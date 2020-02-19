The Case For Emerging Markets Small Cap Value

EM equities and particularly EM small cap value have lagged for the past 10 years and are poised for a return to their longer-term strong performance.

My approach as a passive investor is to buy into major asset classes via index funds and hold them for a long time. I maintain a relatively stable long-term Strategic Asset Allocation regardless of market environment. One of my favorite asset classes is EM small cap value, which combines two favorable investing factors.

While I believe this alone warrants a measured position, recent underperformance, potential reversion to the mean, attractive valuations and long term fundamentals make the asset class even more attractive. Screening reveals my top three ETFs for investing in this sector. There are significant risks, but patient, long-term investors have an opportunity to earn generous rewards.

EM Economics

Let’s begin with a look at the economic fundamentals.

Economic and Equity Market Contribution. Emerging economies contribute 43% to world GDP. Yet the market cap weighting of emerging markets equities is just 10% of MSCI’s All Country World Index and 10% of the FTSE Global Total Cap index. According to Forbes, these indices understate EM’s true weight of about 25% of world equity markets. Either way, EM equities’ share of the world are disproportionately low compared to their economic contribution.

Emerging economies have accounted for almost two-thirds of the world’s GDP growth and more than half of new consumption, according to McKinsey. McKinsey analyzed per capita GDP growth of 71 economies over a 50 year period beginning in 1965. During that period seven economies achieved or exceeded real annual per capita GDP growth of 3.5%.

Economic Outlook. According to Haver Analytics and the IMF, EM real annual GDP growth is forecast at almost 5% through 2023, while developed markets' GDP is forecast at 1.5% per year. But that view came out just before the coronavirus outbreak. And we can’t discuss the economic outlook without discussing China, the largest EM country that generates 18% of world economic output.

Recently, the coronavirus has dramatically dimmed China’s outlook and to some extent—the entire world. As a gauge of the possible impact we can look at what happened with the SARS virus in 2003. It knocked 2.4% off China’s GDP in the third quarter and 1% for the full year. The effects eventually faded as the virus was contained. While there is a range of guesses regarding the coronavirus impact, some economists expect China’s first quarter growth to slow to 3-4% and about 5% for the full year, modestly less than the recent 6% pace. Even if these forecasts are too pessimistic, the effects on world economic growth can be significant given China’s role in the worldwide supply chain.

Barron’s writes, “The consensus view is that China’s economy will suffer a painful blow, probably worse than during SARS, but it will be short lived—and isn’t likely to derail the global economy as long as the outbreak is contained.”

On the positive side, especially for long term investors, one can look beyond China. For example, Capital Economics expects improvements this year in other large EMs, including Brazil, Russia and India. The world central banks are in easing mode, with 17 EM countries cutting rates in 2019. In response to the situation, the Chinese central bank has launched a series of stimulus measures. As a result, faster EM economic growth is likely to return as the coronavirus effects fade and underlying fundamentals reassert themselves.

Attractive Valuations

The chart below shows that EM equity P/E ratios are 14.4 versus 22.6 for the S&P 500, a 36% discount. Similarly, the MSCI EM Small Cap Value Index P/E is 14.3. The forward earnings EM small value index P/E is 9.74 and price to book value is only 0.9.

Source: Baird Chartbook, 2019

Going back to 2009, S&P 500, developed and EM equity P/Es were about the same. Valuation trends since that time largely reflect investor sentiment in favor of U.S. equities, which were driven by large cap growth stocks. Many EM investors who suffered brutal declines of 55-60% in the 2008-09 bear market likely remain on the sidelines. However, EM may be showing signs of a comeback. Multiples might have bottomed in late 2018 as they rose smartly in 2019. It remains to be seen if this is a new trend or just a retracement of the declines.

Earnings Growth

One reason P/E ratios can be lower is earnings growth. However, over the past five years, the Vanguard Emerging Markets Index ETF (VWO) exhibited EPS growth of 12.8% per year, versus 11.4% for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). And one of those years included 2018 when corporate tax cuts produced a surge in U.S. EPS growth to 20%. This year EM EPS growth is expected at about 15% versus 8% for the S&P 500 composite.

Reversion to the Mean

My article Mean Reversion + Valuation = Opportunity cited opportunities in EM equities. The table below highlights weak EM returns over the past five and 10 year periods. They are in sharp contrast to the 20, 30 and 40-year returns.

Together with the valuation picture, it suggests a potential opportunity in the coming decade or more. EM small cap value was a standout performer over the past 20 years despite its recent subpar five and 10 year performance. Although the MSCI EM Small Cap Value Index wasn’t in existence prior to 2007, you can get a gauge of its 30 and 40 year returns by looking at the strong EM value and EM small cap returns during those time frames.

The charts below depict the relative performance of developed versus EM equities and MSCI EAFE growth versus value over the past 10 years. For most of the decade developed markets outperformed EM. Over the past two years, EM trailed developed and value trailed growth. At some point, one would expect a reversal of both the near-term and longer term (10+ years) trends.

Source: Baird Chartbook, 2019

Currency Effects

Easier Fed, ECB and Japanese central bank policies have paved the way for EM central banks to follow suit. Also, the easier Fed policy, balance of payments and need to monetize growing Treasury issuance set up prospects for a weakening dollar. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Lyn Alden Schwartzer makes a good case for why the dollar is poised to decline in her excellent piece, How to Win a Currency War. EM markets on the whole run positive current account and international investment account balances, which bode well for stronger currencies. This effect could turbocharge EM equity returns for U.S. investors.

The chart below demonstrates the inverse correlation between the USD index and the MSCI EM Equity Index. Indeed, after the Fed began its “not QE” repo market operations, the MSCI EM Equity Index took off, gaining 12% in Q4 2019 while the USD (DXY) declined 2.9% and the S&P 500 index gained 8.4%.

Sources: Lazard Asset Management, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Haver Analytics

That notwithstanding, the weak dollar trend has reversed so far in 2020, likely due to a flight to quality since the coronavirus news. Even if the dollar continues to be strong or flat, the long term fundamental factors somewhat mitigate currency risk for U.S. investors.

Portfolio Diversification

EM equities used to provide greater portfolio diversification benefits due to their relatively low correlations with U.S. equities. For example, in 2002 when the Dow Jones U.S Total Stock Index declined 21%, the EM index dropped 9% and the EM small cap value index declined only 2%. However, in 2008, the U.S. Total Stock Index dropped 37% while the EM index dropped a whopping 52%. That year, EM small cap value declined 45%. Clearly, correlations have risen over time. According to Wealthfront, EM equities overall exhibit a 0.95 correlation to U.S. equities, hardly a diversification benefit.

Yet, many EM small caps can reap greater rewards from local economic growth than their large cap brethren that are more dependent on exports. This can also cushion them from trade wars. Indeed, the latest data I found showed that EM small caps’ correlation with U.S. equities is only 0.60. And the addition of the value factor typically involves a greater allocation to defensive, higher yielding equities, further dampening volatility and increasing portfolio diversification benefits.

The Case for Small Cap and Value: Factor Analysis

Another reason to invest in EM small cap value is the presence of two favorable factors—small cap and value. This effect has been well documented for U.S equities. But what about international and EM? The charts below demonstrate that it is also alive and well abroad.

Sources: IFA.com, MSCI.com, Bogleheads.com

Notice how small cap and value outperformed their respective international developed and EM counterparts during the 20, 30 and 40-year periods. EM small cap value was a standout over the 20 year period with an average annual return of 12%. Data wasn’t available for EM small cap value indexes in the 30 and 40-year periods. But we can infer from the double digit return performance of both EM value and EM small cap during those periods that EM small cap value returns were likely well into double digits.

Nonetheless, the rising slope of the charts from shorter to longer term might suggest that these factors are no longer in play. These are very long periods and EM economies have certainly evolved. There are good arguments that these effects may not persist. They might have been arbitraged away or might not recur due to structural economic and market changes.

A full analysis is beyond the scope of this article but there are some good research pieces worth consulting. Let’s take a quick look at highlights from two studies that support these factor strategies.

International Small Cap. International small cap returns of 12.2%/year compare favorably to U.S. small cap returns of 11.2% over the 15 year period ending 2017, according to a study by Investments and Wealth Institute. The study cites strong long-term returns, an attractive risk profile and diversification benefits as key reasons for investing.

Value. Reports of Value’s Death May Be Greatly Exaggerated, by Research Affiliates, says “Value investing has underperformed relative to growth investing over the last 12 years. The authors demonstrate that the primary driver of value’s underperformance post-2007 was growth stocks getting more expensive relative to value stocks. With today’s value vs. growth valuation gap at an extreme (the 97th percentile of historical relative valuations), the stage is set for potentially historic outperformance of value relative to growth over the coming decade.”

EM value is a favorite asset class of Rob Arnott, Chairman of Research Affiliates. Arnott says that more than half of his liquid net worth is invested in EM deep value stocks. His firm’s asset allocation tool produced a scatter plot of expected ten year returns (see below). It shows high volatility but very high relative returns (8.7%/year) for EM equities.

Source: Research Affiliates, Asset Allocation Interactive

Recent Performance

In 2019, the MSCI EM Equity Index gained 18.4% in dollar terms, trailing the S&P 500 index gain of 28%. The MSCI EM Small Cap Value Index lagged even more with a gain of 10.9%. This was a reversal from the 17.25% decline in 2018. So far this year, EM equities have pulled back 4.7%, largely due to the coronavirus fears. Similarly, the MSCI EM Small Cap Value Index is down 4.9% year to date.

Risks

Coronavirus and Economic Impact. The most obvious and biggest risk in EM (and perhaps worldwide) is the coronavirus. The situation is highly unpredictable and may depend more on human emotion rather than cold, hard financial analysis. It’s hard to say how consumers, business leaders and investors will react in terms of spending, travel, business decisions and investing in China and the rest of the world.

Given the more rapid rate of coronavirus infection versus SARS, people might feel this time is different. There are some reports that the rate of infection is higher than reported. Consequently, we could have a more drastic and prolonged economic pullback. In combination with an already slowing world economy, this could be the catalyst for the long awaited end to the bull market. Bottom line, it remains to be seen how much and for how long the coronavirus will weigh on economies and financial markets.

Trade. Not to be forgotten is the U.S.-China trade uncertainty which has faded into the background since the signing of the Phase One trade deal and the coronavirus news. There are still intractable issues that likely won’t be resolved soon, if ever. These include the treatment of Intellectual Property and the quest for technology dominance.

ESG Concerns. There has been a notable rise in ESG popularity and commensurate investor sensitivity to those factors. Looking through this lens, some EM markets fall short. Undesirable financial reporting standards, lack of respect for property and human rights, absent rule of law and uncertain politics are valid reasons for investor unease. This is evident in the Morningstar Sustainability rating of the Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) in the second worst quintile.

Currency Risk. This is always cited in foreign ETF prospectuses as a risk factor—and rightfully so. As I indicated above, I believe EM markets present upside potential and offer a U.S. dollar hedge for part of an investment portfolio. Currency diversification across investments is a good idea. But betting on currency movements is not a game I like to play. EM country currencies aren’t homogeneous and will continue to present risk.

Reversion to the Mean Might Not Happen Soon. “Mean Reversion + Valuation = Opportunity,” provided analysis that suggests EM returns might be poised for mean reversion and outperformance in the coming decade. This might be true, but even if it does occur, we don’t know when. As Keynes said, “The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” That’s why patience, moderation and a long investing horizon are essential.

How Much to Allocate

How much should one invest in EM small cap value? As noted above, EM equities comprise 10% of major indices’ world equity market cap. So that would be a reasonable neutral allocation as a share of a portfolio’s total equity holdings. Aggressive investors with high conviction might place all their EM holdings in small cap value funds. But a more balanced approach would be to place half in a broad EM index fund and half in EM small cap value.

What about the China risk? The MSCI EM Index allocates 31% to China, its largest holding. In contrast the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Value Index allocates just 10.65%. For an investor holding a 60/40 portfolio, going all in with 10% of their equities, they would have 6% of their total portfolio in EM small cap value and only 0.64% in China. This is an immaterial risk in the context of the entire portfolio. Given that China is the world’s second largest economy and its share of world equity, one could argue this weighting is far too low.

Where to Invest

Using the Morningstar fund screener, I came up with a short list of funds to consider, applying these criteria:

Diversified EM small cap equity funds

Passively managed

Liquidity: AUM >$500M and average daily trading volume >50,000

Expense ratio less than 0.7%

P/E ratio less than 14

Price/Book less than 1.3

The table below shows three funds that passed the screen. It serves as a reasonable short list to consider. Soon I hope to write another Seeking Alpha article that analyzes these in more depth, along with my top pick.

When to Pull the Trigger

For resolute long term investors—those who can buy and hold for over ten years—I believe any time is a good entry point. For those who like to try timing, now might be a better time than most. The CDC created an incident management system on January 7th, effectively acknowledging that the coronavirus is a major health concern. Accordingly, the MSCI EM Small Cap Value Index dropped 4.95% in January. As of this writing, DVYE, EWX and DGS are down YTD 2.88%, 2.67% and 5.46% respectively. Not exactly a fire sale, but you could take the discount and run with it.

More adventurous investors may wish to wait for further declines, which are very possible should the coronavirus or economic outlooks worsen. I would suggest watching for a weak dollar trend, waning coronavirus fears, and commensurate reacceleration of EM economic growth as possible triggers for an even more attractive entry point.

Summary

Given the positive long term fundamentals, attractive valuations, return history and potential upside, I believe the rewards of EM small cap value warrant a measured position in this asset class. Risks are meaningful, but long term investors have good chances to be rewarded, possibly with double digit returns over the coming decade or more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGS, VWO, VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.