Notes On PIMCOs National Muni CEFs.  Tax-Free Yields Over 4%.

In our 2020 outlook, we highlighted munis as an area that we would focus our attention on. For one, the technical backdrop of the environment still is highly favorable for owning them. In other words, the skewed supply and demand due to the SALT (state and local tax) cap and the removal of the advanced refunding deduction increased demand while reducing supply.

There is really no end in sight for this dynamic changing unless we see a dramatic shift in congress later this year. And when you factor in the tax equivalent yields of munis (especially muni CEFs), and consider the risk of these securities which is extremely low, it is hard to beat this sector. This is why money has been pouring into the space. This is normally a big red flag for us but given the technical backdrop, we are not concerned. Yet.

The muni closed-end fund ("CEF") sector is where we see the best advantage for the CEF "wrapper". Munis tend to be very long-dated bonds that increases the interest rate risk of the holdings - meaning that if rates rise, these bonds will fall more. Given that fear, investors tend to pile into the shortest maturities of munis pushing down their yields (as prices rise). Thus, the slope of the muni yield curve tends to be more 'sloped' compared to the more famous treasury yield curve. That sloping is a major advantage as these CEFs can borrow at lower, institutional rates, and invest long-term, earning that spread. That spread is what helps make muni CEF yields of 4.25% to 4.50% possible in today's world. Compare that to a popular open-end muni fund like American Century Tax-Exempt (TWEIX) which yields just 1.89%.

For those in the highest tax bracket, munis make a ton of sense. Why would you fight for 8%+ returns in equities when you can get that with relative consistency from municipal bonds- which are far safer. We also like them as a natural hedge to downside prices in the equity or high yield pieces of our portfolio.

The municipal bond market continues to chug on and interest rates don't seem to be going anywhere stuck in a range between 1.50% and 1.95%. January's employment report came in stronger than expected pushing down interest rates a bit. Conversely, the impending signing of the trade deal plus the de-escalation in the Middle East seem to be signaling a "risk-on" environment propelling stocks.

Interest rates have been "on hold" after the Fed telegraphed that they would be on hold for this year. They are still engaging in stealth QE but in terms of the Fed Funds rate, it appears that cuts are now done and the Fed has engineered a 'soft landing'.

PIMCO National Muni CEFs

With the above has the setting for munis in 2020, we took a look at the three PIMCO national muni CEFs.

PIMCO Municipal Income (PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income II (PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income III (PMX)

PIMCO munis saw most of their funds cut the distribution with the smallest amount being a relatively large 8.6% and the largest amount being 20.8%. As we've been writing for some time, many of these cuts were inevitable. The question now becomes, when do we buy?

PMF cut their distribution by 9.5% last month, the first cut since the end of 2016. Coverage should be very close to 100% following the cut and the UNII level, currently at zero, should start moving back up. The yield is down to 4.24% which is about the same or lower than many of our conviction muni funds. The model suggests the fund is very close to fair value (it was extremely overvalued prior to the cut). To me, this fund becomes far more compelling if the price were to fall about $1 to $14.30 - $14.40 or a premium of 6% and yield of 4.53%.

PMX is now at a 6.4% premium with only minor price decay following the distribution cut. At this point, the yield is similar to Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD) or MFS High Yield Muni (CMU) and several others who DON'T have a 9% premium and little visibility into calls. Back in April 2019, the distribution was $0.67 per year and the yield 5.48%. Today, after 2 cuts, the yield is over 100 bps lower and yet investors haven't sold. The recent cut is still relatively new and we've seen in the past that the market’s reaction to PIMCO cuts can take several months to play out. Our model has been telling us for several months that PMX was actually undervalued, even with its low double-digit premium. But we couldn’t, in good conscience, recommend it. Now, even after a sharp cut, our model is still suggesting that the fund is still somewhat undervalued. That’s a function of yields shrinking at other funds and the fact that the market continues to pay up for the PIMCO name (our analysis suggests the name is worth about 12 points of higher valuation). Just as we were before the cut, we are hesitant to buy here given that we can buy other funds with more visibility. The fund becomes more compelling around a 2%-3% premium or 4.70% distribution yield.

PML also cut by over 9%. This is a fund that has been under-earning for quite some time but living off their extensive UNII bucket. Think of the UNII bucket as stored distributions that haven't been paid that they can tap to augment their net investment income (bond income) to pay out a higher distribution. That UNII bucket has been eroding quickly as distribution coverage is down around 84%. The cut is unlikely to be the last as coverage is probably only going to rebound to about 92%. The price on PML also didn't react to the latest cut suggesting it was expected. The yield remains high at 4.58%. But as we noted, not earned. We think with the yield around the same levels as other conviction funds like MFS High Yield (CMU), Nuveen Municipal High Income (NMZ), and Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD) isn't overly compelling for a fund that WILL cut again. Our model suggests that the fund remains at least 3.8 points overvalued.

Concluding Thoughts

We have added a PIMCO watchlist to our model portfolio sheets with real-time pricing and a buy/sell/hold ratings. For the first time in years, these funds have become investable. The question becomes, at what price? We prefer to base our decisions off our muni CEF model that assesses valuations based on NAV yield and a few other factors. The good thing about the model is that it is not based on historic averages but current metrics. In other words, it bases the valuation of a muni CEF when comparing it to all of the other national muni CEFs' current valuation and fundamental metrics. This means that it doesn't automatically show all funds being overvalued at the moment given the strength in muni CEFs over the last year.

