Despite All Time Highs, Home Depot Remains A Buy: Here's Why

Investors can expect to beat the market over the long term by buying Home Depot today. I prove this assertion mathematically.

Additionally, the nature of Home Depot's products and customers insures its unassailable moat (though nothing is guaranteed in a free market system).

The Home Depot's ability to clearly define its value proposition to consumers has enabled it to operate as a duopoly alongside Lowe's.

Introduction

The old saying goes "a picture is worth a thousand words", and it is certainly true with respect to the photo above. Among the carnage of the "retailpocalypse", one will not find The Home Depot (HD) (hereafter just Home Depot). In fact, Home Depot has continued to thrive, which has rewarded long term investors handsomely. And as I will demonstrate later in this article, Home Depot should continue to reward its investors well. In this article, we will explore three factors:

What enables Home Depot to continue to thrive Whether Home Depot is a good buy at $245; I show that it remains a good buy at today's price level. What exogenous factors move Home Depot's share price

What Enables Home Depot To Continue To Thrive

As mentioned above, the introductory picture communicates a great deal. I specifically chose a photo of Home Depot's retail location, because the company continues to thrive despite the seismic shift from brick and mortar to online retail. In the face of this seismic shift, however, Home Depot's business has not been negatively impacted. Why is this? Two primary factors account for this resiliency in the face of what appears to be an inexorable, secular trend (that is, the shift from brick and mortar to online retail).

Home Depot has a defined, easily understood value proposition and target market. The nature of construction materials is such that online delivery doesn't financially make sense.

1. Defined Value Proposition

The downfalls of the likes of Sears and K-Mart are well-documented, as are the successes of Target (TGT), CostCo (COST), and Walmart (WMT). Amazon (AMZN) has not caused the retailpocalypse; rather, it provided just enough competition such that those that deserved to be eliminated by market forces were eliminated. Sears and K-Mart notoriously could not communicate their value propositions to consumers, and hence, they did not thrive in a slightly more competitive retail environment. What's more, Sears and K-Mart were essentially clunky Amazons; in that, they sold a general assortment of products at good but not great prices. They sold higher end goods, as well as lower end goods. Consumers could not actually identify their retail strategy, which resulted in consumers seeking out businesses that made sense to their unique retail tastes.

Conversely, Target, Walmart, CostCo, and Home Depot all have explicit, easily understood value propositions aimed at very specific target markets, on whom they continue to focus like lasers. This creates identity with consumers, which in turn creates loyalty. For example, Target's target market has always been wealthier, college-educated women. Target pursues this market exclusively and with great success. CostCo's target market has always been those looking for the absolute best deal possible (and those who believe the actual apocalypse may be on the horizon). And lastly, Home Depot continues to home in on its target market, construction pros and DIYers. As can be seen below, Home Depot's entire business focuses on one goal: delivering value for construction pros and DIYers.

There's no confusion about it: if you build things, whether for yourself or for others, Home Depot is your one stop shop. Such a focus is evidenced by Home Depot's investor presentations, like the one below.

Source: Home Depot's 2019 Investor And Analyst Conference

While it may seem obvious to readers that one should create a value proposition to a specific target segment and take steps to execute that value proposition with laser focus, many titans of retail, i.e., Sears, GE, Winn-Dixie, and K-Mart, lost sight of their value proposition, or couldn't arrive at a new one in the face of evolving markets, and failed as a result.

2. The Nature Of Building Supplies: The 2nd Reason For HD's Success

There are three categories of construction and home products, where Home Depot excels and will continue to dominate:

Those that are too large to be shipped Those that need physical contact prior to buying Those that are needed ASAP

Due to these three facets of Home Depot's product offerings, the company would be extremely difficult to displace by the likes of an online retailer that didn't have physical locations. Home Depot's management understands this and continues to enhance components of its business, such as its supply chain, so as to continue to cater to consumers operating in the aforementioned three segments.

Financial Analysis: What Should We Pay For HD?

Home Depot is the perfect company for employing my L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. It is a mature company, with a growing dividend and healthy share repurchase program.

For those that have never read an article of mine, here's an outline of my valuation model:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Let's begin!

Step 1

Home Depot has grown its free cash flow to equity per share at around 16% over the last five years. So as to be extremely conservative and to back out the effects of share repurchase, I chose a 10% free cash flow to equity growth rate for the next 10 years, as can be seen below.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 10% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $9.99 Fair Value $217.61

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Thus, Home Depot appears presently overvalued, but step 2 and 3 are essential to determining whether a company is actually overvalued.

Let's move on.

Step 2

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

In my last few articles, I have been analyzing strictly faster growing stocks that have not yet hit the "distribution" phase of their lifecycle. Just as humans have asset accumulation and distribution phases, so, too, do companies.

In light of the aforementioned discussion as to why Home Depot possesses a strong moat, we can see the fruits of such a moat below. That is, Home Depot can grow, maintain its moat, and return capital simultaneously. For these reasons, it's truly surprising Berkshire Hathaway doesn't own the stock. Anyway, let's check out what Home Depot's share buyback policy will contribute to future returns.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen above, Home Depot has bought back around 700M shares over the course of ten years, while growing its revenues and defending what appears to be an unassailable moat. Now let's incorporate a conservative reduction in shares into our DCF model below.

Discounted Cash Flow Model With Share Repurchases Incorporated

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 10% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $9.99 Fair Value $217.61 Fair Value (Including Effects of Share Count Reduction Via Buybacks) $274.25

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Over the course of the last 10 years, Home Depot has bought back and retired 35.6% of its outstanding shares. I projected that over the course of the next 10 years, Home Depot would buy back another 25% of its shares outstanding. I chose 25% so as to be ultra-conservative with respect to our projections.

This reduction in shares outstanding resulted in an annualized growth rate of 13.21% in free cash flow to equity per share, which is an incredible increase of ~31%.

This is why we do step 2! Without accounting for Home Depot's aggressive share repurchase program, which has proven immaterial to the performance of Home Depot's core business, we might have concluded that Home Depot is overvalued.

However, in light of a conservative estimate for share repurchases, we see that Home Depot remains undervalued. What's more, because we used conservative estimates across the board, we can purchase shares with a higher degree of confidence.

Now, onto the last step of the model.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

Lastly, let's determine a conservative price target for those looking to purchase at $245.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $274.25 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 24.52x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 7.94x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 20x Fair Value At 10yr End $691.00

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Therefore, if one were to buy at $245, one should expect to receive 10.93% CAGR from share price appreciation alone.

And that's it folks, 10.93% should be your return. (Voice off in the distance) "But what about the dividend?!"

Oh yes, we cannot forget the dividend. Let's find out what our returns would look like if we were to DRIP Home Depot in a tax exempt retirement account:

Source: www.hughcalc.org/drip.php

Alright, now the picture is complete. If you were to DRIP Home Depot for the next ten years, you should expect a total CAGR of 13.03%.

Concluding Thoughts And A Discussion Of Risks

For my diligent readers, you're probably waiting for me to address the third point of the outline shown in the introduction of this article. I waited for my concluding thoughts because the third point is the central risk to Home Depot's financial performance, but it's also one which we cannot forecast, and nor should we try. That is, the Fed's target fund rate, or the U.S. central bank's monetary policy to put it another way, impacts the demand for financial products that fuel Home Depot's business. The Fed moves, through various means, interest rates on mortgages used to buy houses and refinance outstanding loans, as well as interest rates on commercial loans for the construction of major buildings. When rates are declining, money is being injected into the economy, and that money often finds its way into the financial statements of Home Depot.

If rates were to rise precipitously or even at all, Home Depot's financial performance would most likely be negatively impacted. However, to attempt to forecast what Mr. Powell and his colleagues will do is a fool's errand, as they are humans and humans are prone to rapid changes in their perspectives, as we saw in early 2019 via Mr. Powell's sudden dovishness.

Therefore and in closing, I rate Home Depot a buy at today's price; however, it would take a market pullback for me to rate it as a strong buy.

As always, thank you so much for reading, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long from a purchase in a Roth IRA from a couple years ago. We have no plans to liquidate this position and will continue to drip for the next 10 years.