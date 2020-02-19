U.S. Industrial Production Falls - No Worries, It's Only Boeing

Our other numbers tell us that it is simply limited to this; it's not a general change in the economy.

We seem to have a turning point; industrial production is down - but no worries, this is just that Boeing screw up.

We're interested in whether there's a turning point in the economy - that's why we look at these various statistics.

Our statistical task

The reason we ramble through various economic statistics is that we're trying to work out when - if - the economy hits a turning point. We know, after all, that we've not abolished the business cycle. We also know we're still in the longest modern day expansion of the American economy. Thus, we know that it will end at some point; what we'd like to divine is when.

OK, that means we've got to be reading the various statistics available to us. And, clearly, also understanding them.

The most important part of which is working out why a particular number has moved in a specific direction. If we've got a firm or obvious reason for some specific point, then that's not something for us to worry about. For what we're trying to find is the turning point for the entire economy, not that someone, somewhere, screwed up.

The reason for this is that it's only a general turning point that is going to lead to a significant change in the economy. We can also go back one recursion and note that changes in policy significantly change the investment background and thus our actions. But policy is only changed in response to such a general change in the economy, not because someone, somewhere, screwed up.

Here we've got industrial output falling. That's not normally a good sign. However, the cause here is Boeing's (NYSE:BA) screw up with the 737 Max again. It's not part of a general change in the economy - and it's also not something amenable to a change in macroeconomic policy; therefore, macroeconomic policy isn't going to change as a result of it.

Industrial production

We have the reading for industrial production from the Federal Reserve:

Industrial production declined 0.3 percent in January, as unseasonably warm weather held down the output of utilities and as a major manufacturer significantly slowed production of civilian aircraft. The index for manufacturing edged down 0.1 percent in January; excluding the production of aircraft and parts, factory output advanced 0.3 percent.

Or:

(Industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

So, yes, it's down, but we know why. The Boeing screw up. And then that oddness where warm weather makes us poorer - if we need to consume less energy, then the production of energy is down and we're apparently poorer. It's a weird way of measuring the world, but there we are, that's the current system.

So, if we know why this is so, we can rest assured that there will be no policy change? Because it's not a symptom of a general change in the economy?

Yes is the answer there, but it's worth checking these things.

Inventories

One useful marker of a sea change in the economy is that inventories embiggen themselves. Consumption slows before production does, therefore the amount in the pipeline from the factory to the consumer gets larger. This isn't happening:

Manufacturers’ and trade inventories for December, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $2,040.0 billion, up 0.1 percent (±0.1 percent) from November 2019 and were up 2.2 percent (±0.4 percent) from December 2018.

Note that there's no adjustment for price there. Inflation is around and about 2%. So, there's been no, or little, change in the real level of inventories. As the report also says:

The total business inventories/sales ratio based on seasonally adjusted data at the end of December was 1.40. The December 2018 ratio was 1.39.

(US inventories from Census Bureau)

Monthly GDP

This is an estimate from Moody's Analytics. Take that first estimation from the official figures, update it with all the various statistics since that was printed, see what it is. So?

Monthly GDP is consistent with real GDP rising 2.07% at an annualized rate in the fourth quarter, compared with the government’s advance estimate of 2.08%.

They're not seeing anything knocking us more generally off course either.

Retail sales

We can also look at the other end of the economic pipeline, consumer sentiment, rather than production. Retail sales is a good proxy for this. If consumers start getting worried, then they stop spending and start saving:

Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for January 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $529.8 billion, an increase of 0.3 percent (±0.4 percent) from the previous month, and 4.4 percent (±0.7 percent) above January 2019.

Again note that there's no inflation adjustment. But also that the numbers are well ahead of that roughly 2% inflation rate - we've got real growth here. It's also, as it happens, around the rate of growth of real incomes so people aren't straining budgets here either.

My view

So, we're on the look out for turning points in the US economy. Both because a general change in conditions would change our investing actions and also because such a general change would alter the policy stance.

Industrial production is down which is one of the things that does sometimes mark such a general change. This particular one is down due to the Boeing nonsense, not such a general change. We can check this by looking at the other stats available which is what we've just done.

As best we can tell the US economy is proceeding on course - 2% or so growth, at potential and thus supportable near indefinitely.

The investor view

Sure, macroeconomic statistics which say that not much is changing are boring. But in macroeconomics boring is good. We're not at the cusp of some change in the business cycle. As a result of that, we're not going to see a change in Federal Reserve policy in interest rates or anything else. Things will, barring outside events (you know, coronavirus, etc.), carry on much as they are.

Expect the current gentle growth to continue for this calendar year; expect no change in interest rates or the monetary stance this year.

