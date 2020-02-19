Wendy's: Breakfast Is Not Enough

Wendy's might be making the right management decision, but as a stock is not worth getting it.

Wendy's (WEN) is expected to deliver favorable revenue growth this year, and the market estimates it will be growing above the market average in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a fullish risk-reward proposition with minor downside and mediocre upside potential. Its overprice is not compensated by the dividend growth, making the risk of holding the stock much bigger than the potential reward.

The bet on breakfast will mark its future, and if it goes the way the company is planning, it could provide growth for the company in the long run.

Breakfast

Wendy's has tried breakfast many times before. In a previous article about the company, I argued that the wise choice would be to wait and see how the breakfast initiative would play out before entering the stock.

In 2020, we're going to have still losses on the breakfast business. They're going to be less than the $20 million loss that we'll be making in 2019 and you can expect that we are going to be profitable on breakfast in 2021, even more profitable in 2022. And then once you come to 2023, our initial three investment commitment is disappearing and then we are reaching full profitability on the breakfast business. Gunther Plosch - CFO Q3 2019 Earnings call

While the company appears to be taking a more cautious approach this time, even if it is successful, the short-term pain will be substantial in 2020, and it could extend to 2021 if the breakfast launch does not go as expected.

The video above shows every breakfast menu item and it is clear that Wendy's has learned from previous mistakes. It is not making omelets or other items that have elevated preparation times. The menu has only 9 combo options with 4 different types of bread including the bread used for the regular menu and four types of main ingredients, chicken, sausage, egg, and meat.

Source: Wendy's

The Wall Street Journal reported that even though Wendy's breakfast has not launched, McDonald's (MCD) is already increasing ads focused on breakfast. Wendy's new breakfast menu is simpler than previous times, but it will have to invest heavily in marketing and additional personnel to give its new breakfast menu a chance to compete against McDonald's.

While this time could be the charm, Wendy's stock is already overpriced and the upside from a successful launch of the breakfast menu is minimal, and would likely come until 2021.

Valuation

In the recent past, revenue growth has had a maximum and minimum of -23% and 30.3%, and the trend has been positive. The assessment estimates the average revenue growth of 5% compared to the past average of -3.6%. The gross margin has ranged between 25.5% and 38.7%, with a tendency to be positive. The prediction estimates an average gross margin of 27.4% compared to the past average of 31.7%. There is no gross margin impact associated with the breakfast initiative as the products are expected to be sold at a margin consistent with the rest of the products. Looking at G&A as a percentage of revenue, it has been between 13% and 17.1%, with a tendency to be positive. The prediction estimates an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 13.2% compared to the past average of 14.8% considering higher G&A expenses in 2020 due to the increase in personnel caused by the breakfast strategy.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Wendy's in the next couple of years, as the image below shows. There is a clear widening of the expected earnings growth in 2020, with a low estimate of 3% and a high estimate of 40%, due to the effect that the breakfast initiative could have in the year. This shows the level of uncertainty there is for the performance of the stock in 2020 and why the current price could be overly optimistic.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings. While the assessment considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average yearly return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 53% and, at best, overvalued by 32%. So the stock is overvalued

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 93% probability that Wendy's will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of -7.1%.

If we add the dividends that the company is expected to issue in the following years, the total return improves.

Source: Author's Charts

And while the dividends improve the risk profile for the stock substantially, it is not enough to bring the statistical value of investing to a positive number.

Source: Author's Charts

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities that an event or a proposition has multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

In this case, statistically one would be better off not investing in Wendy's as the statistical value of the proposition is negative; however, if Wendy's manages to surprise on the high end of the spectrum or even outperform expectations, it could very well deliver a significant result.

Conclusions

The core business of Wendy's is satisfying, and the breakfast strategy might be the right step for the company to take. Still, as a stock, the current price is overvalued and the potential upside is negligible. Even if the bet on breakfast pushes Wendy's to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock.

There is a chance that breakfast significantly changes the result of the company and the stock could rally; however, this valuation relies on the maximization of a statistical edge, not the maximization of possible upside.

If the breakfast strategy pans out, and by the end of the year, the stock has not reflected it, then it might be time to jump in. For now, it is wiser to miss out on a small upside and avoid the considerable risk of holding the stock.

