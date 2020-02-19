6 Million Reasons Twilio Could Dominate The CPaaS Industry

Gone are the days of serving a predetermined product to consumers. The most successful companies today serve a customizable platform.

Twilio is among a cohort of tech companies that are using a platform strategy to dominate in their respective industries.

Introduction

Following Twilio's (TWLO) recent quarterly report, in which the company told investors that it would be investing heavily in its business as it was facing a generational opportunity, the stock sold off. Thankfully for investors, these market inefficiencies occur quite often, leaving the door open for buying these fantastic businesses at fair or great prices.

Today, I will demonstrate why Twilio remains a good buy at a price of ~$125, and what returns you should expect from buying at ~$125.

To start, let's answer what is Twilio anyway.

What Twilio Does

Twilio is a platform as a service company, where its customers, for example, Home Depot (HD), Delta (DAL), and Lyft (LYFT), create specific communication tools that enable these businesses to interact with their customers across a series of communication channels. For example, Home Depot might use Twilio's platform to design communication software that enables it to communicate with its customer (possibly a house flipping business). Twilio's software enables Home Depot to send alerts to customers, for example, when customers' supplies are on the way to be delivered or when supplies have arrived in a Home Depot store.

For a very succinct, supplementary explanation, check out this video.

What Differentiates Twilio From Its Competitors

Twilio has created a revolutionary, customizable communications platform akin to that of Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) customizable e-commerce platform. In that, Twilio enables businesses to communicate through countless channels, such as text message, Facebook (FB) messenger, WhatsApp, Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google Home, telephone, and email in the same way that Shopify enables businesses to sell through countless mediums.

The 6 Million Reasons To Buy

In a recent interview, Jeff Lawson stated that Twilio now hosts about 6 million developers on its platform. This means that Twilio has 6 million developers constantly building new applications on their platform, and Twilio is able to analyze trends from these developers' activities. So essentially, Twilio has an army of 6 million programmers developing Twilio's next best thing. And the programmers are paying Twilio!

This truly cannot be understated, because it's creating a feedback loop where Twilio empowers developers with an easy-to-use, highly effective platform, which in turn increases the number of products Twilio can sell to existing customers, resulting in increased net dollar expansion. For those that do not know, dollar-based net expansion is the growth in revenue from existing customers annually. Twilio's dollar-based net expansion currently hovers around 30%, which is a fantastic rate.

Twilio's Management

Jeff Lawson is a smart, focused guy who wants to take over the communications world with his platform and believes that growth has just begun.

For a more in-depth exploration of Jeff Lawson, please watch this interview with him, which exhibits many facets of his character. Notably, his approach to running Twilio is that every day is day one, which is a refrain often sung by Jeff Bezos.

Valuation

In valuing Twilio, I will use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, and in doing so, I must make a few notable assumptions. But before we dive into the model and the assumptions thereof, let's review what the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model entails:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

So let's get started!

Step 1

Assumptions:

Twilio has gross margins of approximately 55%; therefore, I will assume that its theoretical free cash flow margin is 20%. With this in mind, I will create my DCF model and create a target share price. I assumed that revenue, and correspondingly our theoretical free cash flow margin, will grow at a CAGR of 25%, which is sustainable given the CPaaS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~50% in the coming years. What's more Twilio has consistently beaten consensus analyst expectations, so we can project that it will at least meet expectations in the future.

Below, you can see current analysts' expectations based on guidance Twilio has communicated to investors.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 25% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $1.74 Fair Value $121.11

Presently, Twilio is about fairly valued at $121.11, but that doesn't tell us what expected returns could be on an annualized basis. To determine that, we need steps 2 and 3.

Step 2

In more mature companies, I usually incorporate expected shares outstanding growth or decline; however, for Twilio, my assumption of 25% CAGR in free cash flow assumes increases in share counts (which in the near term hampers growth in free cash flow per share). For that reason, we will skip step 2 today.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

Step 1, our original DCF model, told us that Twilio is fairly valued as of today, but as I mentioned, this doesn't enlighten us as to what returns we should expect from the company on a 10 year annualized basis. To determine that, we will need to normalize Twilio's share price post 10 year modeled growth, as I demonstrate below.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $121.11 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 42.86x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 7.47x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 35x Fair Value At 10yr End $567.35

Therefore, at the end of ten years, we can expect Twilio's share price to hover around $567.35, which would imply a CAGR of 16.33% if one were to buy the stock at $125.

Concluding Remarks

Twilio has created likely the most dominant, customizable communications platform for businesses in a massively growing industry. And, incredibly, Twilio's ability to analyze its 6 million developers' activities and patterns means that its moat will only widen as an accelerating and exponential manner.

For those that got in very early, I will admit I am jealous! And for those looking to get in, while it may be a rocky road depending on macro factors, Twilio should generate fantastic returns over the coming decade.

As always, I'm very grateful for my readers, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, TWLO, AMZN, SHOP, FB, ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.