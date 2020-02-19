Strong Housing Rebound Continues: Recession Risk Receding; Expect H2 YoY GDP Improvement

Barring exterior disruptions, the positive news in these long leading indicators is strong evidence that the economy will continue to strengthen particularly in H2 of 2020.

Since interest rates have remained at close to expansion lows, expect the housing rebound to continue.

The three-month moving average of the more volatile starts also made a new 10-year high.

Introduction

I haven't taken a detailed look at housing at this site for a few months. Here's a link to that article. In view of this morning's release of housing permits and starts, which shows that the housing rebound continues, let's take an updated look with forward implications for the rest of 2020.

Important metrics made new expansion highs

Housing starts (blue in the graph below) backed off slightly from their new 10-year highs of one month ago, to their second best level. More importantly, the more leading and less volatile permits (GOLD) *did* increase to a new expansion high:

On a three-month average basis (not shown), starts also made another new expansion high.

The even less volatile single-family permits (red) also made a new 10-year high:

The rebound in single-family permits, up 25% from their low last April, is particularly impressive.

I won't bother with the graph, but only once in the past 50 years has a recession started after housing bottomed. That was the producer-led 2001 recession, which started 8 months after the bottom, and there, the pre-recession rebound was less than 10%.

Expect the rebound to continue

The header above and the text below are exactly the same as what I wrote three months ago. That's because I want you to understand that what has been unfolding is exactly what I have been forecasting, using the same forecasting relationship as I have for nearly a decade:

Further, because interest rates lead housing, usually by about 6 months or so, and interest rates have been declining all year until recently, we can expect the housing data to continue to improve. The below graph is one I have run many times over the past 5+ years, showing the YoY change in mortgage interest rates (blue, inverted) vs. the YoY% change in single-family permits (red):

Further still, my mantra is that interest rates lead housing sales and construction, and sales and construction in turn lead prices. So, here are single-family permits again (red, left scale) and the FHFA house price index (deflated by average hourly earnings, right):

Again, I've been writing this for years. House price appreciation decelerated after permits declined last year, and now, we can expect them to accelerate again.

Finally, since housing is a long leading indicator, let's compare the YoY% change in single-family building permits (red again) with the YoY% change in real GDP (-2% for easier comparison, green):

The relationship certainly isn't perfect, but the leading relationship is clear. Real YoY GDP growth declined to 2.1% in Q3 of last year and rebounded slightly to 2.3% in Q4. The Q3 comparison may have been the bottom. In any event, housing forecasts better real YoY GDP comparisons in the latter part of this year.

Conclusion

Again, minus the reference to exterior forces, what follows is the exact same language as my conclusion from three months ago. It is just as true now as it was then:

Both mortgage interest rates and housing permits and starts are long leading indicators. While it isn't conclusive (no single indicator is, and exterior forces like the coronavirus could throw everything out the window), this is a very strong argument that recession risk is receding, particularly as we go through 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.