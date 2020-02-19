Cadillac Eldorado May Be Back, GM Outlines Its 12 New Electric Cars

Then, nine others - some Cadillac, plus a mix of Chevrolet and likely also Buick/GMC.

The first three vehicles will be the GMC Hummer and two Cadillac SUVs.

General Motors (GM) has industry-leading experience in electric vehicles. It had electric pickup trucks already in 1912, 107 years before Tesla’s (TSLA) Cybertruck reveal, as evidenced in this ad from July 10, 1912, in which the buyer is given the choice to buy the GMC pickup truck in either gasoline or electric versions: Directory Index: GM Trucks/1912.

In the last quarter century, GM launched the EV-1, which was followed for the 2011 model year by the Chevrolet Volt. Then came the Cadillac ELR, Spark EV, Bolt EV and Cadillac CT-6 PHEV - and that’s just for the U.S. market.

Oft forgotten, one of the internationally-branded versions of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, called the Opel Ampera-e, is still sold in Europe, and it was the #1 best-selling electric vehicle in The Netherlands in January 2020: EV Sales. Regardless, there was no evidence that the various plug-in General Motors vehicles to date ever made money, and they were by and large premature in addressing actual consumer demand when faced with a vehicle price that would generate an investment return.

Despite these scars, which cut deep into GM’s financial statements over the years, GM is now making one more run at the battery-electric vehicle, and this time the stakes are a lot higher, seeing as GM is actually forced so sell so-and-so many of them in the relevant geographies. In order to do so, it will need to avoid losses, and for this purpose GM has developed an all-new platform that it believes will achieve such profitability.

Chevrolet was the lead brand for these efforts in the last decade, with the Chevrolet Volt, Spark EV and Bolt EV in particular, for the U.S. market. Going forward, this will change. Yes, Chevrolet will get BEV nameplates too, but side by side with the GMC Hummer for the initial phase will be Cadillac - not Chevrolet.

The other thing that will change is that Cadillac will abandon its current catastrophic naming scheme for its nameplates:

“And Cadillac’s EVs will have names that are words, not alphanumeric designations.”

-- Mark Reuss, Feb. 5, 2020

Source: General Motors on Capital Markets Day and Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Other than the iconic Escalade, the current lineup includes such counterproductive names as XT6, XT5 and XT4. Those names are as romantic, memorable and fleeting as a fruit-fly that has been sucked into the lethal maelstrom of a lawn mower, immediately prior to its imminent demise.

Instead, Cadillac will return to what it should never have abandoned in the first place: Its legendary romantic names, fit for Hollywood glamour and American might. Here are some examples from Cadillac’s history:

Eldorado

DeVille

Fleetwood

Seville

Brougham

Three of Cadillac’s most recent concept cars also had solid romantic names: Ciel, Elmiraj and Escala.

For example, if we consider that this will be a lineup of Cadillac all-electric cars, how could any name be more natural than Eldorado? The Electric Dorado - get it?

The rollout of GM’s new generation of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) will start in the second half of 2021 with the aforementioned GMC Hummer and the first Cadillac. Whatever its “actual (romantic) name” it will carry, this first Cadillac BEV will be a compact-to-midsize crossover-SUV of a similar size as the current XT5. That's the center of today’s light vehicle market in general, especially in the U.S., but it also sells in most markets around the world.

From a size and shape standpoint, competitors to that kind of a vehicle in the gasoline world include BMW X3/X5, Mercedes GLC/GLE and Audi Q5/Q8, just to mention some of the most obvious ones. This initial Cadillac BEV will be unveiled in April 2020, approximately 18 months before it will be widely available in U.S. showrooms.

The second Cadillac BEV will be a slightly smaller version of the one mentioned above. It would be the “XT4 to the XT5” equivalent vehicle. It's clearly also a global sweet spot, in terms of global tastes right now. It will likely be in mass production no later than the middle of 2022.

After those three GM BEVs (GMC Hummer and two Cadillac SUVs), to be rolled out in the second half 2021 and well into 2022, there will be nine others to be rolled out over a 2-3 year period. We know this because of the latest version of a presentation GM has shown - see page 47 called “Future Electrification Bandwidth” in this presentation from Feb. 5: here. The first time GM showed a version of this page was in the fourth quarter of 2017 - see page 14 in this presentation from Nov. 15, 2017: here . So these vehicles have clearly been in the works for well over two years already - most likely much more than two years.

As best as I can deduce from those two GM presentations, this is how the other nine GM BEVs can be described, in no particular order:

Shared driverless “minivan”

This is the robotaxi. It’s a “Level 5” vehicle, with no driver of any kind. Whether such a vehicle will prove to be feasible, desirable or even legal considering national security concerns, very much remains to be seen. No automaker has a vehicle of this kind available to the general public at this point.

Regular “minivan”

This would be a non-Level 5 vehicle, unlike the “robotaxi minivan” referenced above. It would be the American equivalent of the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) BUZZ “hippie van” concept vehicle, which enters production in Hannover, Germany, probably in 2022. Both of these are badly needed in order to revive a minivan market that has been in tailspin for 15 years already: Minivan Market Share Is Now at 2 Percent In America, and It's Rapidly Getting Worse - The Truth About Cars.

Luxury sedan/hatchback

This would appear to be GM’s answer to the Tesla Model S. It would most certainly be a Cadillac, so think about those classic Cadillac names that I mentioned above again: Eldorado, Seville, Fleetwood, DeVille and Brougham.

Economy hatchback

This would be the eventual replacement to the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is based on a much older platform. As such, it would be a Chevrolet. Because it would be smaller, it would weigh less, and provide for the longest range per kWh, especially in lower-speed urban areas.

Small SUV

This would be an SUV version of the economy hatchback above. It would be short and have available all-wheel drive. It would be the all-electric equivalent of the current Chevrolet Trax SUV.

Compact CUV

This would be a Buick and/or Chevrolet that would be one size larger than the small SUV mentioned above. As such, it would be of a similar size to the best-selling Chevrolet Equinox, but the “CUV” designation as opposed to “SUV” would indicate a lower roof height and less ground clearance.

Compact luxury CUV

This would be the Cadillac version of the compact SUV mentioned above. As such, it would almost be the BEV equivalent of the current Cadillac XT4 - but not quite. It would have a lower roof height, less ground clearance, and perhaps also be a joint Buick-Cadillac product with dual branding.

Large 3-row SUV

This would be a three-row SUV that would reside in the same space as the current GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Traverse. Because the Traverse is the longest vehicle in its class today, it would likely be a little shorter, perhaps approaching the GMC Acadia, but thanks to the all-electric interior packaging possibilities, still be as roomy as the Traverse.

Large luxury 3-row SUV

The final installment in GM’s 12 all-electric vehicles for the U.S. market will be the 3-row SUV that would give Cadillac Escalade and Cadillac XT6 an all-electric alternative. In that sense, it's essentially the luxury version of the three-row SUV mentioned above.

Conclusion: You read it here first

GM has been hatching this plan for many years already. It's crystal clear that all of these nameplates had been frozen already by November 2017 - and likely long before then, in most instances - except for one: The GMC Hummer. It was not part of the November 2017 plan, but rather it emerged later.

GM’s industry-leading experience in plug-in electric vehicles, going back an entire 108 years to 1912, and backed up by the EV-1 a quarter-century ago, and then the Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Bolt EV, and a few others, means that this is not unfamiliar territory for GM. Rather, the main two objectives for GM in launching these 12 vehicles are:

Cost-reducing the platform. This includes not only a lower cost for the battery cells and pack, but also the lifecycle support costs. GM’s reputation could sink, and used car prices with it, if these battery-electric vehicles were to cost more money to service and repair not only during the first 25 years of life, but also much beyond that time horizon. Picking the right body styles. This is where GM appears to have tipped its hand with these recent presentations. Assuming GM is not deliberately leading us astray, these are the twelve vehicles it intends to start mass-producing already by the second half 2021.

How long will it take for GM to roll out all twelve of these? As a practical factory matter, expect GM to take a couple of years to reconfigure enough factory capacity to make all twelve happen in meaningful volume. While we get the first two (Cadillac SUV and GMC Hummer) in late 2021, the other 10 will take most of 2022 and 2023 to make it into the public’s hands.

The Ketchup Bottle Effect

I have definitely written about this before, but it’s worth repeating: The electric vehicle “revolution” is driven almost exclusively by regulatory mandates. As these mandates kick in, automakers are forced to sell vehicles that the public was unwilling to pay for. The key at that point is of course is for the automaker to sell these mandatory vehicles at the smallest losses possible.

Why not a profit? If you could sell them at a profit in the free market, no mandates (or subsidies or other incentives) would have been necessary.

Because of this inherent contradiction, investors keep asking: So will the automakers launch all of these EVs? Yes, they will - because of the mandates. They have been developed and the production is waiting as long as possible, so that the automakers can take advantage of falling battery prices. These EVs will be launched - but not earlier than necessary, for otherwise there would be nothing but red ink for the automakers. This red ink needs to be minimized.

Then, when the mandates kick in, the ketchup bottle becomes visible: In GM’s case, 12 BEVs to be launched into the market starting with the first two in 2021. You read their descriptions here first.

