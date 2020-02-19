MKS Instruments: Surprisingly Robust Q4, Inflated Valuation

I am bullish on the stock in the long term, but short-term downside risks are not to be ignored.

Since my previous article, MKS Instruments (MKSI) has outperformed my expectations by a solid margin. Though I was bullish on the stock in October, since then MKSI has climbed more than 28% higher, while I expected its capital appreciation to remain on pause in 2019 due to declined revenue amid macro uncertainties and return to growth in 2020.

The price surge was potentiated by Q3 and Q4 revenue and EPS surprises and moderately bullish Q1 2020 sales guidance; that, in turn, was supported by the recuperation of the capital spending in the Semiconductor market that partly offset some softness in the Advanced Markets the company addresses.

Though since October the stock performance has been prodigious, now I am neutral on MKSI in the short term, as its valuation approaches a decade high, which specifies inevitable downside risks. My long-term rating is still bullish, as market trends remain pronouncedly supportive of strong revenue growth in the 2020s.

Now let's assess the 2019 results, as there were a few truly interesting matters inside.

The top line

Though MKS Instruments' revenue dropped 8.5% to $1,899 million in 2019, if we look at the last twelve months' sales trend, we will find out that it bottomed in September and since then the top line has begun to recover. Moreover, the company anticipates the Q1 2020 revenue to rebound and creep higher, thus buttressing investor sentiment and capital appreciation. For the first quarter of the year, MKSI estimates its revenue to be between $495 million and $545 million, which translates into a 9% improvement in the best-case scenario and 1% contraction in the worst (see page 10 of the presentation).

While $500 million in Q4 total revenue was above the company's guidance, sales across MKS's portfolio were not equally strong. The Vacuum & Analysis segment that depends primarily on the Semiconductor market posted the most impressive gain of 16% compared to Q3 2019, but Light & Motion was less successful with only 2% improvement, and the Equipment & Solutions segment (which previously was a public company Electro Scientific Industries) underperformed other divisions and posted a 12% revenue decline. The contraction was mostly caused by softness in the Advanced Markets (e.g., Health & Life Sciences, Research & Defense). As SVP and CFO Mr. Bagshaw said on the call with analysts, Advanced Markets were "impacted by geopolitical and trade headwinds." As the trade war jeopardized growth outlook, it is quite explainable why in 2019, MKS's clients became less confident regarding capital spending.

Unfortunately, the decline in annual sales was assisted by material contraction of both GAAP and adjusted operating margins, weaker GAAP net income, and dropped net cash from operations.

With all expenses, interest, and tax factored in, diluted EPS dropped to just $2.55, while net CFFO almost halved year-over-year sending cash margin to 12.9%.

MKS maintained high Research & Development spending and also increased SG&A expenses. And there is nothing wrong with that. It is nonsensical to postpone research activities to simply bolster EBIT and net margins. I am highly confident its growing R&D costs are vital to address the industry trends, keep pace with its movements, and withstand the competition. So, higher R&D costs are a positive sign.

Free cash flow

MKS's free cash flow can be measured in a few ways. We can assess it factoring in only capital expenditures, while to gain a broader understanding of how it fared after financing the inorganic growth initiatives, we can also include all investing activities in the formula. So, with the acquisition of Electro Scientific Industries not taken into account, 2019 free cash flow to equity reached $180.6 million ($222.7 million if adjusted for proceeds from sales of assets). This figure transforms into the FCF yield of ~2.8%.

After subtracting all investing activities inclusive of acquisitions from net operating cash flow, we receive a much lower figure, negative $702.7 million. In the 2010s, the company's annual inorganic FCF turned negative a few times due to costly acquisitions. It did not jeopardize its financial position and I believe sub-zero 2019 cash flow left after covering all investments is not worthy of concern.

Capital efficiency

I believe Return on Total Capital and FCF ROTC and not ROE are metrics of choice for those investors who intend to gauge the company's capital efficiency. That is explained by a relatively high level of debt in its capital structure that artificially lowers the denominator in the ROE formula, and thus bolsters the result, no matter how weak net income was. Total capital-based metrics smooth that effect, that is why I frequently use them in my equity research.

As of my analysis, material revenue decline and contracted operating cash flow together with increased debt led to the decline in Cash ROTC to only 9.5% compared to 19.7% in 2018 when it posted the highest annual cash flow in almost ten years.

Wall Street anticipates its 2020-2022 revenue to grow at low-double-digit rates, while adjusted EPS is about to increase close to 44% in 2020. If MKS delivers around 13% revenue growth in 2020 with a mostly stable cash flow margin and unchanged level of total capital, its CROTC might return to the double-digit territory and reach around 11%. But to replicate 2018 success, it will have to boost the cash flow margin to at least 19%.

Briefly on valuation

The market was highly impressed with MKS's Q4 revenue and EPS and robust Q1 2020 guidance; this propelled the stock's valuation that is now approaching a decade high.

The stock has a poor 'D-' Value Grade, as the bulk of its metrics are materially above its five-year averages, while the dividend yield is on a record low level. A 12.6x Forward EV/EBITDA points to the fact the share is 35% overvalued compared to a 5-year average multiple.

I remain highly skeptical of too stretched valuation as it multiplies downside risks. I believe that at the moment, the stock does not offer a buying opportunity.

Final thoughts

I believe MKSI is an appealing long-term investment worth researching for investors who seek capital appreciation and are content with low dividend yields. I truly appreciate MKS's growth profile supported by a diversified portfolio and exposure to rapidly expanding end-markets.

The company is moderately leveraged with more than half of total debt covered by cash & cash equivalents. Even after a sharp cash flow decline in 2019, its Net debt/Net CFFO equals only 1.5x.

But bloated valuation poses downside risks. For investors who are interested in the stock, it is worth waiting until record multiples retreat to a more reasonable level.

Among other things, while COVID-19 has not lost its vigor yet, it is highly uncertain how the outbreak and roadblocks along supply chains will impact the execution of capital projects in the key end-markets of the company. The semiconductor manufacturers might be among those trapped amid the virus outbreak and authorities' counter-measures like the shutdown of Wuhan in the Chinese Hubei province.

While investors show more confidence given the S&P 500 and the Chinese stocks rebound, there might be deeper issues not noticeable now. It is incalculable how Chinese foundries tackle the headwind and if orders or purchases or shipments of equipment were or will be postponed or not.

During the earnings call on January 29, two analysts asked the CEO, Mr. Lee, on the potential impact of the coronavirus on the company's 2020 financial outlook. He, expectedly, responded that no possible repercussions were factored in the guidance,

our guidance does not assume anything about any effect from the coronavirus. Our main focus with respect to that is to ensure the health and safety of our own employees in China.

So, at this point, I consider the risk is barely factored in the share price.

