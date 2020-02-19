Silicon Laboratories: A Company With Strong Fundamentals

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) has significant growth opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) and broadcast markets. In the last five years, the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 6.18%. I expect that its revenue will continue to grow at such rate in the next five years. The company’s stock has corrected close to 20% from the top it recently created. Long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price utilizing this nice buying opportunity.

SLAB primarily offers its customers mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) that convert real-world analog signals into digital signals. Electronic products can process digital signals. The company uses complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology to develop its mixed-signal ICs. This is a low cost and widely available process technology that enables the company to offer its customers smaller, cost-effective and energy-efficient products. The company has four reportable segments, which are Internet of Things, Infrastructure, Broadcast and Access. Image Source: Pxhere

Growth Drivers

SLAB’s IoT product family is its primary growth driver. These products serve the following target markets: smart home, building automation, retail, smart energy, factory automation, and smart cities. The company offers a family of products for the ultra-low power IoT embedded systems. These products include 8-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers, ultra-low power 32-bit microcontrollers, and wireless MCU and wireless SoC connectivity solutions. These IoT semiconductor products sell well in a rapidly growing market and have huge opportunities for growth. The company’s Micrium real-time operating system (RTOS) helps IoT software developers simplify software development for IoT devices. Its Simplicity Studio IoT design tools support its MCU and SoC products. According to a report, “The IoT chip market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2020 - 2025.” SLAB’s IoT revenue will grow at a similar pace.

SLAB’s broadcast product family is also its growth driver. The company makes single-chip hybrid TV tuners based on its digital low-IF architecture. These hybrid TV tuners support all major analog and digital TV standards and help TV makers deliver improved picture quality and better reception. The company also makes single-chip single-channel and dual-channel digital video demodulators. These video demodulators are ideal for customer premises equipment. The company offers a complete radio solution from antenna input to audio output by providing AM/FM, HD Radio and DAB/DAB+ receivers in a single chip. For the automotive infotainment market, the company offers hybrid SDR (software defined radio) tuners, data receivers and digital radio coprocessors, which support all major digital radio standards. I believe the company’s broadcast products have the potential to grab competitors’ market share due to their advanced quality. According to a report, “The smart TV market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.52% during the forecast period of 2020 - 2025.” According to another report, “The Global Radio Broadcasting market is growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.” These reports indicate that SLAB’s TV broadcast revenue will grow at a healthy rate, while the radio broadcast revenue will see low single-digit growth.

Competition

The analog and mixed-signal IC markets are intensely competitive. SLAB primarily competes with Analog Devices (ADI), Broadcom (AVGO), Cypress (CY), Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), Microchip Technology (MCHP), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), STMicroelectronics (STM), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

SLAB competes with its competitors based on product size, level of integration, performance and power requirement. SLAB competes favorably with respect to these factors. SLAB’s disadvantage is that it has relatively short operating history in certain of its markets. In addition, since some of its competitors have greater financial resources, they could offer bundled solutions with a more complete product. This could negatively impact SLAB’s competitive position.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

For the fourth quarter of 2019, SLAB delivered revenue of $219.44 million, up 1.81% YoY and down 1.75% sequentially. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.84, down 7.69% YoY and 12.5% sequentially. Taking into account the challenging macro environment and trade uncertainties, the company delivered good results.

The company’s Internet of Things revenue was $128 million, which was up 7% YoY and down 1% sequentially. Infrastructure revenue came in at $48 million, up 5% YoY and 7% sequentially. Broadcast revenue came in at $28 million, down 20% YoY and 17% sequentially. Access revenue was $15 million, which was up 1% YoY and 4% sequentially. To drive growth in the Internet of Things segment, the company’s plan is to execute on platform strategy and maintain simplicity. To grow its infrastructure revenue, the company plans to grow its isolation business. To grow its broadcast revenue, the company’s strategy is to grow its automotive business. For the access segment, the company’s plan is to maintain share in legacy markets. I believe the management of the company has taken the right path to grow its overall revenue.

Valuation

SLAB’s most similar peers are Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors and STMicroelectronics. SLAB’s non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 30.82x, compared to Analog Devices’ 24.56x, Infineon’s 26.53x, Microchip’s 19.53x, NXP Semiconductors’ 16.33x and STMicroelectronics’ 21.61x. SLAB’s trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 5.39x, compared to Analog Devices’ 7.25x, Infineon’s 3.26x, Microchip’s 4.93x, NXP Semiconductors’ 4.36x and STMicroelectronics’ 2.95x. SLAB’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 27.22x, compared to Analog Devices’ 19.27x, Infineon’s 18.43x, Microchip’s 16.63x, NXP Semiconductors’ 16.15x and STMicroelectronics’ 15.93x.

SLAB is expensive compared to its competitors. The company has a strong balance sheet consisting of $725.97 million of cash and $386.15 million of debt. SLAB is richly valued because of its expertise in IoT chip-making. The company’s microcontroller products and wireless MCU connectivity products have huge growth opportunities. Its single and multi-protocol SoC products, which offer its customers flexible and highly integrated IoT solutions, also have significant growth opportunities. In addition, its sensor products including optical, relative humidity and temperature sensors have the potential to grab competitors’ market share. Although SLAB’s stock is richly valued, I believe long-term investors can buy the stock around the current price due to its growth opportunities.

In the last five years the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 6.18% and EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 6.69%. I expect that in the next five years the company’s revenue will grow around a CAGR of 6%. The company’s trailing 12-month revenue is $837.6 million. At a CAGR of 6%, its 2024-end revenue will be $1,121 million or $25.77 per share. In the last five years, the company’s stock has traded between the price to sales ratio of 2.4x and 6.4x. Applying a price to sales ratio of 6.4x on the company’s 2024-end revenue per share, I get $164.93 as the company's 2024-end share price.

Risks

In order to become successful in growing revenue, the company must have the ability to develop new technologies that are accepted in the market. The markets that SLAB serves, particularly the IoT market, are characterized by evolving industry standards. If the technologies developed by SLAB fail to comply with those standards, its products will not be accepted in the market. As a result, the company’s revenue and operating results could be negatively impacted.

The future growth of the company’s business depends on the company’s ability to successfully maintain its relationship with current and future distributors. As the company executes its indirect sales strategy, i.e., its sales strategy through distributors, it must be able to manage the potential conflicts that might arise from its direct sales efforts. If the company fails to successfully manage such conflicts, its relationship with distributors could worsen. As a result, its revenue growth could be adversely affected.

Conclusion

SLAB is a company with strong fundamentals. Its growth opportunities in the IoT and broadcast markets are significant. To capitalize on these opportunities, the company has made substantial investments in product development. If the products are accepted in the market, the company will achieve meaningful revenue growth and its stock will scale higher. Long-term growth-oriented investors can buy the stock around the current price to maximize their profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.