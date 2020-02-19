Equity CEFs: The Absurdity Of Today's Investment Environment (A Look At BSTZ)

Because based on relative valuations, BSTZ is being given away here at around -5% discount vs a fund like DDF which is at a 42% premium. It's truly absurd what's happening.

Now BSTZ is a very large fund at $1.5 billion in assets, but when you see CEF investors bid up a very small fund like DDF to a 40% premium with negative NAV performance YTD instead, somebody is clueless.

Good question! All tech does is go up, and yet someone obviously is shedding shares here thinking that it's better to get out of the game before technology stocks peak.

So why is BSTZ down -0.5% to its widest discount since going public less than a year ago?

BSTZ's largest current-holding (as of 1/31/20) is Tesla, up 7.3% as I write this. Add to that other top-five holdings that are up 3%-plus (AMD) to 4%-plus (Square) today.

We used to call the fall of 2008 the stupid stage of CEF investor decisions being made, not because investors were stupid to be selling funds at up to -30% discounts during the worst period of the financial crisis from October of 2008 to March of 2009.

No, the reason why we called it the stupid stage was because you would have been stupid not to buy at that time. Because within a year, most of those funds selling at -20% to -30% discounts and offering up to 20% annualized yields would double in total return, up 100% or more.

Now maybe we're not quite at that stage but when you see a fund like the Delaware Investments Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $15.73 real time market price, up 0.4%, $11.12 NAV, 41.9% premium, 7.1% current market yield, trade at a 42% market price premium over its $11.12 NAV, which is actually down on the year, you got to wonder how unsophisticated most investors are in these funds.

Here is the YTD NAV Total Return Performances of the BlackRock Science & Technology fund II (BSTZ), $21.75 real time market price, -0.5%, $22.66 NAV, -3.6% discount, 5.5% current market yield and DDF:

Data by YCharts

So BSTZ's NAV will probably be up at least 1.5% today (if this continues) putting it close to a +10% NAV performer, or about the best among all CEFs. Compare that to DDF at a 42% market price premium and you just wonder who in their right mind wouldn't immediately, and I mean immediately, swap over to a fund like BSTZ. Even if you thought value would outperform growth from here on, you would still have roughly a 50% valuation buffer between these two funds going forward.

Now obviously I'm not taking into account any yield difference or income strategy, i.e. BSTZ uses options while DDF is leveraged, or the size of the funds, or what sectors they invest in, etc. But when you add it all up, what can you say when some investors are trying to time a top in technology and selling BSTZ at a -5% discount while other investors decide to stay put in a fund that is losing value and would only be worth about $11 in a liquidation?

Here's BSTZ's Premium/Discount chart during one of the great bull market periods for technology stocks (does not include today which should drop the discount closer to -5% to -6%):

And do you want to know how smart BlackRock was when they took BSTZ public and raised roughly $1.4 billion in assets last June? They didn't start by selling (writing) Call options against newly invested positions. No, they wrote out-of-the-money Put options so that they could buy additional shares of positions at a discounted price and keep and option premium. How smart was that?

That, my friends, is why we invest in equity CEFs because if any fund should be going the opposite direction and trading at 42% market price premium, it should be BSTZ right now. Now BSTZ also owns about 10% of its assets in private equity, which not only can have great successes or total flops, but can also be hard to value. But you got to figure that as one of the largest financial firms in the world, BlackRock is going to have the pick of the private equity market to invest in and is going to be more right than wrong over time.

Getting back to BSTZ vs. DDF, even if I was comparing these two funds at equal valuations, it would still be a no-brainer in favor of BSTZ. So just imagine how much more absurd things are based on their relative valuations.

I'm all about relative valuations, and over the past decade, keeping track of NAV performances first and relative valuations between equity CEFs second has paid off handsomely for me.

That's because even if the vast majority of small investors in these funds will never see the NAV or valuation difference, eventually larger institutional investors will.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.