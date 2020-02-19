Tilray Bears Are Taking Over

Over the past year, one of the worst performing stocks in the market has been cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY). After a massive run from their IPO price of $17 to $300, the bubble quickly burst and shares recently hit a low around $15. At this moment, the bears seem to be in control of this name and I don't see how the situation is likely to change anytime soon.

Because Tilray has spent a lot of cash due to large losses as well as a series of acquisitions, their have been multiple capital raises since going public. As I detailed in my previous article on the name, the company has engaged Cowen to sell up to $400 million worth of shares, which is resulting in more painful dilution as the stock falls. I'll be looking forward to their next major update to see the progress of this equity sales plan.

As the number of shares outstanding continues to rise, so do the number of non-believers in this stock, meaning short interest has climbed quite dramatically. In fact, as the chart below shows, the end of January 2020 update showed a new high in this key metric, now above 10 million shares. In the past 12 months, the number of shares short has surged by nearly 165%.

When the company issued its latest set of quarterly results back in November 2019, revenues missed but the major problem was a huge loss. GAAP operating losses have continued to rise over their prior year periods. The company has missed bottom line street estimates in all six periods since going public as its earnings history page shows.

One area where Tilray has shown progress is the top line, as it has shown tremendous revenue growth over the past couple of years. Looking forward to the Q4 report, the current average street estimate calls for more than 305% growth in revenues for 2019. Analysts are currently looking for $55.65 million in the final period of last year, growth of 258%. A bottom line loss of $0.35 per share is expected, four cents worse than the prior year period. The table below shows a history of estimates for this year and next, with the major trend being larger losses.

I don't see the stock bottoming for good until management can get its cost structure in check. Recent reports about a workforce cut would be helpful, but it's not enough at this point. Tilray cannot continue to lose tens of millions of dollars every quarter, because acquisitions and capital expenditures take up a lot of cash and thus free cash flow numbers remain heavily in the red.

Let's take a look at the most recent 10-Q filing to see what the financial situation looks like. Primarily thanks to surging losses, Tilray burned $167 million in cash from operations during the first nine months of 2019, up from $26 million a year earlier. However, capital expenditures were also $50 million during that time, up $12 million over the first nine months of 2018. Then, we have another roughly $214 million spent on acquisitions and other ventures.

That means that Tilray used about $430 million in cash in just nine months. While they likely won't spend that much every quarter going forward, even a $50 million quarterly burn would mean another quarter of a billion burn through the end of this year (including Q4 2019). The company finished Q3 2019 with $122 million in cash and investments, but there likely is some base amount of cash they need for everyday operations. Raising even $200 million would mean another 10 million shares of dilution (or more) at current prices.

The reason I'm so worried about valuation here has to do with that potential dilution. Privateer Holdings controls over 58 million of the outstanding shares, meaning that the true amount of shares in the market as of Q3 was about 25.5 million or so. If Tilray needs to sell another 10 million shares to get through this year, that means that the amount of shares in the market would surge by nearly 40%. I don't see how that kind of dilution happens without adding downward pressure on the stock.

In the end, it certainly looks like Tilray bears have taken over. The stock remains very close to its public trading lows, with short interest soaring to a new high at the latest report. Analyst estimates have dropped recently as the company continues to disappoint, with large losses leading to severe cash burn. If this company can't get its financial picture in check soon, ongoing dilution to keep the business afloat could easily drive this stock down into the single digits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.