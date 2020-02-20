AT&T: Buy At The Highs

The stock is trading at relatively lower forward sales multiples and it seemingly still has more upside in store.

The telecom giant has a number of growth catalysts lined up for 2020 and beyond, so it's no wonder why there was a major short unwinding.

AT&T’s (T) shares are up by almost 30% over the past 8 months and investment forums are rife with speculation about how its shares are due for a major correction. But don’t get caught up in bearish narratives. Latest data reveals that AT&T’s short interest declined by a significant 19% in the last cycle. This essentially means that market participants are actually discrediting bear theories, as, perhaps, they aren’t ready to call it a peak for AT&T just yet. This suggests that the stock may have room to rally further.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Shorts are Fleeing

Anyone new to the term short interest must know that it’s essentially the aggregate sum of all the short positions that are open against a particular stock and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric suggests that market participants are growing bearish on the concerned company and stacking short positions against its stock.

Conversely, a sharp drop in the metric indicates a widespread short covering, perhaps because market participants feel the concerned stock has the potential to rally further. So, tracking changes in short interest trends can be used gauge the Street’s sentiment towards a given stock.

Coming back to AT&T, its short interest stood at 133.7 million at the end of January. This figure was down by over 31 million, or 18.9%, from the previous cycle that ended on January 15. To put the figures in perspective, AT&T has over 7.24 billion floating shares which means that the short interest amounted to a mere 1.84% of its overall float.

Data by YCharts

Now, I agree that this short as a percentage of float is quite meager, by all means, and it’s really not a bother for long-side investors, at least. For what it’s worth, the composition of this short interest might actually be dominated by hedging activities. AT&T also turns out to be a thinly shorted stock when compared with its peers. But there’s a takeaway here.

(Data from Ycharts, Chart Compiled by Author)

If bearish narratives surrounding AT&T's stock had any merit, a broad swath of market participants would have rushed to short the security in a bid to profit off of its theorized decline. But AT&T’s short interest instead declined by a significant 19%. This suggests that market participants lack the conviction to short the stock at these levels as, perhaps, they feel the stock hasn’t peaked out just yet and/or maybe also feel that it can still rally further.

Needless to say, this should come across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors. But this development also begs the question – Why are short side market participants not confident in shorting the stock just yet?

Fleeing for a Reason

AT&T stock sports a hefty dividend yield of 5.3% at the time of this writing. So essentially anyone looking to short the stock, even it’s for a few months, would have to bear this added expense with no assured returns on their short bets. This automatically reduces AT&T’s appeal amongst shorting circles. The company recently hiked its dividend payout by 2% year over year so that’s further going to deter the buildup of short positions.

Besides, AT&T has a few growth catalysts lined up for 2020 that can meaningfully drive its overall growth in the coming quarters and years.

For starters, the telecom giant is en-route to launching nationwide 5G services over the course of this year. From their Q4 earnings call:

Our 5G network covers 50 million people today and we expect to have nationwide 5G coverage in the second quarter.

Granted that the efficacy of real-world deployments and the competitive landscape in various network circles will determine AT&T’s actual 5G-related returns on investment. However, improved service coverage and network quality should, ideally, result in consistent financial (revenues and EBITDA) and operational (ARPU and subscriber base) growth across its Mobility division.

The company is also on track to launch its streaming platform, called HBO Max, later in May. Again, the returns of its investment in the streaming platform space will vary depending upon the popularity and relevance of its unreleased media catalogue at the time of its launch. But given its vast media library and the company’s recent shift to produce HBO Max-first content, it’s bound to positively boost its ailing video subscribers within the Entertainment Group division.

(Interactive chart from Business Quant)

I’m of the opinion that adding more users to its ecosystem will open up more cross-selling opportunities for AT&T. Citing just one example here, there’s the likelihood that streaming HBO Max over AT&T’s 5G network will boost the financial and operational results of its Mobility division. Also, bundling a discounted HBO Max subscription with 5G plans can variably result in new user adds, reduced churn and also revenue growth across Mobility, Entertainment and WarnerMedia (comprised of Home Box Office, Turner and Warner Bros.) divisions.

(Interactive chart from Business Quant)

Sure, there are a few risk factors here. For instance, a patchy 5G service might not meaningfully boost AT&T’s financial or operational results across its Mobility division. Similarly, a mediocre HBO Max media catalogue may not result in overall financial growth for the company. But we must also realize that AT&T is a telecom and media juggernaut, with deep pockets and a highly experienced think tank. So, it’s likely that its top brass would know how to navigate its way around upcoming pitfalls and invigorate company-wide financial growth.

Final Thoughts

If there were any legitimate threats to AT&T’s growth story, we would have seen its short interest figure spike. But that scenario clearly did not play out here. So, I believe the key takeaway here is that investors shouldn’t get caught up with bearish narratives surrounding AT&T.

(Data from ycharts, chart compiled by author)

Having said that, AT&T’s shares may be hovering near their 52-week highs but they aren’t necessarily overbought. The stock is actually trading at relatively lower forward sales multiples compared to some of the other names in the telecom and media streaming industry. So, readers and investors may want to consider buying into AT&T, even if it’s at its highs, as it may still result in significant upside from the current levels. Good Luck!

Author’s Note: I’ll be writing another report on AT&T next week. You can stay updated by clicking the “Follow” button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.