company in each of the last five quarters. The average miss over those 5 quarters produced an astounding 18.29% shortfall.

We anticipate that the company will provide their sixth consecutive earnings beat when they post Q4 and FY 2019 results on March 12, 2020. Our expectation is for the company to come in with full-year revenues surpassing $80 million.

Another reason we expect another beat on quarterly revenues, is that it is difficult to measure the potential impact on revenues that two important International factors will have.

1.) The acquisition of Func Foods, which closed on October 25, 2019 and

2.) The royalty payment in 2019 from the restructuring of the China deal.

In 2018 Func Foods generated approximately $37 million in revenues. The rational for the acquisition was clearly spelled out in a press release on September 11, 2019.

The acquisition of Func Food represents a meaningful opportunity for Celsius to quickly gain critical access to the European nutrition markets, expand its product offerings in-line with growing market potential and position the company to capitalize on a broader revenue base. With approximately $37.0 million in revenue and $702,000 in Adjusted EBITDA in 2018, Func Food offers a number of synergies and benefits that are expected to be captured through this business combination.

What it is somewhat difficult to assess is just exactly how much in revenue was derived from continuing operations at Func Foods from October 25, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

Using a pro-rata formula, we come up with a projected revenue figure of $6,403,846 for the nine week period that Func foods was a subsidiary of Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Regarding the China royalty, one only need to look at the terms and conditions of an agreement reached with Celsius's former Asia partners. That agreement, in part, states that:

Over the first five years of the license agreement, there is a guaranteed $6.9 million license fee paid to Celsius in annual increments (2019 to 2023). Subsequently, in 2024, Celsius will receive an annual license fee equal to 3% of sales if unit volume is less than 3 billion (3,000,000,000) cans in a calendar year, 2.5% if volume exceeds 3 billion (3,000,000,000) cans but less than 6 billion (6,000,000,000) cans in a calendar year and 2% if sales volume exceeds 6 billion (6,000,000,000) cans in a calendar year, which translates to a minimum of approximately $2.2 million in any given year.

Adding the two numbers together, from the Func Foods acquisition and the China royalty agreement, we arrive at an additional supplemental revenue number of approximately $13.3 million.

The pro-rata revenue resulting from the Func Foods acquisition should be fairly straightforward from an accounting perspective. The China royalty payment presents us with more of a challenge in determining the financial impact on reported FY 2019 revenues, since we are not exactly sure how those funds will be treated from an GAAP standpoint.

The above notwithstanding, we view any additional funds received by the company, whether they be royalty payments or revenues from gross sales, should have a positive overall effect on the company's financials.

Source: YCharts

A company growing revenues at a compound annual growth rate of 32.51% over the past 5 years, in our opinion deserves a higher than average P/S multiple to the industry average; currently at 4.16X.

Source: CSI Market Data

Given the above average revenue growth rate for CELH of 32.51%, we believe that the shares should command a premium of at least 33% over the industry price-to-sales average of 4.16X.

A thirty-three percent premium over the industry average would translate into a price-to-sales ratio of 5.53X; just slightly above the current price-to-sales ration of 5.29X for Celsius Holdings.

Here is the formula we use to arrive at a future CELH share price estimate within the next two years.

Projected FY 2021 revenues of 141.78M times current P/S ratio of 5.29X divided by Shares Outstanding of 68.9M

($141.78M x 5.29 = 750.02M/68.9M = $10.88)

Using a 5.53X price-to-sales ratio would equate to a future share price of $11.38.

(141.78M X 5.53 = 784.04M/68.9M = $11.38)

Both the $10.88 and $11.38 projected share price closely coincides with the current average analyst share price of $11.00.

As more and more Wall Street analysts discover CELH through various conferences and analyst meetings with the company, we have no doubt that, if the current momentum for CELH continues, these higher-tiered analysts will begin publishing more in-depth research reports for investors to read.

The Global Consumer and Retail Conference, hosted by UBS Investment Bank, will be taking place in a few weeks at The Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on March 4 & 5, 2020.

We are expecting Celsius Holdings to participate in this high-profile event as a presenting company. Venues like this serve to help increase the general awareness of undiscovered companies, like CELH, among the all-important Institutional constituency.

Now that CELH has a stock price above $5.00, trades on the NASDAQ, and carries a market capitalization north of $400 million, we expect to see a dramatic increase in the number of Institutional investors giving this company a good, hard look for inclusion in their portfolios.

While a formal presentation is important, we believe that the most important aspect of these high-profile Institutional investor conferences is that typically company management will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with potential investors in a more private setting during the time between the scheduled presentations by various companies.

This is an invaluable part of any investor conference, as it provides company management the opportunity to engage with attendees, drill down to more detailed information and start building a potential long-term relationship.

We currently know of two other major Wall Street analysts, beside the three already mentioned, in this article, that have either met with Celsius Holdings management, or have mentioned the company in one of their research reports.

One is former Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog.

Bonnie has been a top-ranked Institutional Investor analyst. For more than ten years, Bonnie has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for the All-America Research Team, most recently ranking No. 5 (runner-up) in the Beverage/HPC sector and historically ranking as No. 2 in the tobacco sector. Bonnie consistently ranks in the U.S. Thomson Reuters Awards and most recently ranked No. 3 stock picker and No. 2 earnings estimator in the beverage sector.

Ms. Herzog recently left Wells Fargo Advisors to join Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs is one of the few Wall Street firms that is in the process of expanding its research capabilities at a time when most other firms on Wall Street are cutting their research staff.

In addition to Bonnie Herzog, MacQuarie Capital analyst Caroline Levy has also written about Celsius Holdings, Inc. and the company's disruption to the energy-drink category, currently dominated by Monster Beverage (MNST).

Prior to joining Macquarie, Ms. Levy was a Managing Director and analyst at CLSA, where she covered beverage and household/cosmetics for seven years. Prior to that, she held a number of senior analyst roles in equities research at UBS (including managerial responsibilities), Schroders and Lehman Brothers. She leverages a wide network of industry contacts within beer, spirits, soft drinks and cosmetics, and is known for her consumer surveys and global views. Ms. Levy earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Cape Town.

If and when Institutional Investors begin reading full-blown, in-depth, research reports by these two prominent sell-side analysts, we have every reason to believe that CELH will no longer suffer from being undiscovered, unrecognized and unappreciated.

We have often called CELH the Rodney Dangerfield of Wall Street.

Both of these sell-side analysts view CELH as being a disruptor in the energy drink category, and both continue to follow the Celsius story very closely.

The best validation, however, that disruptive brands like Celsius and Bang Energy are making inroads to take market share away from Monster Beverage (MNST) was the fact that on the Monster Beverage Q2 post-earnings Investor Conference Call, Monster CEO Rodney Sacks mentioned these two disruptors by name and indicated that he believed that they would both likely see additional penetration into Monster's bread-and-butter market as they continue to gain shelf space among retail outlets.

Here is what Rodney Sacks said on that conference call"

Now there are a number of other performance energy drinks, there's Bang, and there are also some other performance energy drinks that are seeking to obtain listings in space in the convenience channel, such as Celsius and C4 and others. And so we think that they will ultimately be an additional space allocated to the performance energy drinks. As part of the broader energy drink category, the existing space or probably you will start seeing some additional space being allocated in C stores and coolers in alongside or adjacent to the energy space.

We find it somewhat perplexing that given all of the good fundamental news for CELH over the past year, along with heavy insider ownership, and a extremely high level of short-interest in the stock, that this company continues to fly under the radar of most investors.

Add to that, an industry that is thirsty (no pun intended) for new innovations in the healthy beverage landscape along with a penchant for the "buy it rather than build it" mentality, we believe that within the next 12-18 months there exists a strong possibility that Celsius Holdings, Inc. could be acquired by a much bigger industry player.

Even a company like National Beverage Corporation (FIZZ), which has lost its luster, might entertain the idea that a fast-growing brand like Celsius could reinvigorate the past, once-upon-a-time, excitement that the company no longer seems to have due to declining sales and increased competition in its once dominant flavored sparkling water brand LaCroix.

The weak-spot in their beverage portfolio appears to be the energy-drink category, and a healthy energy alternative, like the Celsius brand, could be a nice fit for the overall strategic vision of the company.

It's obvious that FIZZ needs some sort of new catalyst to get its mojo back.

We find it an interesting side note (and totally coincidental) that the former Executive V.P. of Sales & Marketing for the LaCroix brand, Vanessa Walker, left National Beverage to join the Celsius team in early 2016.

She has since left Celsius to start her own beverage consulting firm Millennial Brands Consulting, Inc.

We don't know about how investors feel about a potential price appreciation of over 83% during the next two years, but we would take that stock return in our portfolio every single day and twice on Sunday.

We continue to be long the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. within the speculative portion of our managed portfolios.

This reflects our belief that the shares remain attractive at current levels, and that significant appreciation will occur, especially as others in the investment community discover the value that these shares represent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.