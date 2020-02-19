Exxon Mobil: Don't Kick Yourself For Not Adding This To Your Retirement Fund

Going forward, strong returns from investments should result in the company's P/E declining to <6.5 by 2025. That makes the company an incredibly good investment.

The company had a difficult quarter; however, its earnings cover dividends. At the same time, the company is investing massively into its business.

Exxon Mobil has seen its reputation and position around the world decline. However, the company has a dividend of almost 6% that it has a long history of growing.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) has seen its reputation and position on the world stage decimated. The company has missed out on share price growth, going from the largest company in the world to a mere 18% of the size of the current largest company, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Despite this risk, as we’ll see throughout this article, the company has strong cash flow generation potential that makes it a top-tier retirement stock. Don’t kick yourself for not adding this to your retirement fund.

Exxon Mobil - Society of Petroleum Engineers

Exxon Mobil Fourth Quarter Results

While we write about Exxon Mobil regularly, we haven’t discussed the company’s 4Q yet, so let’s start with that. Despite some investor views to the contrary, most investors view Exxon Mobil as having had a difficult 4Q.

Exxon Mobil 4Q 2019 Results - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil earned $5.7 billion in the quarter, bringing its year total earnings to $14.3 billion. That actually makes it one of the better quarters for the year, with more than 60% QoQ earning growth. At the same time, the company has continued its policy of massive asset sales to pay for strong capital spending with $33.4 billion in asset sales and operating cash flow for the year and $31.1 billion in capital spending.

That has kept the company’s FCF low - low enough that it’s not covering its dividend. The company obviously, due to its credit rating, can take on significant additional debt (it helps that its size means 1 more % in debt to equity is almost $3 billion). However, on the flip side, despite the impressive dividend yield of almost 6%, this obviously isn’t permanently sustainable at current spending rates.

More importantly, YoY, earnings were down almost $7 billion as slight upstream growth was more than offset by difficult refining margins along with the impact of divestments. Downstream and chemical margins alone had a $4.8 billion YoY impact, while upstream price impact was made up for by 120 thousand barrels/day in production growth YoY (~3% growth).

Exxon Mobil 4Q 2019 Result Details - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

However, there were a few significant developments in the quarter that are worth paying attention to. The first is that the company has continued to improve its overall portfolio in the upstream, both from oil and natural gas. Liza-1 “reached first oil ahead of schedule” and the company made several discoveries here, increasing its overall reserve base.

In downstream and chemicals, the company, as we discussed above and will discuss in more detail later, had significant margin issues. The company’s recent fire in its Baton Rouge refinery, one of its largest, will likely do these segments no favors in the 1Q 2020. From a corporate perspective, the company has continued to work on low-carbon energy research, something that can allow it to diversify its portfolio and reduce the various risks facing shareholders from climate change.

Exxon Mobil Management’s Perspective

Exxon Mobil has one of the best known managements in the industry, so it’s worth taking a look at their perspective on this recent quarter.

Exxon Mobil Management's Perspective - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The company earned $14 billion across the year, giving the company a P/E ratio of less than 20. While not spectacular, it’s impressive to see the company have a P/E ratio below that of the S&P 500, even at the bottom of a cycle. The company also had $5 billion worth of divestments, which together is enough to cover its $14.7 billion dividend.

Although, it’s worth noting the company is not covering its $30 billion in annual capital spending. However, with a mere 13% leverage, the company could borrow an additional $40 billion just to hit the leverage of a peer like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B). That massive potential for leverage expansion can allow the company to continue investing during the down cycle.

Nowhere is the company’s investment through the down cycle more evident than in their recent discoveries - something management is very proud of. The company has 6 major discoveries in 2019, ranging from the potential for $13-20 billion of natural gas from its Cyprus discovery to an average of $30 billion in oil for each of its 16 Guyana discoveries.

Six of these discoveries, especially in places like Guyana where the breakeven is at $25 Brent, shows the success of management’s investment during the down cycle. Lastly, the company had 8 collaborations into its lower-emissions technology research. Personally, I’d like to see the company do much more here, it’d help to future proof the company and the company has the capital to get involved here.

This highlights management’s strategy during the down cycle and shows Exxon Mobil’s strength.

Exxon Mobil Downstream and Chemical Businesses

One business that I want to highlight is Exxon Mobil’s downstream and chemical businesses. I normally don’t talk about these businesses significantly; however, the company’s recent difficulties in this sector are worth discussing.

Exxon Mobil Refinery Margins - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

The company has focused on small improvements to improve net cash margins. The company has significantly improved various refineries such as Antwerp and Rotterdam to improve their margins. However, the difficulties in the industry are clear. For reference, the number of firms with a negative net cash margin during Exxon Mobil’s last update was roughly half as many. Now almost 50% of firms are unprofitable.

As the company continues to improve margins across the portfolio, it can handle a difficult industry much better. More so, this difficult industry won’t persist forever, companies will eventually stop running with negative margins. Polyethylene demand is growing at 4% annually, which will quickly support projects as prices make capacity growth slow down.

Exxon Mobil currently sees average project returns of 20% across its portfolio, highlighting the potential for strong returns.

Exxon Mobil Impressive Catalysts

Putting this all together, Exxon Mobil has a number of impressive catalysts worth looking towards, which help to support this company as a great retirement fund investment. The company’s most significant catalyst is its heavy spending on future investments that will support significant increase in earnings for the $256 billion company.

Exxon Mobil Major Investments - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil is anticipating $63-65 billion in investments from 2019-2020. From 2021-2025, the company will spend roughly an additional ~$150 billion, for a total of ~$220 billion. That represents ~85% of Exxon Mobil’s market capitalization. The company expects an average return of ~20% per project. That average return on an investment almost as big as the company is incredibly impressive.

More so, these projects will start up quickly. Several have ongoing startup, with a majority of the rest having 2020-2022 start up. The start up of these projects being near to the investment should generate rapid cash flow for shareholders. The individual catalysts are too numerous to list; however, it’s worth noting for some of the largest like Guyana, the company has done significantly better than its own forecasts.

Guyana and Permian Basin are two of the largest catalysts, especially the Permian Basin for the company. However, it’s worth paying attention to the company’s growth potential here.

Exxon Mobil Earnings Potential - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

These catalysts should lead to significant earnings potential for the company. Assuming a $60/barrel Brent flat price scenario relative to 2017, the company should see dramatic earnings growth of ~140%. The company should see 2025 earnings at $60/barrel Brent crude of almost $40 billion. That would give the company a payout ratio of less than 30% and a P/E ratio of <6.5.

The company’s earnings power across a variety of pricing scenarios is quite evident. Even in a world where oil prices fall 33% from their current prices to $40/barrel, a level that’d be unsustainable for much of the current production, the company would still be earning almost $20 billion/year. That’d give the company a P/E ratio of less than 13, enough for significant shareholder returns.

This highlights not only the impressive catalysts for the company but their ability to generate strong shareholder returns.

Exxon Mobil Risks

Exxon Mobil has significant earnings potential, as discussed above; however, there are some risks that are worth discussing. The company’s two largest risks are a lack of success on projects and climate change along with shareholder pressure.

The company’s success or potential lack of success from projects is something incredibly important to pay attention to. As we discussed above, the company is spending ~85% of its market capitalization over the next 5-7 years on investments. It forecasts 20% returns; however, this could change dramatically if prices change. However, even if prices change, it might not be able to change the projects that it has.

The second major risk for the company is climate change along with shareholder pressure. Shareholder pressure against oil companies has increased dramatically as investors have become concerned about the negative impacts of climate change. Negative impacts from climate change and pressure to stop that could negatively impact Exxon Mobil.

These risks are worth paying attention to for any investor; however, Exxon Mobil has taken them into account in its price forecasts, and should still generate strong earnings.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil is a quality company with a dividend yield of almost 6%. The company has a long history of growing its dividend and is investing heavily into projects with an average return rate of ~20%. The company is investing ~85% of its market capitalization, which, combined with its expected returns, has the potential to generate significant shareholder returns.

By 2025, Exxon Mobil, at a mere $60 Brent crude price, could have a P/E ratio of <6.5. Even at $40 Brent crude, a 33% decline in prices, the company would have a P/E ratio of ~13. That’s just over half of the S&P 500’s P/E ratio in the case of a significant drop in oil prices. The company is undervalued - don’t kick yourself for not adding this company to your retirement fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.