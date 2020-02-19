Antero Resources Is On Track For A Huge First Quarter

The increase in natural gas liquids pricing received over the third quarter combined with the hedging reduced the effect of declining natural gas prices.

Antero Resources (AR) has made huge profits in the past from its hedging portfolio. The third quarter saw the hedging program valued at close to $800 million. Those hedges have now jumped in value thanks to falling natural gas prices. That means Antero Resources will be reporting a large unrealized gain from the hedge portfolio unless natural gas prices rise unexpectedly before the end of the first quarter. Unlike many competitors, this management will likely take advantage of that extra liquidity to benefit shareholders.

Source: Antero Resources Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

So the hedging portfolio has gained about $300 million as natural gas prices rocket through the basement. This management has a very long history of partially liquidating the hedges prematurely to generate cash.

Since the company is well hedged into 2021, management may elect to liquidate some 2021 hedges when they think that gas prices have hit rock bottom. Usually then management opportunistically re-establishes the hedges as they did this past summer.

That trading (or timing ability) is definitely a risk factor that few competitors have in this industry. However, as the profits shown in the slide above state, this management is very good at opportunistic hedging. That track record was definitely aided by the long natural gas price decline. But the advantages of trading "at the right time" are undeniable. Management sells forward when they believe that prices are favorable and then likewise cashes the hedges at favorable times. Very few firms report mostly hedging profits like this one. Fewer still report giant profits from that hedging.

Marketing Helps Too

Management also has a strategy to "beat the hedging assumptions" to add an occasional nickel or dime to the margins. Many investors saw this in reverse with the Canadian thermal producers when the WCS spread to WTI widened. Many Canadian producers were hedged to the WTI pricing and so were unprotected when that spread widened. This resulted in a lot of unexpected quarterly losses until that spread finally went back to a more normal range.

Antero Resources management appears to pay a lot more attention to hedging. Therefore the hedging strategy is constantly "in motion" as the industry conditions change. While there is a risk of a "wrong guess", the evidence so far lines up to more success in at least the near future.

Marketing helps in other ways too.

Source: Antero Resources Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

This management was one of the first to recognize the advantages of exporting from a port located far away from the congested Texas ports. This had several advantages.

Source: Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release February 12, 2020

The biggest deal by far is that 31% increase in some of the liquids prices when compared to the previous year. The hedging and the change in marketing resulted in a lower price decrease. Therefore the overall price declined less than it would have for an unhedged dry gas producer. The increased selling price could not have been more needed then between the third and fourth quarter. It will also aid a (probably) weak first and maybe second quarter natural gas pricing atmosphere.

Source: Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release February 12, 2020

As shown above, that roughly 20% overall sales price decline per MCFE is considerably less than some well documented results. Far more importantly is that the industry has changed significantly due to the rapid decline of production for unconventional shale wells. Natural gas pricing help could be on the way as the activity in major dry gas basins remains low. Now it is just a matter of patiently waiting for production to decline enough to drain excess supplies and bring some strength to natural gas prices.

Source: Bloomberg January 23, 2020 By Naureen S Malik

Natural gas production is at a four month low already. That probably makes the insurance provided by the 2021 hedges totally unnecessary. Therefore a significant portion of those hedges is likely to be liquidated to raise cash once management is convinced that natural gas prices will rally.

In fact, if the decline of natural gas production "snowballs" due to the warm winter, it might actually be unwise to hold the 2021 hedges. Management is probably very much aware of this fact. Therefore investors should probably expect at least a partial liquidation of the 2021 hedges should natural gas prices show any strength during the current year.

The rapid decline of first year production pretty much dictates that long-term protection from current gas prices is probably unnecessary. Unlike many producers, this company is now in a position to reap some very significant commodity trading profits and use those profits to continue the main company goals of growing production and reducing debt.

The Debt

Management has as usual made some small headway on the debt as shown below.

Source: Antero Midstream Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release February 12, 2020

Management has reiterated an acceleration of the progress shown above. The goal is to raise $1 billion to "make a significant dent" in the remaining debt shown above. What is currently unclear is whether management should buy some of the longer-term debt that has a deeper discount to immediately improve debt ratios significantly and favorably. Management could then try to roll over the debt coming due. Any higher interest rates paid in the process could be later refinanced at lower rates when market conditions permit.

It appears that management still pursues the goal of an investment grade rating despite the recent well publicized ratings setback. Higher financial ratings will have cost advantages that management is well aware of. More importantly though that $1 billion looks more attainable as the hedge position value grows to offset the current gas price decline. Mr. Market often goes to extremes of pessimism. This management is well prepared to take advantage of that pessimism.

In the meantime, the reported annual EBITDAX of $1,248 is barely able to service the debt load. The market anticipates that EBITDAX is likely to decline further as gas prices continue to drop. Hence the importance of the $1 billion asset sale announcement. The difference here is that management has those liquid hedges and a substantial interest in Antero Midstream (AM). Even at currently depressed prices, the midstream holdings are worth in the neighborhood of $700 million.

This company can practically pay the debt coming due over the next two years from the hedging program and the midstream holdings if management desired to do that. The revolver would easily handle any debt amounts not covered by those liquid assets. Therefore no matter what the ratings agencies think about the company finances, liquidity is very unlikely to be a near-term issue.

Costs

Management also appears to be keeping up with industry cost reduction trends. The Marcellus operators appear to be able to drill efficiently when compared to the past. This has enabled considerable time reductions. In addition the method of fracking a well appears to be taking a lot less water. The water that is used will be at least partly recycled water from other fracking projects.

Source: Antero Resources Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

All together, management appears to be providing for some significant cost reduction activities. Of the activities shown above, the continuing operational technology improvements promise still more savings in years to come. If this continues, then the current generation could be in for some long-term low commodity prices for a few decades. That has not been seen since the 1980's.

Unconventional targets appear to far outnumber the conventional targets in the United States. This young industry has comparatively low recovery rates. So there could be some easy additions to reserves as recovery rate assumptions continue to climb.

In the meantime, an industry leader like this company would benefit the most by continuing to find ways to deliver above average margins in the future. A possible future option would be to explore and acquire acreage with more liquids than the current acreage. However, management is doing very well at blunting the effects of the current natural gas pricing downturn. Unlike many competitors, this management appears to have the tools available to retire debt at a discount (which takes advantage of Mr. Market's extreme view of the company's future).

Investors can expect management to continue to profit from the hedging program in the future. Admittedly when prices rise, there is not as much opportunity to profit from a hedging program. But that is a minor issue. For now, the hedging program continues to be the main profit center. That is very good news for this gas producer.

