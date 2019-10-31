Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) as an investment option at its current market price. PCQ has struggled in the new year, on the backdrop of a distribution cut to start off 2020. While the muni sector continues to register positive returns, PCQ is in the red since my last review, which has prompted another look at the fund.

Going forward, I continue to view PCQ as a mixed bag. Positively, the fund's yield above 4% remains attractive, and muni issuance has dropped a bit in the short term, helping support values for bonds across the sector. Furthermore, the fund's premium has come down a bit since November, which makes for a better entry point. However, the cost to own the fund is still quite high, both in isolation and compared to alternative CEFs with a California focus. Similarly, income production metrics remain under pressure. While PIMCO rarely announces new distribution cuts so close to a previous cut, the forward outlook will remain clouded until the income production improves. With the market willing to buy muni bonds that offer almost no yield premium, seeing those income metrics improve will be a challenge for PCQ in 2020.

Background

First, a little background about PCQ. The fund "invests primarily in California municipal bonds, and therefore seeks to provide current income which is exempt from federal and California income tax, as well as the alternative minimum tax". Currently, the fund is trading at $19.01/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.065/share, which translates to 4.10% annually. I reviewed PCQ in November to offer my opinion on the fund heading in to 2020. At the time, I gave it a neutral rating. Although I felt muni debt would perform well to start the year, I was concerned about PCQ's high valuation and income pressure. In hindsight, this call was reasonable, but maybe not bearish enough, as the fund has seen a negative return since then:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now that the new year is underway, I wanted to reassess PCQ to see if I should change or maintain my rating. Given the recent drop, PCQ does represent a better relative value than back in November, yet I am still concerned with some other attributes of the fund. Therefore, I am maintaining a neutral rating, and I will explain why in detail below.

Top Story: Income Was Cut

To begin, I want to touch on the biggest development since my November review, with respect to PCQ. Specifically, this concerns the fund's distribution level, which saw a marked cut to start the year. At the beginning of January, PIMCO management announced distribution cuts across their CEF space, but specifically the muni CEF space. While PCQ was not alone in this regard, the fund did see a marked cut, which was actually the second largest in terms of percentage. This was a risk I noted in my prior review, and it did indeed come to fruition, as shown in the chart below:

Prior Distribution Current Distribution (as of 1/2/20) % Decrease $.077/share $.065/share 15.6%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Clearly, the income cut is not a positive sign, and the fund has been pressured in the short term because of it. Despite this, the good news is the fund's distribution stream remains quite attractive, as the current yield still exceeds 4%. Therefore, when we factor in tax savings, the yield should still attract investors going forward, even with the January cut.

However, while the current yield may still be attractive on the surface, there is still reason for caution. The reason being that PCQ continues to lag in terms of current income production, which means the fund is not out of the woods yet. On the bright side, PCQ still has an income cushion of $.15/share in UNII to help it sustain the new distribution level in the short term. Over the longer term, however, the distribution may come under pressure again. PCQ has been registering coverage ratios in the 70% range for some time, and its UNII balance has been consistently declining over the past year. While the $.15/share cushion looks good in isolation, it has declined from $.22/share since my last review (see below). Further, the coverage ratios of PCQ are markedly lower than PIMCO's alternative Californian muni funds, seen below:

Source: PIMCO

My point here is that, even though the distribution was just recently cut, I do not believe investors should be complacent. Typically, when PIMCO cuts the distribution on its CEFs, an initial sell-off will represent a buying opportunity for the longer term. The share price will correct, and the new income stream will stabilize with time. While this could certainly happen with PCQ, the constant drop to the UNII figure indicates the fund is still not earning enough current income. With lower interest rates likely to remain in place in 2020, the reality is this income level could come under pressure again. Therefore, my takeaway here is to adjust expectations despite what we have seen in the past, and to remain cautious on PCQ going forward.

The Challenge Going Forward

Diving deeper in to the point mentioned above, I want to touch on why current yields will continue to face pressure, despite a distribution cut less than two months ago. The reason is, on the backdrop of Fed interest rate cuts last year, current yields are quite low across most fixed-income sectors. Muni debt is no exception to this trend, as local and state governments have been refinancing and also issuing new debt at record low levels. While this normally might temper investor demand, it has not had that effect so far, given the appetite for tax shielding assets. This is especially true in California, whose high income residents were disproportionately impacted by SALT deduction limits.

As a result, investors have been buying up California muni debt despite lower yields. In fact, demand has been so robust that yields on California muni bonds are now less than AAA-rated bonds. While the differential is slight, the fact that the California muni debt yield premium is now negative, is a development we do not often see, as displayed in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is this is going to pressure forward yields for funds like PCQ. With rates yielding such low amounts, the incentive to refinance existing debt is high. Thus, PIMCO management will be challenged to replace maturing debt with new issuance that is yielding enough to maintain current distribution levels. While PIMCO will use leverage and options strategies to negate some of this impact, the steadily declining UNII balance, which I touched on above, illustrates the yield challenge is ongoing, and unlikely to change in 2020.

While this story does present a headwind overall, there is a bright side. While investor demand has pushed down current yields, it has also helped increase the underlying value of the bonds. As such, PCQ has seen its NAV rise steadily, even in the very short term. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which shows PCQ's NAV at the start of November through the end of last week:

NAV 11/1/19 NAV 2/14/20 Change in NAV $14.28/share $14.61/share 2.3%

My takeaway here is this metric helps support my continued "neutral" rating, as opposed to a more negative outlook. While the yield may come under pressure in the near future, the underlying gains are helping support the share price, and that will probably continue. Therefore, in terms of total return, I see PCQ managing to hold its own in the year ahead.

The Premium Remains A Big Concern

My next point reiterates a concern I have had around PCQ for a long time. This is the fund's valuation, as PCQ often trades at a very hefty premium to NAV. Currently, this story remains intact, as PCQ continues to have one of the highest premiums among the PIMCO CEF family, despite its recent share price correction. To put the fund's current valuation in perspective, consider the chart below, which lists out some relevant valuation metrics:

Current Premium to NAV 30.1% 1-Year Average Premium 35.2% Premium in November review 39.7% 1-Year Premium High 45.1% 1-Year Premium Low 27.3%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the current valuation has come down a bit in the short term, yet its premium remains quite high. While it sits below its 1-year average, it will be difficult to call the current price a value opportunity. In fairness, I would almost never recommend buying any CEF at a 30% premium, as I view the downside risk as simply too great a burden to bear. However, PCQ has proven that it is able to sustain this type of premium over the long term, so ruling it out on this metric alone may not be appropriate.

My takeaway here is, again, justification for a neutral rating. PCQ's premium is indeed much too high for me to get bullish on the fund. However, given that the premium is below its short-term average and, in fact, near its 1-year low, I see this story limiting the downside risk at this time.

Munis Remain In Demand, Net Issuance Is Down

My final point relates to muni bonds as a whole, including within California. Specifically, this relates to total net issuance, which has been historically low over the past few years as provisions in 2017 tax reform limited the ability of municipalities to refinance muni bonds. As such, total net issuance has been quite low and, when coupled with strong demand, the underlying value of muni bonds has been soaring.

While this story is well known, it took a bit of a reversal in Q4 last year. After the Fed cut interest rates again at the end of September, market interest rates became too attractive for municipalities to pass up. Despite having fewer tax advantages than in the past, net issuance picked back up, as municipalities looked to lock in the lower prevailing rates. This kept a lid on underlying gains to end 2019, as October, November, and December all saw a high amount of net issuance compared to the rest of the year, as shown in the graph below:

Source: PIMCO

While this limited gains in the sector, as the above graph also shows, net issuance has come back down to start off 2020. This past January, issuance volume declined to pre-Q4 levels, and was only slightly above the amount of debt that was called or matured. This kept a lid on outstanding supply, and helps explain why funds like PCQ have seen their NAVs rise over the past couple of months.

While we do not know for sure how the rest of 2020 will play out, my takeaway here is the limited net issuance in January is a good sign of things to come. Based on the amount of activity we saw in Q4 last year, it appears most municipalities looking to lock in lower yields have taken advantage of it already. Unless interest rates move even lower in the short term, and I do not believe they will, I would expect the limited net issuance we saw in January to be similar to what we see in the immediate months ahead. This backdrop is favorable for the muni bond sector as a whole, and will be a tailwind for muni CEFs across the board, whether they have high premiums or not.

Bottom-line

PCQ has dropped in the short term, and I believe that drop was well justified. The fund's excessive premium to NAV makes me reluctant to recommend it on the surface, and the recent distribution cut was a negative sign. However, the fund does have some tailwinds going forward. The current 4%, tax-free yield for Californians should continue to pique investor interest. Further, net issuance for muni debt as a whole has declined from the annual highs we saw in Q4 last year. This should support the underlying prices for existing bonds in the short term. Therefore, I continue to believe a neutral rating on PCQ makes sense, and recommend investors carefully consider positions at this time.