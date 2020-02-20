It's The Best Time In 11 Years To Buy 4.6%-Yielding Carnival

Times of high uncertainty are exactly when you can buy quality industry leaders at private-equity valuations.

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei (Note: Brad owns shares in CCL now).

Who’s ready to take a deep-dive cruise, going boldly where nobody wants to go right now?

Source

This Carnival Corp. (CCL) critique comes at the request of certain subscribers after the coronavirus sank the stock by 20%.

(Source: Ycharts)

Technically, CCL already was in a bear market when the coronavirus story began. So add the potential pandemic, and you’ve got the company's fourth worst peak decline in history – down 37% off its January 2018 highs.

CCL Peak Declines Since 1990

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = CCL

From periods of extremely depressed prices and single-digit earnings multiples, Carnival has a great track record of earning long-term investors exceptional returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If that sounds alarming, consider this: Carnival hit even more significant lows in 2009, only to return to historical fair value within two years. That came complete with a 65% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) total return.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

And going back even further to its 2000 lows – when its price to earnings (P/E) ratio was 9.7, and therefore 19% higher than it is today – Carnival's return to fair value in mid-2007 tripled long-term investor's money.

That’s a 17% CAGR total return over seven years, putting it on par with returns from the best investors in history. We’re talking about legends like Buffett, Munger, Dodd, Graham, Miller, Greenblatt, and Lynch, to name a few.

To us, that seems like an ocean worth exploring.

A Decent Yield at a Good Price

Today, Carnival's safe 4.6% yield is what might attract income investors initially. But it’s also a quintessential above-average company at a below-average price.

For starters, this deep-value opportunity has proven itself to be a great wealth compounder during the last 30 years.

Carnival Total Returns Since 1990

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = CCL

Even its fourth-biggest bear market hasn't stopped it from achieving better average rolling returns across every time frame over the last 30 years. That’s part of why I recently opened a position in CCL, then bought more as the market's overreaction to short-term risks caused it to keep selling off.

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, there are still lots of limits set to chase this high-conviction, high-yield play to its bottom. And why not when Carnival could be one of the most reasonable and prudent high-yield investments you can make in 2020.

Reason 1: A Strong, Long-Term Growth Catalyst for Fueling Generous, Safe, and Eventually Growing Dividends

Let's address the biggest concern many income investors might have about CCL right off the bat.

How safe is its 4.6% yielding dividend?

I do understand why many might not want to own Carnival, which suspended the dividend entirely during the financial crisis. However, remember that, back then, credit markets froze entirely for many companies.

Summed up, the Great Recession was a 5.1% GDP crash. That's nearly four times the average economic contraction of 1.4%.

Since 2010 though, financial conditions have been very relaxed for well-established, well-positioned companies. And Carnival is currently sporting a 4/5 above-average dividend safety thanks to:

2.2 net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) vs. 2.5 for the industry

Interest coverage of 9.9 vs. 8+ for the industry

26% debt/capital vs. 40% for the industry

A- credit rating from S&P.

(Source: S&P)

That A- credit rating translates to about a 5% chance of CCL defaulting on its bonds over the next 30 years. Which, we’ve got to say, is pretty far in our favor.

Moody’s Weighs In

On Oct. 15 Moody's conducted its annual review of CCl, reiterating its A3 – its version of A- – unsecured debt rating with a stable outlook.

Here's whatMoody's has to say about CCL's debt levels (emphasis added), which are helping to fund its $1.4 billion annual dividend cost. Incidentally, this is while its massive shipbuilding projects result in very low free cash flow.

“Carnival's liquidity is adequate. Moody's expects Carnival's cash flow plus committed ship financings will be able to support the company's capital spending needs, dividends, and mandatory debt amortization over the next 12 to 18 months. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Carnival has three ships being delivered and capex spend(ing) of about $2.0 billion related to those new ships. This amount of capex – concentrated in one quarter – brings Carnival's overall liquidity down from good to adequate. “At August 31, 2019, Carnival had $1.153 billion of cash and about $238 million in commercial paper outstanding. Carnival maintains alternate liquidity comprised of the following: (A) a U.S. $1.7 billion, EUR1.0 billion, and GBP150 million committed multi-currency revolving credit facility expiring August 2024; (B) $300 million floating-rate revolver due September 2020 and (C) committed export credit facilities aggregating approximately $10.2 billion which will be used to help fund payments for ship deliveries. The company also has commercial paper programs in place (US$2.5 billion at Corp. and Plc., and a EUR1.5 billion multi-currency ECP program at Plc.) that are collectively supported by the long term committed revolving credit facility... “The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that Carnival will maintain retained cash flow above 25% and EBITA/interest above 6.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. “Ratings could be upgraded should Carnival evidence a commitment to maintaining debt levels in line with its earnings and cash flow through a predictable economic and industry downcycle such that Carnival maintains retained cash flow to net debt above 40% and EBITDA to interest expense above 12x."

For the record, that shipbuilding program includes 18 ships set for delivery between now and 2024, which may sound odd.

Why would CCL spend about $13.5 billion on new ships when the global economy slowed to 2.9% in 2019, the slowest growth rate since 2009?

It actually has a pretty good response to that understandable concern.

A Telescope to the High Seas

As Morningstar notes, Carnival’s management is long-term focused on steadily rising demand (emphasis added):

“Domestically, the aging population remains key regarding the supply/demand imbalance in the cruise industry. This segment will drive demand and create a disconnect between demand and supply of berths for at least the next 10 years as the 65-and-older demographic grows faster than the overall cruise industry capacity. Carnival continues to source about half of its customers domestically, where stable employment should support consumers' willingness to spend, helping the firm trend toward double-digit adjusted returns on invested capital."

And don’t forget that millennials and Gen Z are big fans of experiential spending. And, combined, they amount to 150 million potential passengers. That’s double the baby boomer population.

So CCL is very well positioned to grow, with more than 220 million Americans alone in the prime age/financial conditions to go a’cruising.

Now, just 4% of U.S. citizens and 3% of Europeans have ever been on a cruise. And cruise penetration rates in Asia are about the same. But Morningstar thinks that “Carnival has the best ability to capitalize on these underserved international markets thanks to its global reach and tailored fleet.”

It also pegs CCL as the world’s dominant cruise company, with 42% market share. (Royal Caribbean (RCL) has 23% and Norwegian (NCLH) has 9%, leaving smaller companies to navigate the rest.)

That does only give it a two out of three for moat size. But it still offers:

Operating margins in the top 18% of its peers

Net margins in the top 19%

Return on equity in the top 27%

Return on assets in the top 22%.

Return on capital is in the bottom 52%. But that, ROA and ROE, should steadily improve as the new ships start entering service.

More Advantages

Here’s another reason to like CCL at these prices, again courtesy of Morningstar (emphasis added):

“Accessing the right type of capital is critical for financing ships, with access to low-cost export credit facilities utilized liberally across the major, sizable cruise players. But not all companies have access to export credit facilities, leaving some of the smaller players, which generally can’t absorb the higher costs affiliated with more expensive debt service as easily, paying a higher rate. With many of the shipyards booked at capacity over the next five years, even if a smaller player could access financing, it might not be able to find a builder that could spare capacity for the newbuild."

Speaking of size, CCL also has economies of scale on its side. For example, it has much lower costs on food, with net cruise costs 60% lower than smaller rivals like Lindblad.

Plus, thanks to borrowing overseas, CCL has 0.75% lower interest rates to deal with than the U.S. Treasury. That’s good considering how much the company is spending to improve its already sizable fleet of over 100 ships strong, the largest in the world.

Supervising its largest cruiseliner expansion program ever is Chairman Micky Arison. An industry legend, he’s been with CCL for more than 40 years now after taking over from his father.

Morningstar says of him (emphasis added):

“… Arison possesses more knowledge of the company, industry, and challenges than any other leader might. We believe management goals are well aligned with shareholder interests, as Arison and certain other members of his family and trusts for their benefit beneficially own shares representing a significant stake in the combined voting power of Carnival Corp... This material stake creates an enormous incentive to guide the business prudently but also limits the voice of outside shareholders... “We think the company allocates its capital in a disciplined fashion, raising debt when it's inexpensive (through export credit facilities for new builds) and returning cash to shareholders primarily through dividends."

Moody’s supports that positive assessment:

“… while industrywide capacity will increase, capacity expansion will remain at a rational level as a result of supply constraints. In addition, Moody's believes there will be enough consumer demand to support the expected supply increases given strong travel demand. Also, cruises offer a favorable value proposition relative to land-based vacations."

Now take a look at what analysts actually expect.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

As you can see above, every fundamental metric is expected to see strong growth. Does this seem like a company that should be trading at single-digit multiples, including a forward enterprise value (EV)/EBITDA of 7.1?

This all brings me to the second big reason I'm so bullish on Carnival…

Its valuation just makes no darn sense!

Reason Two: Best Valuation in 11 Years Makes CCL a Potential Dividend Dream Stock

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CCL hasn't had a P/E this low since mid-2009, making it a great deep value bargain. Just consider its growth profile alone:

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8.7% CAGR

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: 6.0% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: 7.5% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 10.4% CAGR

long-term growth consensus: 10.4% CAGR Long-term historical growth: 5.1% CAGR over the last 20 years (with rolling growth rates of 3%-19% CAGR)

Realistic long-term growth range: 6%-11% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 16-17 P/E.

Now, it's true that CCL's cyclical business model means that it often misses expectations. That's why it’s not a bad idea to use a relatively wider range to estimate its long-term return potential.

Here’s what it’s worth growing at about 6% CAGR according market-determined fair values.

CCL's intrinsic value is likely between $73 and $81. I consider the average there of $77 to be a reasonable estimate of what it's worth this year.

CCL was recently an ultra-value, anti-bubble stock: It was priced for virtually zero growth. That's compared to the roughly 8.5% CAGR analysts actually expect.

So what kind of returns can investors expect?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If CCL grows at the low end of its growth range and returns to the low end of historical fair value, it could deliver 18% CAGR total returns.

That's about three times the returns that BlackRock and Dividend Kings expects from the broader market in the coming years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If CCL grows slightly faster than analysts expect – as it does 9%-18% of the time – and returns to the upper end of its fair value range, it could deliver nearly 300% total returns over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Risks to Consider

Right now, the biggest fundamental risk to CCL's thesis is that the dividend isn’t covered by free cash flow. Not with its current expenditures. And it won’t be until 2023 at the earliest:

2019 free cash flow/share: $0.07

2020 FCF/share consensus: $0.04

2021 FCF/share consensus: $0.44

2022 FCF/share consensus: $1.24.

For now, its A- rated balance sheet and 26% debt/capital is allowing it to fund its dividend. Moreover, Moody’s writes that its “ratings could be downgraded if it appears likely that retained cash flow to net debt” remains “below 25% of EBITDA to interest expense remain below 6.0x."

Yes, a black swan event like the coronavirus outbreak could result in a significant decline in interest coverage. Though, even then, it likely wouldn’t be enough to result in a downgrade.

Besides, Carnival does understand the current “crisis.” On Feb. 12, it issued an update that it had suspended cruise operations from Chinese ports and canceled other Asian voyages. And yes, it does see all of this impacting its financial results (emphasis added):

“Since the situation continues to evolve, the company is currently unable to determine the full financial impact on its fiscal year 2020. However, while not currently planned, if the company had to suspend all of its operations in Asia through the end of April, this would impact its fiscal 2020 financial performance by $0.55 to $0.65 per share, which includes guest compensation. In addition, the impact on global bookings will further affect the company's financial performance. The company is currently evaluating contingency plans to mitigate the impact and will provide an update with its first-quarter 2020 earnings release in late March."

Good to know. But that’s not all we want to analyze.

Worst Case

China accounts for 5% of Carnival’s ticket capacity. And a $0.6 decline in its 2020 earnings per share would represent a 13% decrease in 2020's consensus expectations.

That's the worst-case scenario, mind you. But you can probably still see why Wall Street has been flipping out.

Pre-tax profit (EBIT) would need to fall 39% in order for CCL to be at risk of Moody’s downgrading it. In which case, it would likely be to the equivalent of BBB+.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

To be sure, Wuhan is the fastest coronavirus outbreak (other than the common cold) in history.

(Source: Johns Hopkins)

And it’s likely far from over, having begun just two months ago. Moreover, with China now reopening most of its companies, there's a chance that cases will accelerate again.

There's also the economically sensitive nature of the company's business to consider. During the 2001 recession, EPS fell 5% and FCF fell 27%. And during the Great Recession, EPS fell 25% and FCF went from $0.91 to -$0.05 per share.

Today, for the record, the bond market and Cleveland Fed estimate a 31% chance of a 2021 recession risk.

Basically then, due to the capital-intensive nature of the cruise industry, EPS declines are magnified.

Consider This as Well

What about emission-related regulatory risk? Moody’s considers (emphasis added):

… CO 2 and air pollution risk to be high for the cruise industry. Carnival has a goal in place to reduce its CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2020 relative to its 2005 baseline – to date, according to the company, it has achieved a 27.6% reduction. Carnival has been proactive in retrofitting its fleet with exhaust gas cleaning systems and introducing ships that run on liquefied natural gas. Moody's does not expect the company's environmental programs to affect the ratings in the near to medium term."

CCL is one of the industry leaders in greening its fleet, surpassing its goals on CO 2 emission reductions so far. That's what quality management gets you: Executives who see where the industry winds are blowing and plan for such risks.

On the Q4 conference call, CEO Arnold Donald said:

“Just this year, we delivered the first cruise ship to be solely powered by LNG, the most environmentally friendly fossil fuel. And just this month, (we) delivered the second of the 11 LNG ships we've ordered... “Beyond carbon, we are focused on other areas concerning environment with the rollout of additional advanced wastewater treatment systems and food bio-digesters. In addition, we're making considerable progress on our goal to significantly reduce single-use plastics. Moreover, as part of our environmental efforts, we have also partnered with Jean-Michel Cousteau, an ocean future society."

That focus will likely help Carnival attract more environmentally conscious younger customers in the coming decade.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = CCL

Warning: Volatility at Work

In terms of valuation risk, CCL's is very low right now. But volatility risk is something all stocks must contend with – even those with the lowest valuation in 11 years.

CCL's cyclical business model means that it tends to be more volatile when fear takes over for greed.

(Source: Ycharts)

It’s about 13% more volatile than the S&P 500 over time, which is precisely why it's such a bargain today.

The time to buy quality cyclical companies is precisely during times like these when fundamentals are firmly intact. But times like these also are where prudent risk management and portfolio construction comes in.

That’s why we recommend a 5% position size or smaller. That's not a target allocation. It's how much you'd be willing to own should the price fall low enough.

Remember that the Wuhan outbreak likely isn't over yet, and we could still be headed into a recession. In other words, CCL might be dirt-cheap today but it could go lower still.

The S&P 500 is now at a 19.1 forward P/E, 17% above the 16.3 25-year average. And the blended P/E on the broader market is 20.5 – 14%-24% above the 16.5-18.0 historical average over the last 20 years during periods of earnings growth of 4%-11% CAGR.

Basically, the market is significantly overvalued. So short-term pullback/correction risk is high.

More About Pullbacks

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Historically, we average a 5% or greater pullback or correction every six months. They don't run on schedule, obviously. And in between November 2016 and January 2018, stocks rose for 14 months with a peak decline of 2.7%.

But if historical averages hold, a pullback could begin by the end of April. That's not a prediction or a call to time the markets, which is a fruitless exercise anyway.

Income investors should think like business people, not gamblers. That mentality is what wins in the end.

Private equity funds – the so-called "smart money" – thinks in terms of EV/EBITDA: The acquirer's multiple. Enterprise value equals market cap plus net debt, or what it would cost to buy the entire company and all its net liabilities.

(Source: Ycharts)

Basically then, the time to buy CCL is when it's trading at Shark Tank multiples, as it is today. The risk premium for doing so is so attractive that it more than compensates you for the company's risk profile:

Eearnings yield: 10.3%

10-year U.S. Treasury yield: 1.6%

Earnings yield risk premium: 8.7% = 2.4x 3.7% average of S&P 500 since 2000

Remember what Buffett said about investing.

(Source: imgflip)

With CCL trading at 7x EV/EBITDA and 9.7 times earnings, you’re being paid very handsomely to own this company's future cash flow. And all while enjoying a dividend that's triple the broader markets.

Could more bad news be coming for CCL? Sure.

But if it falls to even lower levels, I'll happily buy more at a 4.9%, 5.0%, 5.1% yield, etc.

And if it takes off as it's doing now? Then I successfully chased it to the bottom and got to enjoy seeing a competent and trustworthy management team prove me right in the coming years.

Bottom Line: Carnival Remains One of the Best High-Yield, Deep-Value Buys You Can Make Today

Again, I understand any skepticism surrounding Carnival.

(Source: imgflip)

However, times of high uncertainty are exactly when you can buy quality industry leaders at private-equity valuations.

At 9.7x forward earnings and with a 7.1 EV/EBITDA ratio, CCL isn’t just a good deal. It's a downright smack-you-in-the-face great one. It's literally the average multiple that Shark Tank venture capitalists have paid over the last 10 years.

So, rather than fear uncertainty and volatility, I choose to embrace it. Whether CCL has bottomed and is now poised for a major rally, I don't know. No one does.

What I can tell you though is that this is a:

Quality company

Run by trustworthy and very competent management

Has a very strong balance sheet

Has an above-average safe dividend that yields 4.6% and is likely to grow about 8% CAGR over time

Trades at a 43% discount to fair value

Potentially offers 18%-26% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Such fundamentals, quality competitive advantages, and ridiculously attractive valuation makes the 8/11 above-average quality Carnival a "very strong buy" and one of my highest conviction recommendations for 2020 and well beyond.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Carnival Isn't The Only Thing On Sale iREIT on Alpha is one of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.