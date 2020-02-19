The New Space Race Gets Real - Virgin Galactic And SpaceX To Compete For Space Tourists

Wrong. It appears demand for seats, and demand for stocks, far outstrips supply in this market and we think that both companies can prosper.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We're a space-focused equity research business. Nearly three years ago we posted a note here on SeekingAlpha called "Space 2.0 - A Small Step For Tech Investors". You can read it here.

In that September 2017 note we said this:

"The new space race has begun, and this time its fruits will be enjoyed and its tragedies paid for by corporate enterprises and their investors. The post-WWII space race, beginning with Sputnik I in 1957 and ending with the 2011 final Space Shuttle Atlantis flight, was principally a government enterprise. The original goal was earthbound in nature; namely, success in the Cold War. American capitalism being the eventual victor, it is now the case that Space 2.0 is a commercial endeavor. Mineral rights and extraction, construction, tourism, communications – large swathes of the economy on Earth has ambition to expand into orbit and beyond".

Well, that new space race is now well and truly on.

Ford vs. Ferrari, Musk vs. Branson

If you've been reading our work on Virgin Galactic (SPCE) you'll know that this company is set to offer genuine space-tourist flights in the very near future. You'll know that the tickets go for about $250k/seat, and you may also know that many illustrious celebrities such as Justin Bieber - no, really - have signed up to fly. And that means that if those celebrity flights go well, you can look forward to what we believe could be one of the first Instagram-fueled stock rallies. We're not joking. Because as we've said all along, this stock is the essence of speculation. It doesn't trade on numbers and we don't think it will trade on numbers for a long time. This is hard for us, because we love numbers. Numbers are what we trust. Science and reason our touchstones. Now that modernity has been tossed - after centuries! - we struggle with this newly postmodern world in which we live. When gold and stocks are going up at the same time. When the economy is on fire but inflation is not. We could go on.

The thing about markets is, it's not much fun trying to fight momentum. You can try it if you like and if you're good at it, all power to you. Tell the rest of us how you do it. SPCE has some serious momentum right now and we're along for the ride. We rate the stock Neutral - how could we not, we still cling to fundamental analysis - but we have owned the stock personally from the get-go, because, well, because we're space focused, excited about space, and figured other people would get that way too, once they heard about it. Wait - no! - postmodern analysis!

One factor that has been driving SPCE is scarcity - it's been one of only a handful of pureplay space stocks that trade on regular markets. And the others, which include say Iridium (IRDM) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR), are too deep-techy to play to the crowd. (Also both have endured alarmingly levered balance sheets which make them look unattractive on a quick stock screen. If you did the work on these stocks you could have done very well, but if you just glanced at the headlines you could easily have stayed away).

Yesterday it looked like that scarcity might start to evaporate.

Here's an announcement that you would think would hit SPCE's stock price:

SpaceX (SPACE) is entering the tourism market.

Now, this is one impressive company that decided to crash Virgin Galactic's pre-party. For some years now, SpaceX (SPACE) has been shipping cargo to and from the International Space Station with great reliability, low cost, and more than a dash of elan. It shares the NASA Commercial Resupply contract with Northrop Grumman (NOC) following the latter's 2018 acquisition of Orbital ATK, the original contractor. SpaceX went on to win one half of a duopoly contract to "fly American astronauts to the ISS from American soil", the NASA Commercial Crew Program. The other contractor is Boeing (BA). And frankly SPACE is making BA look like model rocket enthusiasts - despite NASA handing BA many advantages including a bigger fee ($4.2bn BA vs $2.6bn SPACE) and a less rigorous test regime (which nonetheless BA still managed to mess up).

So when SpaceX enters your market you probably want to worry. Especially when they are promising orbital flight, not just a fancier version of the vomit comet. Remember, if you fly with them, Virgin Galactic will take you to just below the Karman line, at least on its current spacecraft. High enough for NASA to call you a 'Commercial Astronaut' but not high enough to beat down those space nerds who, lacking the necessary $250k, will give you a lot of heat for not really having been to space. (That they have simply watched 500 episodes of Star Trek last month will apparently hand them watercooler superiority over your NASA Commercial Astronaut patch and your cool Virgin Galactic PJs).

Given that SPCE's stock is on a huge, extended run, you would think that the announcement above would hit the stock, right?

Wrong.

Source: TradingView

Stock has kept climbing.

So why is this?

Rich People Are Bored

As everybody knows, the decade since the Great Recession has been wonderful if you're rich and dreadful if you're poor. Capital markets have powered up, up and away, fueled by free money in the shape of quantitative easing (QE), repo operations, or whatever the Fed will call QE next in a bid to not call it QE. Income has stagnated even though jobs are up. So for most folks life is pretty tough. Assets - houses for instance - cost a lot more than they used to, but you don't have much more coming in the door than you did a decade back, if you still work a similar job. But for rich folks - and by rich we include most anyone reading this - well, life's been pretty great for a decade now. And for really rich folks - by which we mean anyone paying someone else to read this for them - life's been awesome. You've bought everything and done everything you could possibly think of, thanks to the gift tokens you've gotten from the Fed every year now since 2008. So - what do you get a person who truly has reached peak stuff?

A spaceflight of course!

And they're only $250k on Virgin. Now, that's a lot of money for most, but truly not that much for quite a lot of people. SPCE have in our view correctly worked out that there is a big market at that price, because that's not much more than their target audience spends on a good vacation (Source: Virgin Galactic SEC filings).

Right now SPCE has one spacecraft and it is building a second. They will carry a very small number of passengers per flight. Less than your average NetJet. So SPCE is supply constrained. How they choose to deal with that - raise prices, or build more spacecraft quickly so that they can ramp the flight cadence - remains to be seen, but they are supply constrained.

SpaceX is also supply constrained. The Crew Dragon capsule they will use for their inaugural tourist flight has yet to be built. The company already has a number of Falcon 9 boosters that can be used to loft the capsule to orbit, but launch slots are sold out for 2-3 years if you listen to their customers (some of whom we talk to as part of our work). So whilst the headlines are great and they add another set of bragging rights to the Musk household, and in truth we think the SpaceX flights will be incredible, really, you get the chance to out-John Glenn John Glenn if they do what they say & fly at an orbit higher than the ISS - SPACE's market entry doesn't change the market dynamics. There are still a lot more people that can pay - and we think will pay - for flights than there are seats available anytime soon. SPACE tickets will likely be up to 10x the price of Virgin tickets anyway - see that article linked above where $10m per flight for four passengers is floated. So you still have to be a very rich person to go fly with Elon.

So when you think about it, it's not surprising that the entrant of one new player hasn't hit SPCE's stock. If anything it validates the idea.

We think it will actually have a big benefit to SPCE and SPCE customers. We think it will light a fire under SPCE - pun intended - to move on rapidly to offer higher, longer flights at higher prices. First class seats if you will. And that can drive the business and the stock because it can be more profitable - remember multiclass airlines make most all their profits from first and business class seats.

We Remain Enthusiastic Owners of SPCE Stock - But Keep Our Neutral Rating

As we've said from day one in our coverage of the stock, we've owned SPCE from day one, and have in fact added to our personal holding on the way up. It's been a great ride for us.

But we are under no illusions whatsoever that this is investing - this is speculation. (If you want to understand the difference, there is no better tome than the sixth edition of Graham & Dodd's "Security Analysis". You can buy it as a hardcover on Amazon. Don't take it on a spaceflight as it will trip your baggage limits, but do read it if you're serious about investing). We have a small enough allocation that if we lost it all tomorrow, life wouldn't be different. And if the stock doubled again tomorrow, life wouldn't be different. And we think that's the right way to play speculative stocks. For fun. Not as a serious financial endeavor.

This is why we rate the stock at Neutral - because for all the attractions of that postmodern siren-song, when numbers come back into fashion in stocks - and one day they will, they always do - then this particular stock better have numbers in place to support the valuation. Right now it doesn't, but that doesn't matter right now, so it's not a worry.

Valuation chasms to cross in the near term will we think come from construction milestones on the second spacecraft, on a successful first founder-flight come the summer, on the successful launch of revenue flights, and on the safety record. Then will come real world numbers-lite like growth in booking backlogs, gross profit per passenger, all that boring stuff. And then will come financial inspection of the income statement, cashflow and so forth, even more boring, but that's a while off yet we think.

We'll keep covering the stock - including its next earnings release, whereupon we'll post here on SA once more.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 19 February 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPCE, NOC, IRDM, MAXR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the above stocks on a personal account basis.