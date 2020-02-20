PagerDuty On Value Alert (Podcast)

Akram's Razor explains why he's taken the other side of the trade, and why the moat for PD has held up versus new entrants.

But with half the valuation and a stronger competitive advantage than expected, has the page turned for this tech company?

By Daniel Shvartsman

On a two-part Behind the Idea podcast last summer, Akram's Razor and I discussed the state of the SaaS - Software as a Service - sector, which felt a little bubbly in light of a pending increase in competition. In other words, the revolution appeared over, and it was a matter of which emerging firms could out-compete one another in new verticals. Within this context, PagerDuty (PD), a one-note software provider seemed liable to get trounced by bigger players like Atlassian (TEAM) and Splunk (SPLK).

As the chart shows, this seems to have played out. But, as it turns out, it really hasn't. In other words, PagerDuty's valuation has come down to more reasonable levels, but the company has, so far, held its own in its market. It turns out that when your business is providing alerts that let companies know if mayhem is breaking loose - what I called euphemistically the 'oh no' factor, except in cruder terms - if you do a good job at it, those companies are not interested in switching.

On his Marketplace service The Razor's Edge, Akram's Razor has talked about why PagerDuty has become an intriguing long. Since I like nothing more than talking about a good flip of a trade, we discussed the stock on this week's The Razor's Edge podcast. Click play above to have a listen. And for PRO subscribers, check out my colleague Marc Pentacoff's article on the company, which I reference a few times in the podcast and has some good info on the competitive dynamics.

Topics Covered

3:00 minute mark - What does the competitive landscape look like?

5:30 - What is PD's space exactly?

9:15 - How wide a moat?

11:00 - Why are you long?

17:00 - Are they attracting new business?

20:00 - Pricing discussion

25:15 - Have competitors had any success at slowing down PD?

30:45 - The key performance indicator - net dollar retention - and its direction

39:30 - What are you looking for in terms of the stock at this point?

42:00 - Acquisition candidate?

54:00 - Why own "value SAAS"?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Akram's Razor is long PD and FB.

Daniel Shvartsman is long DIS.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

