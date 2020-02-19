U.S. Shale Oil Production - All That's Left Is The Permian And That Won't Last Forever Either

But to make matters worse, the Permian won't be able to hold the US oil production growth much longer either. If we assume ~5,500 wells completed in the Permian per year, the rate of growth starts to nosedive after 2020.

The declining well productivity profile in Bakken, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and Anadarko combined with lower well completions in 2020 will result in a decline in production. This will be the first y-o-y decline in these basins since 2016.

So while the overall figure remains in the positive, all of the growth will be coming from the Permian.

Using an estimated 11,728 wells to be completed this year, we have US shale oil growing ~424k b/d y-o-y.

Over the coming months, the story that US oil production growth is set to decelerate materially will become mainstream.

Over the coming months, the story that US oil production growth is set to decelerate materially will become mainstream. We are already seeing it in the real-time data with US oil production now falling to ~12.6 mb/d, but this will become more evident in the coming months as EIA 914 reports double verify the data we see.

More importantly, though, is the breakdown of the US oil production growth this year.

This is just the nature of the shale beast. As the base production increases, so does the base decline rate. The proverbial treadmill increases with pace so without a corresponding increase in productivity or well completion rates, the growth inevitably grinds to a halt and turns into an outright decline. By our estimate, total production gain in the Permian from 2020 to 2025 is just a puny ~426k b/d.

So where does that leave global oil supplies going forward?

Goldman estimates that by 2025, OPEC needs to increase oil production by ~5.4 mb/d. But that's under the assumption of +2.3 mb/d from US shale. If US shale can only add ~1 to ~1.5 mb/d, the deficit increases to ~6.2 mb/d.

We don't think this scenario is viable at all with Brent below $60/bbl. One of these will have to give. Either oil prices shoot up to start destroying demand, or supply deficit is an inevitability.

