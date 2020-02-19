Canopy Growth: Stopped The Bleeding For Now

We expect this year to be another difficult year for Canopy in terms of revenue growth, but the new CEO will likely improve cost discipline.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Canopy Growth (CGC) has been trying to recover from a turbulent period after a new CEO settled in. The company has been laying low while the Canadian cannabis sector roils in a crisis caused by stagnant sales and a lack of retail outlets. With the new CEO appointed and Constellation Brands (STZ) taking control, we think the company will begin slashing costs and reducing M&A activities. We remain Neutral on the stock as its strong balance sheet is compromised by a challenging industry outlook in Canada.

(All amounts in C$)

F2020 Q3: Stop The Bleeding

Canopy reported fiscal 2020 Q3 results that showed its business stabilizing after a disastrous previous quarter. Net revenue, after excise taxes, increased 62% from the previous quarter to $124 million. A large part of the increase was because Q2 had $33 million of provision for product returns. Excluding the impact of product returns, net revenue would have increased at only 13% which is the more relevant metric for investors. Gross margin came in at 34% which is an improvement from the previous quarters driven by higher facility utilization as production ramps up. Almost all of the revenue growth came from B2B and B2C recreational sales as Canadian and international medical cannabis sales stayed flat. Canopy cited more retail stores coming online as the primary reason why recreational sales improved. Other revenue saw revenue growth driven by strong performance at companies like C3 and recent acquisitions such as BioSteel and This Works. Despite the encouraging signs, there is still a long way to go for the company to achieve a turnaround in its performance in any meaningful way.

(Source: Public Filings)

Canopy does not publish its nameplate capacity from its facilities, but we can estimate that its capacity should be around 500,000 kg per year. As we discussed in "BC Tweed Buyout Is A Ticking Time Bomb", Canopy paid a high price tag for its two large greenhouses in B.C. comprising 3 million designed cultivation space. However, we saw that Canopy actually lowered its production in Q3 by 26% to ~30k kg. It is likely that Canopy took steps to curtail production in order to avoid excess production given the oversupply in the Canadian market. Sales volume increased by 21% but remain less than half of the production volume. Going forward, we expect Canopy to potentially shut down some of its capacity in order to rationalize its footprint, avoid unnecessary inventory buildup, and save operating expenses.

(Source: Public Filings)

Canopy achieved stable pricing for its recreational cannabis sales while pricing decreased for a second quarter. We think Canopy should see improved pricing in the coming quarters as 2.0 products enter the market. We expect the Canadian medical market to remain challenging given that patients will continue to switch to cheaper recreational options. The small size of the medical market and negative growth outlook means that the recreational market will continue to drive the bulk of its future growth.

(Source: Public Filings)

Staying Afloat

Canopy is lucky because it has the backing of Constellation and its large cash balance provides it with ample runway for adjustment and execution. We have seen several Canadian companies facing liquidity issues such as Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and HEXO (HEXO). Canopy reported $2.2 billion of cash at the end of Q3 which is $500 million lower since Q2. The large cash burn was driven by operating losses and acquisitions that closed in Q3 including Biosteel. While there is still ample liquidity, Canopy needs to reverse its negative cash flow in the near-term. We have seen most Canadian LPs announce aggressive cost-cutting measures, including executive departures, layoffs, and capacity curtailments. Canopy has not announced major restructuring efforts, but we expect it to begin cutting back spending in the coming months as the new CEO sets out his new strategy.

(Source: TSX)

After the 13% rally last week, Canopy trades at 28x EV/Sales which represents a premium over other Canadian LPs. We think the premium is warranted given Canopy's large cash balance, strategic relationships with Constellation, seasoned management team, and leading capabilities across the industry. The company has one of the largest and widest footprints in Canada and its Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) acquisition remains the only deal of its kind done by a Canadian LP. In today's environment where financing is tough to get for any cannabis company, Canopy holds a massive advantage over others in terms of its staying power and its ability to continue investing in R&D and acquisitions while others pull back.

Looking Ahead

Canopy reported Q3 results that indicated the stabilization of its performance in Canada. Most of the cannabis business stayed flat while modest growth in its Canadian recreational sales and a lack of product returns resulted in quarter-over-quarter growth. However, there is clear evidence that the company will be undergoing further measures to cut back its footprint and rein in expenses. Canopy reduced its harvest by 26% in Q3 which is a worrying sign for the weak market demand. More importantly, we think the company might have to follow Aurora in shutting down some of its facilities. Canopy has been less forthcoming with its footprint and capacities compared to Aurora so it is less clear which facilities could be up for closure. We think its massive 3 million sq ft BC Tweed greenhouses could be at risk of partial curtailment given the current challenging demand environment in Canada.

Ultimately, Canopy remains the de facto leader in the global cannabis industry with its reach and scale. However, without direct involvement in the fast-growing U.S. market yet, the company is struggling to find any growth in Canada and the EU. We expect its financial performance to improve incrementally in the calendar year 2020 but profitability improvement will still take priority as the sector undergoes its longest downturn in recent memory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.