My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q4 2019 Summary

Introduction

It's time to summarize another quarter and another year. The fourth quarter ended 2019 on a high note. The Federal Reserve keeps supporting the markets by increasing its balance sheet constantly, and the main indices reached all time high. The S&P 500 finished a fantastic year in terms of total returns, and my portfolio showed gains consistent with the broader market. 2019 was a fantastic year for most investors in equity and debt. While it's not my ultimate benchmark, I still compare my performance to the S&P 500 as it shows an alternative way of investing.

My main goal is to achieve a growing stream of dividends, which will give me some more financial freedom. In Q4 2019, my dividend income rose by 15.3% QoQ. This is a decline from the 25.2% growth in Q1, and the 17.6% in Q2, but a rise from the Q3 growth that came lower than 12%. I attribute it to the fact that I contributed less funds to my dividend growth portfolio, and as the portfolio grows, it's harder to make non-organic dividend growth.

In the past quarter, growth was achieved by investing more in high yield dividend stocks, which I found to be attractive. I failed to achieve my goal of 25% dividend growth in my portfolio. However, I am not too disappointed as I managed to achieve significant growth. Now I am looking for financial growth in 2020. I am taking into account the funds I will be able to invest, 6-7% overall dividend growth and reinvesting received dividends.

Investors shouldn't be surprised if 2020 will be volatile. On the contrary, they should prepare for it. The Brexit is completed, but will take effect at the end of the year. Elections in the U.S may have significant effect on the markets. Above all the great unknown is the Corona Virus in China, which may have an effect on the industry, demand and supply and the global economy. The Federal Reserve is bracing for impact, and investors should prepare for a slowdown in earnings.

My views haven't changed. I still believe that, in the short term, we will keep seeing higher volatility and some weaker economic data around the world, and after 10 years of expansion, many economic experts expect a recession, or at least a slowdown. Investors should take this option into consideration.

When we look forward into the short-term future, we should ignore the noise. Nobody knows what the markets will do in the coming month or year, but it will probably be much higher in a decade. While I monitor the markets and follow the short-term events like the elections, rate hikes and trade tensions, I see it as a long journey.

My plan for the next year is to keep executing my investment thesis. I will keep allocating funds to my portfolio monthly. I will invest in stocks I believe are cheap or fairly valued. I will try to achieve higher dividend income and high total return. I see no reason to amend my investment thesis at the moment, as it has worked for me over the past several years. So far, I see any sign for volatility as an opportunity that allows me to buy future income for cheaper prices. If the market will be volatile due to real economic slowdown or even a recession, I will stick to the safest blue chips, which are usually expensive. Their dividend is usually extremely safe, and any price change is a possible opportunity. I will also try to take advantage of significant drops and buy some of the stocks that I find expensive right now. I wish you all a great quarter.

Investment Allocation

My dividend growth portfolio was more than 83% of my assets. In order to try to balance it, I allocated more funds to my other accounts. I want to balance it to hedge myself against possible failures in my strategy. Being overconfident in the financial world can lead to devastating results. Therefore, I am making some effort to allocate my funds and make sure that my assets stay diversified.

I want to get my dividend growth portfolio closer to the 75% figure. While I try to get it to 75%, I will have no problem with any figure between 75% and 80%. As my dividend growth portfolio grows and becomes more diversified, I will feel more comfortable with it accounting for even more than 80%. Yet, in the future, I believe that, when I buy a house as an investment or to live in, it will lower the percentage of the dividend growth portfolio in my assets. Right now, I am allocating mainly to the pension fund.

My dividend growth portfolio is very well-diversified and contains a collection of over 70 blue-chip companies. While I am proud of my achievements as a young investor, I must stay humble and diversify my investments wisely.

In 2020, I plan to start maxing my Roth IRA using mutual funds, and have a lump sum of money invested by a financial firm. These two measures will help me diversify my holdings. While the Roth IRA, the pension and the dividend growth portfolio are long term investment, I plan to use the rest of the accounts as an optional down payment on a home.

My Goals

At the end of 2018, I have set my goals for 2019. I managed to achieve the majority of my goals. On the financial side, I achieved significant growth in my net worth and my dividend income. I believe that as long as I keep executing my strategy, I will be able to achieve these goals. I didn't quite manage to achieve the full goal of 25% growth, but I still managed to achieve dividend growth in the high teens.

I was also on track to achieve my personal goals in 2019. I am one semester away from finishing my MBA, and I traveled three times this year. I am a bit disappointed that I didn't read as many books as I planned in 2019. I hope that I can read more books in 2020 to gain some more knowledge. This way I will become an even better investor.

My financial goals in 2020 are maxing my Roth IRA, achieving 20% dividend growth, and contribute to my other accounts any additional funds. On the personal side, I plan to complete my MBA, travel at least once and read at least 12 books.

By setting goals, you can organize your time better. I highly recommend it to everyone. It allows you to see your progress during the year. Just set some goals that are challenging but achievable, and make sure they are quantifiable.

Sector Allocation

As my brokerage account is my largest asset, I keep allocating money there according to my optimal sector allocation. As I am still accumulating, I don't mind buying stocks from sectors I am over-allocated to. I don't want to totally ignore my optimal allocation. Over the past quarter, I bought stocks across several sectors: healthcare, energy, real estate, industrials and consumer staples.

Over this quarter, I haven't changed my optimal allocation at all. It seems to work for me well. The real estate sector is an overachiever, so I probably won't add to this sector unless a great opportunity arises. In the coming quarter, I will probably invest more in consumer staples, industrials, and energy.

I usually write articles regarding companies that I find attractive. I bought shares in some of them, while others are still on my radar. In Q1, I will try to add some more dividend growth companies. I hope that the volatility in the Nasdaq index will increase, so I may have an opportunity to buy some tech companies for better prices. However, I have been hoping for it for a very long time, and so far without success.

Sector Current Allocation Optimal Allocation Consumer Staples 19.3% 20.0% Health Care 12.4% 12.5% Industrials 12.0% 12.5% Financials 12.6% 12.5% Consumer Discretionary 10.3% 10.0% Energy and Materials 9.4% 10.0% Information Technology 8.2% 8.0% REITs 8.5% 7.5% Telecommunications 3.8% 4.0% Utilities 3.4% 3.0%

My Portfolio

The following table shows the current holdings in my brokerage account. All the companies below are part of my dividend growth portfolio. Alphabet and Facebook don't pay dividends. However, they both enjoy steady growth in their free cash flow. This metric is the base of any dividend payment. As a long-term investor, I don't mind waiting until they are ready to share some of this wealth with their investors. Alphabet and Facebook have already started buyback programs. I hope that both will offer dividends in the years to come. You can read my articles about investment in Google or Facebook for the future dividends here and here.

Sector Company Ticker % of portfolio %of income Information Technology Apple Inc. (AAPL) 2.48% 0.74% Health Care AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 0.95% 1.51% Health Care Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2.27% 1.15% Consumer Staples Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) 1.18% 1.15% Financials Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 2.19% 1.43% Financials Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 0.72% 0.50% Industrials The Boeing Company (BA) 1.04% 0.79% Financials Bank of America Corporation (BAC.PK) 2.14% 1.38% Health Care Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 0.76% 0.30% Energy BP plc (BP) 0.94% 2.02% Financials Citigroup (C.PK) 1.02% 0.82% Health Care Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) 1.50% 1.54% Industrials Caterpillar (CAT) 1.86% 1.78% Consumer Discretionary Carnival Corporation (CCL) 0.22% 0.32% Information Technology Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) 0.62% 0.58% Health Care CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.37% 0.32% Energy Chevron Corporation (CVX) 1.41% 2.06% Utilities Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 0.31% 0.42% Consumer Discretionary The Walt Disney Company (DIS) 2.91% 1.13% REIT Digital Realty Trust, Inc (DLR.PK) 1.65% 1.80% Utilities Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 0.50% 0.60% Industrials Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 1.83% 1.54% Energy Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) 1.32% 2.85% Industrials Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) 0.95% 0.82% Information Technology Facebook, Inc (FB) 1.31% 0.00% Industrials General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 0.48% 0.33% Consumer Staples General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 1.07% 1.25% Information Technology Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 1.53% 0.00% Information Technology International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 0.95% 1.24% Health Care Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.92% 3.04% Financials JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 1.77% 1.44% Consumer Staples Kellogg Company (K) 0.40% 0.44% Consumer Staples Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 2.24% 2.05% Energy Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 1.09% 2.00% Consumer Staples The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 2.14% 1.79% Consumer Discretionary Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB) 0.06% 0.11% Industrials Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 0.45% 0.31% Consumer Discretionary Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) 0.34% 0.51% Consumer Discretionary McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3.28% 2.40% Health Care McKesson Corporation (MCK) 0.40% 0.13% Health Care Medtronic plc (MDT) 1.84% 1.04% Industrials 3M Company (MMM) 1.65% 1.88% Energy Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) 1.53% 3.29% Consumer Staples Altria Group Inc (MO) 1.67% 4.11% Industrials MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) 0.36% 0.48% Utilities NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 0.56% 0.36% Consumer Discretionary Nike (NKE) 1.03% 0.31% Industrials Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 2.06% 1.14% REIT Realty Income Corp (O) 2.05% 2.23% REIT Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 2.64% 5.15% Consumer Staples PepsiCo, Inc (PEP) 3.00% 2.62% Health Care Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.39% 0.49% Consumer Staples The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 1.95% 1.43% REIT Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) 0.24% 0.58% Consumer Staples Philip Morris International Inc (PM) 2.71% 4.49% Information Technology Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) 0.90% 0.79% Consumer Discretionary Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) 0.40% 0.35% Energy Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.B) 0.54% 1.20% Consumer Discretionary Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 0.89% 0.52% Consumer Staples The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 0.45% 0.45% REIT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) 0.28% 0.92% Utilities The Southern Company (SO) 1.06% 1.19% Telecom AT&T Inc (T) 1.98% 3.33% Consumer Staples Target Corporation (TGT) 1.79% 1.27% Financials T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 0.71% 0.58% Information Technology Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 0.40% 0.35% Industrials Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 1.33% 0.87% Financials Visa Inc (V) 2.09% 0.38% Consumer Discretionary V.F. Corporation (VFC) 1.16% 0.83% Energy Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 0.43% 0.58% REIT Ventas, Inc. (VTR) 0.61% 1.01% Telecom Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) 1.86% 2.36% Utilities Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC) 1.03% 0.81% Financials Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.97% 2.61% Consumer Staples Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (WMT) 0.96% 0.54% REIT W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1.01% 1.53% Energy Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 1.90% 3.34%

I currently own 77 companies in my portfolio. Over the quarter, I started new positions and added to existing positions. I am not worried at all about the number of positions I hold. These blue-chip companies don't need me to follow them daily. In fact, I wouldn't mind holding them even if the stock market is closed for a decade.

Acquisitions Made in Q4 2019

I bought shares in five sectors over the course of this quarter. In the healthcare sector, I bought shares in McKesson Corporation. The share price was depressed, and far from the current price. The company offers low yield, but safe and fast dividend growth. As some investors fear the medical distribution industry, I believe that there was plenty of margin of safety below $140.

In the real estate sector, I bought shares in Tanger. I have been reading the articles by Brad Thomas, and how convinced he is that the company is a strong buy. I understand the risks of course, but as part of a diversified portfolio I believe that the opportunity in Tanger is worth the risks. In general, I tend to do well in the real estate sector especially when I follow Brad.

In the industrial sector, I bought shares in two companies. 3M, General Dynamics and MSC Industrial Direct. All three suffered from weaker prices and slower growth when compared to previous years. As a long-term investor, short term and even medium-term weaknesses may prove to be long term opportunities. I see all three companies keep performing in the long term.

In the energy sector I invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, Enterprise Products Partners and Exxon Mobil. The MLP sector in general seems to have some attractive opportunities for long term investors. These two are examples to companies offering a safe high yield. Even with modest growth they will offer significant total returns. Exxon Mobil is a falling knife. I keep adding to it, and it keeps falling. The fundamentals are deteriorating as the company invests heavily, I buy shares thinking of the next decade, when the investments will come to fruition.

In the consumer staples sector I added to my position in Archer Daniels Midland and Target, and initiated a new position in J.M Smucker. I find J.M Smucker to still be attractive at the current prices below $110, and therefore, I am planning to keep investing in the company in the first quarter of 2020.

Sales Made in Q4 2019

Over the past quarter, I have not sold any stock. I sell when a company cuts its dividend, and that didn't happen in Q4 2019. When I look at the near future, I try to find dividends that are relatively in danger. Right now, I believe that the dividends in my portfolio are adequately safe. The riskiest dividend, in my opinion, is the one paid by Omega Healthcare.

What Am I Looking For?

When I look at my portfolio, I see a great collection of companies. Every year, I feel more confident about some companies and less confident about others. That's why diversification is key. I am always looking for the weaker links in my portfolio, and I try to measure the effect of a possible dividend cut on my dividend income.

In Q1, I will keep following Omega Healthcare Investors closely. While the dividend seems adequately covered now, it should be monitored closely. I am looking forward to seeing how this situation will develop. Some investors may suggest that AT&T, Las Vegas Sands, AbbVie, and Altria are unsafe, but I disagree.

You probably recognize the chart below, as it is part of my stock analysis. Using this chart contributes to my analysis thesis. I keep looking for Type 2 stocks mostly, as they offer the best combination of growth and income. I will look for these Type 2 stocks in the consumer staples, industrials, and energy sectors.

In the past quarter, I bought companies that are Type 2 like J. M. Smucker, type 1 like Enterprise Products Partners and type 3 like McKesson Corporation. In the next quarter, I will look to add more type 2 stocks, and type 1 and 3 if they are attractive enough.

Stocks to Consider

These stocks have all passed my initial screening and should be thoroughly analyzed before I decide to add more or initiate a new position. In the energy sector, I am looking to add more to my positions in several MLPs. I am even considering a small position in MPLX (MPLX). I will probably not add more to Exxon Mobil in this quarter as my exposure to the company is high enough.

In the IT sector, I am still looking for an opportunity to buy Microsoft (MSFT). I will also consider buying shares in Texas Instruments if the share price gets closer to $100. I have been waiting for these two for years, and I still didn't have the opportunity to buy Microsoft.

In the consumer staples sector, I am looking to add more to my position in J.M Smucker. I love the current valuation, the safe dividend and the entry yield.

I will also be happy to add to companies in the Industrial sector. I am looking forward to adding to Eaton around $80 and Boeing around $300. Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Raytheon (RTN) are also attractive options right now in the defense industry.

Conclusion

2019 was fantastic for investors. The indices and my portfolio achieved double-digit gains. More importantly, I managed to increase my dividend income. In the coming year I will keep executing my investment thesis, as I invest in companies monthly. Hopefully, I will be able to achieve my goals and get closer to my long-term objectives.

It seems like more and more analysts and experts predict that the slowdown in the economy may continue. We already saw slower demands in some sectors, and the corona virus in China will have a negative impact as well. Investors should brace themselves, because, after 10 years of constant growth, the economy may hit some hurdles. In any case, dividend growth investors should stick to their plan and continue to execute it monthly. I wish you all a great 2020, and hope you'll crush your goals.

