Talend: New Sales-Focused Leadership Will Drive Improved Performance In 2020

Despite slowing growth rates, Talend has been able to eke out small profitability gains. The stock's ~3.6x forward revenue multiple is incredibly cheap.

Investors are potentially looking ahead to FY20, where Talend has forecasted only 12% y/y revenue growth (despite exiting Q4 at a 19% y/y growth rate).

This is despite a beat to Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines for Q4.

Talend (TLND), the big data software company, continues to be one of the most overlooked stocks in the technology sector. Talend was a smash hit in its 2016 IPO, rising more than 50% in its first day of trading to ~$28 - but since then, as growth rates have flagged, Talend shares have barely gone anywhere while the market has been up ~60%. The disparity only got worse with Talend's fourth-quarter earnings release: with investors looking ahead to an FY2020 with low forecasted growth, shares of Talend have dropped nearly 10% since reporting Q4 results:

The question for investors now: can Talend eventually catch up to the valuation multiples of its software peers, or will it continue to lag the markets in performance?

In my view, the bullish thesis for Talend rests on several key drivers:

Cheap valuation. We'll discuss Talend's valuation in greater detail shortly, but in a nutshell, Talend trades several turns below the rest of its enterprise software peers, making it one of the cheapest stocks in the sector. With markets seemingly overheating, many investors will opt to turn to value-oriented names to protect themselves from downside.

Secular tailwinds in big data. Talend's "Big Data Fabric" helps companies to integrate data from disparate sources to prepare it for analysis. The recent trend toward "data-driven decision making" and the explosion of corporate data is a huge tailwind for services like Talend, and it's the same tailwind that is lifting much more popular companies like Alteryx (AYX). Talend has a lot of overlap and covers many similar functionalities as Alteryx, which is trading at nearly a ~20x forward revenue multiple.

Talend's "Big Data Fabric" helps companies to integrate data from disparate sources to prepare it for analysis. The recent trend toward "data-driven decision making" and the explosion of corporate data is a huge tailwind for services like Talend, and it's the same tailwind that is lifting much more popular companies like Alteryx (AYX). Talend has a lot of overlap and covers many similar functionalities as Alteryx, which is trading at nearly a ~20x forward revenue multiple. New leadership team focused on execution. Talend has picked up a new CEO, Christal Belmont, a former Chief Revenue Officer of the Concur unit at SAP (SAP). The leadership shuffle, which happened in early 2020, is a direct acknowledgement by the company that it needs to rev up its go-to-market execution.

The bottom line on Talend: it's too early to count this company out. Especially at under 4x forward revenues (when the majority of software stocks are trading at double-digit forward revenue multiples, echoing concerns of the prior dot-com bubble), there's not much downside left on this name.

Valuation check

At present share prices around $34, Talend trades at a market cap of just $1.05 billion. After netting off the $177 million of cash and $131 million of debt on Talend's latest balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.00 billion.

Here's a look at the company's latest guidance for FY20:

Figure 1. Talend guidance update Source: Talend Q4 earnings release

Investors are rightly concerned that Talend's revenue guidance of $277-$279 million for the coming year represents just meager 12% y/y growth to FY19 revenues of $248.0 million. However, I'd argue two things: first, this slow growth is already priced into Talend's stock, which assuming the midpoint of this revenue guidance is valued at just 3.6x EV/FY20 revenues. Second, Talend's renewed focus on go-to-market operations may yield a turnaround in revenue and billings in 2020, as the company's new C-suite seems to have hit the ground running with a sales re-organization which we'll dive into shortly. The guidance forecast may prove to be a few points light, leaving room for Talend to achieve a series of "beats and raises" in 2020.

We note that Talend's valuation puts the stock in the same league as some of the worst-performing "penalty box" stocks in the software sector, including Box (BOX) and Dropbox (DBX). I'd argue Talend is in a much better sector with far less competition, and with far more opportunities to pick up its pace of growth.

Go-to-market revamp

Christal Belmont, Talend's new CEO, is a sales-minded executive who has wasted no time in reforming Talend's sales team in order to achieve its latest targets. The company has introduced a new metric by which executives will manage the business, Cloud ARR (which by no means is a novel concept, and as the name suggests represents the annual recurring revenues generated by cloud products).

Talend's major focus for 2020 is to generate as much new business as it can in the cloud - which is where the data explosion tailwind is occurring. As of the end of 2019, Talend's Cloud ARR stood at $54.9 million, a relatively small ~20% slice of Talend's overall revenues, but up 179% y/y. In 2020, Talend aims to nearly double Cloud ARR to at least $100 million. It has an overall medium-term goal of hitting $1 billion in total revenues.

Here's some useful commentary from Belmont's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call that describes the steps she has taken to hit these goals:

We will continue to make progress on this journey with our focus on our go-to-market strategy that drives better effectiveness of our field teams and more efficiencies in the processes and systems to enable scale and velocity in our business. These will be forced multipliers for our growing sales teams. The first step in bolstering this growth strategy was the appointment of Ann-Christel Graham as our Chief Revenue Officer. As we deploy this strategy, it's critical that every decision we make is guided by a customer-first mindset. Jamie Kiser, our Chief Customer Officer, will be instrumental in enhancing the strong customer-first culture that already exist here at Talend. Both of these skilled individuals have experience in leading multi-billion dollar businesses, building world-class teams and they bring extensive cloud backgrounds to Talend. We've also enhanced our sales and marketing leadership in Europe by adding a new GM. of EMEA and a new Head of EMEA Marketing. We experienced headwinds in 2019. But we see the potential for our new leadership team to improve performance. Additionally, we recently announced the appointment of Anne Hardy to newly created position of Chief Information Security Officer. Anne will be instrumental in driving our security strategy and her addition to the team is critical as we continue to mature our cloud offering and grow our business across the globe."

Investors should think of it this way: Talend is no longer a startup, and the company is now bringing in go-to-market executives that have experience in building billion-dollar software products to drive the next phase of its growth. At present share prices near ~$34, investors have a chance to still get in on the ground floor.

Growth is still holding up in Q4

Another point we want to make: despite the weaker guidance in 2020, we haven't seen tremendous revenue weakness exiting the fourth quarter of 2019. Take a look at Talend's most recent results below:

Figure 2. Talend 4Q19 results Source: Talend Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 20% y/y to $66.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $66.4 million (+19% y/y) and showing no deceleration at all from the prior quarter's 20% y/y growth rate.

As noted previously, much of Talend's growth rests in the cloud. Of the new ARR that Talend's sales reps are bringing into the company, half are cloud deals:

Figure 3. Talend cloud mix as a percentage of new ARR Source: Talend Q4 earnings deck

We should highlight as well that the company has been able to drive profitability gains in spite of slower revenue growth. Q4 pro forma operating losses came in near breakeven at -$1.3 million, despite a -$4.8 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 4. Talend operating loss trends

Source: Talend Q4 earnings deck

This represents a gain in pro forma operating margins to -1.9%, 660bps better than -8.5% in the year-ago quarter. Talend's pro forma EPS of -$0.07 also vastly outperformed Wall Street's consensus of -$0.20. With the market becoming more profit-centric these days, Talend's margin gains will be able to offset some of the disappointment of growth potentially slowing to the mid-teens.

Key takeaways

There's plenty of new energy in Talend's executive team to shake up its go-to-market operations and rededicate the company to becoming a billion-dollar software product, one potentially primed for acquisition (we note that tech-focused PE firms like Thoma Bravo have been especially active in acquiring cheaply-valued software names, such as Thoma Bravo's recent bid for Instructure at just under 5x forward revenues). With shares trading under 4x forward revenues, and with the company still riding secular tailwinds from a global shift toward cloud and big data, I'd give Talend the benefit of the doubt.

