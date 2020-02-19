BAR Weekly: Ready To Buy The Dips (If Any)

Our Feb-20 forecast for BAR is set at $16.50 per share for BAR, a little bit less than 5% of upside from here.

While we maintain an overall bullish view on BAR in the whole of 2020, we may turn more cautious over the next month or so, though eager to buy any dips.

That said, we stress that gold’s spec positioning is stretched on the long side (i.e., too much bullishness in the air) and that seasonal patterns turn unfriendly in March.

Investors continue to express strong demand for protection, probably anticipating that the Covid-19 will have meaningful repercussions on global economic growth, implying more policy easing.

BAR is bid despite a recent rebound in global risk-taking appetite driven by easier financial conditions.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR is bid despite a recent rebound in global risk-taking appetite driven by easier financial conditions on the back of a dovish stance adopted by the PBOC.

Investors continue to express strong demand for protection, probably anticipating that the Covid-19 will have meaningful repercussions on global economic growth, implying more policy easing.

That said, we stress that gold’s spec positioning is stretched on the long side (i.e., too much bullishness in the air) and that seasonal patterns turn unfriendly in March.

In this context, while we maintain an overall bullish view on BAR in the whole of 2020, we are induced to turn more cautious over the next month or so, though eager to buy any dips.

Our Feb-20 forecast for BAR is set at $16.50 per share for BAR, a little bit less than 5% of upside from here.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community covered some shorts in the week to February 11, following a sharp wave of long liquidation in the prior week. The Comex gold spot price made a gain of 0.8% over February 4-11.

While the net spec length in Comex gold is little changed on the year (+25 tonnes), gold’s spec positioning appears too stretched on the long side, judging by historical standards. At 47% of OI, the net spec length is close to its historical high of 52% of OI.

As a result, we continue to believe that speculative buying pressure in Comex gold in 2020 will be more muted than that in 2019.

Implications for BAR: The heavy net long spec positioning in gold should cap the upside for the Comex gold spot price in 2020, which, in turn, should cap the upside for BAR, all else equal.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought gold at a strong pace of 16 tonnes in the week to February 14, pushing gold ETF holdings to their highest since March 2013. The Comex gold spot price gained 1.1% over the same period.

Last week was the 5th straight week of net inflows, demonstrating a sustained demand for safe-haven despite the recovery in global risk-taking appetite. It seems that ETF investors anticipate that the Covid-19 outbreak will have a meaningfully negative impact on the global economy, which, in turn, will force central banks to ease notably their policy stance. This is positive for the gold spot price outlook.

So far this year, ETF investors have bought around 64 tonnes of gold. This compares with net inflows of 47 tonnes in the same period of 2019.

Implications for BAR: Strong ETF demand for gold contributes positively to the Comex gold spot price, which, in turn, exerts upward pressure on BAR.

A look at seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The box plot above, showing the average of monthly gold returns over 2002-2019, invites us to be relatively more cautious in March.

January and February are usually positive for gold spot prices. 2020 was no exception, with a monthly gain of 3.1% in January and a gain of 1% so far in February. But in March, the upside is relatively weaker, and the average monthly gain is negative, in contrast with January and February.

But given the macro clouds in the economy due to the coronavirus outbreak, safe-haven demand could remain strong until the end of Q1 and push the Comex gold spot price higher. Seasonal patterns would, therefore, be invalidated.

On the other hand, the rebound in global risk-taking appetite propelled by the dovish stance adopted by the PBOC could prove sustainable and, therefore, ultimately hinder demand for protection. This would be gold-negative, especially in a context in which gold’s spec positioning is already excessively bullish.

So far this year, seasonal patterns have played out well. Whether it is still true in March remains to be seen.

Implications for BAR: From a seasonal viewpoint, we are more cautious on the gold spot price outlook in March. The seasonality could affect negatively BAR next month.

Closing thoughts

BAR is presently in a strong posture, reflecting a bright sentiment among investors. Although global risk-taking appetite has rebounded, safe-haven demand has remained strong because investors anticipate easier monetary policy conditions as a result of the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that gold’s spec positioning is stretched on the long side and that gold’s seasonal patterns are somewhat negative in March. In this context, we are inclined to turn tactically more cautious on our outlook for BAR next month, although we maintain our bullish view for the whole of 2020. We would view any weakness in BAR over the next month as a good buying opportunity.

Our Feb-20 target for BAR is at $16.50 per share, representing a little bit less of 5% of upside.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.