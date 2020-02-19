Expedia: Here's Why I'm Not Worried

Investment Thesis: While the short-term outlook for Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) could be to the downside, I see this company as thriving in its industry over the longer term.

Expedia is a stock that I argued last July to have significant potential upside, should we see significant cost reductions going forward. However, I also cautioned that competition from the likes of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could pose a significant risk.

Indeed, the threat of competition has been hitting this company hard - with Expedia having plunged by over 27% in November as a result of growing competition from Google in this space.

Source: investing.com

While the stock has since been seeing somewhat of a recovery, the ongoing coronavirus crisis could see a significant drop in travel demand for this quarter, which would significantly impact Expedia going forward.

In this regard, I would like to address 1) the issue of competition with Google and Amazon and whether Expedia can ultimately do so effectively, and 2) Expedia's valuation after the price plunge and whether long-term upside can be justified from here.

To the first point, there is little doubt that the dynamics of online travel are changing. No longer do companies such as Expedia and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have a monopoly on this market, and Google reportedly is continuing to increase search traffic to its own travel businesses - essentially meaning that Google search results for the likes of Expedia and TripAdvisor will appear lower on the list, which is clearly to the detriment of the more traditional players in this space.

Indeed, several prominent travel companies (including Expedia) have been lobbying the EU Competition Commissioner to investigate how Google is prioritising its own services in search results at the expense of other companies. While it remains to be seen whether any action will be taken in this regard, the fact that concerns are being raised regarding Google's unfair advantage in this industry merely underscores how swiftly the company is beginning to succeed in this regard.

The main issue with travel websites is that customers do not have a particular reason to be loyal to any one provider. Should a customer be planning a trip, they are in large part interested in the best price for the trip they intend to take. Should Google provide such a facility without the customer having to go elsewhere, then this makes offerings from traditional travel websites increasingly redundant. However, this assumes that online search is the only factor that determines success in this industry, which is a short-sighted view.

Let's take a look at Expedia's financial performance in the most recent quarter. The figures tell somewhat of a different story to the concerns being raised by the market of late.

Source: Expedia Group Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

We can see that revenue is up 9% from last year, and room night growth is up by 11%, down slightly from the 13% achieved last year. That said, adjusted EPS saw a modest growth of 2%.

However, gross bookings are up by 8% for the full year 2019, and this was in large part driven by growth in Expedia Partner Solutions, which specialises in partnerships with major airline and hotel companies to offer attractive travel deals to customers.

This remains an important competitive advantage for Expedia. While Google may be able to outperform the company in terms of search results, Expedia has built up a strong partnership with major companies in the industry that allows it to provide travel deals that would otherwise be unprofitable. It is yet to be seen whether Google can achieve this in the way that Expedia has already done, and online search is by no means the ultimate contributing factor to success in this industry.

Addressing my second point, let's take a look at Expedia on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Source: ycharts.com

We can see that, on a three-year basis, the stock's EV to EBITDA has continued to descend, while EBITDA itself has continued to rise.

In the short term, the stock may struggle to make further gains as a result of the coronavirus. Indeed, Expedia is now suspending its 2020 forecast based on the uncertainty surrounding this event.

That said, should the travel industry see a drop in demand more generally for the next quarter, then this will also impact companies such as Google. Therefore, my view is that, while the stock could come under pressure in the next few months, Expedia remains a solid business.

The market is concerned about this stock at the moment, given that Google is outcompeting Expedia in terms of online search and, therefore, is probably not a buy at this time. However, Expedia has built up a significant network with major airlines and hotels, which has allowed it to thrive. It is not a given that Google will be able to ultimately compete on price in this regard, and for this reason, I remain optimistic on Expedia and foresee that the long-term prospects for this company remain solid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.