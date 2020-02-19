Incyte A Buy On 2020 Guidance And Possible Drug Approvals

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company with a lot of revenue from a single cancer drug, Jakafi. Incyte revenue grew 10% from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019, led by a 23% increase in Jakafi product revenue to $466 million. Incyte's stock price has been very volatile, ranging from a $71.84 52-week low to a $96.79 52-week high. It ended Friday, February 14, at $78.45 towards the lower end of that range, down from one year earlier, bit up since it reported Q4 2019 results. I believe this is a good price to buy Incyte, especially for investors who have a long time horizon.

With three possible FDA drug approvals possible in 2020, the stock price could move up on good news, and of course, the opposite if one of the drugs fails to gain approval. Revenue from new drugs would not likely be very significant until 2021, but milestone payments could be. Shorter run, growing Jakafi revenue should keep the price up.

Q4 2019 Results Summary

The following table offers some insight into current revenue trends:

Incyte Revenue by Type (in $ millions) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 y/y Jakafi product 466 433 380 23% Iclusig product 24 21 19 27% Jakavi royalty 65 58 55 17% Olumiant royalty 24 22 14 70% milestone, other 0 18 60 na% Total revenue: 579 552 528 10%

Source: Incyte Q4 2019 press release, table compile by author

There are no signs of growth in Jakafi product revenue or royalties slowing down, with Q4/Q3 about as healthy as Q4 2019/Q3 2019. Olumiant and Iclusig are still seeing rapid percentage growth, but on bases too small to impact overall revenue. The one big drop is the milestone and other payments category, which tends to lumpiness.

Net income and EPS trends are not as clear. In Q4 2019, GAAP net income was $111 million, down 13% sequentially from $128 million, but up 61% from $69 million year-earlier. Diluted EPS was $0.51, down 14% sequentially from $0.59, and up 59% from $0.32 year-earlier. That seems like strong growth, but it looks different if unusual GAAP accounting items are taken out. On a non-GAAP basis, y/y profits were nearly flat. Net income was $142 million, down 21% sequentially from $179 million, and flat from $142 million year-earlier. Diluted EPS was $0.65, down 22% sequentially from $0.83, and down 1% from $0.66 year-earlier.

Digging into the details, the reason non-GAAP profits did not grow in line with revenue was a small increase in research and development expense, combined with a larger $26 million, or about 8%, y/y increase in selling, general and administrative expense. This increase was primarily to support commercialization of the newer Jakafi indications. If revenue from the new indications ramps well, this expense should shrink as a percent of revenue.

Source: Jakafi.com

2020 Incyte Guidance

On February 16, as part of Q4 results, Incyte did not estimate 2020 total revenue. Instead, Jakafi product revenue is expected between $1.88 and $1.95 billion. Iclusig product revenue is expected between $100 and $105 million. Presumably, Olumiant and Jakavi royalty revenue will continue and even grow. Milestone payments are also not estimated. So, that leaves investors a bit in the dark about total revenue. There also could be some revenue from the new indications, discussed below, if they are approved and ramp quickly.

Incyte does give ranges for expenses, both GAAP and non-GAAP. Estimated non-GAAP Cost of Goods Sold range is $107 to $112 million; R&D $1.08 to $1.15 billion; SG&A $447 to $477 million. But the costs exclude likely impacts of MorphoSys collaboration, which has not yet closed. At first, those costs are likely to exceed any revenue from tafasitamab, if it is approved.

Given that much of the increase in expense is to support pipeline development and commercialization of new drugs, I think investor focus should be on revenue. At the Q4 run rate, 2020 Jakafi product revenue would annualize to $1.86 billion. 2019 total Jakafi revenue was $1.68 billion. That gives 2020 y/y Jakafi product revenue growth of 12% to 16%, a strong growth rate even if it is below the 2018 to 2019 full year growth rate of 21%.

Longer term, the pipeline determines value. Three critical approvals are possible in 2020, starting with pemigatinib.

Pemigatinib PDUFA date May 30, 2020

On November 27, 2019, Incyte announced pemigatinib had the FDA accept its application for, with priority review status and a PDUFA decision deadline of May 30, 2020. Pemigatinib is a selective fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor. Its first indication is for treating patients with previously treated, advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR fusions or rearrangements. The submission is based on data showing monotherapy resulted in a 36% overall response rate with a 7.5-month medium duration of response. Cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer, is often not found until it is advanced, in which cases, it has a very poor prognosis. FGFR problems occur in about 10% to 16% of patients with bile duct cancer inside the liver.

Revenue could start being generated in June 2020, but given the low incidence rate for the indication, I would expect a slow ramp. Pemigatinib is also in clinical trials for other FGFR-related solid cancers, including bladder cancer. An approval for cholangiocarcinoma would pave the way for later label expansions and the resulting revenue ramp.

Capmatinib

On February 11, Incyte announced the FDA accepted Incyte's application for capmatinib for advanced small-cell lung cancer, with priority review status. That means the FDA review period is shortened to six months. No PDUFA date was given, but six months puts the deadline in August. If approved by the FDA, this could add some revenue to the estimates made in 2020 guidance.

Capmatinib is a selective MET inhibitor. It is meant as a treatment for first-line and previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic MET exon 14 skipping mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Capmatinib would be the first therapy to specifically target METex14 mutated advanced lung cancer, which has a particularly poor prognosis. The targeted mutation occurs in 3% to 4% of NSCLC patients. Overall response rates from the Phase 2 trial were 67.9% for first-line and 40.6% for later-line patients.

Incyte granted Novartis exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to capmatinib in all indications. If capmatinib gains regulatory approval, Incyte may become eligible for over $500 million in future milestones as well as royalties of between 12% and 14% on global sales by Novartis.

If one or milestone payments is made in 2020, that would provide significant upside to revenue guidance.

Tafasitamab

On January 13, Incyte and MorphoSys, a German corporation, announced they reached a global collaboration and license agreement for tafasitamab. They plan to co-commercialize the drug in the U.S., but Incyte will have exclusive rights outside the U.S. MorphoSys recently submitted a Biologics License Application for tafasitamab, in combination with lenalidomide, to the FDA for the treatment of relapsing/refractory DLBCL (diffuse large B cell lymphoma). The FDA decision regarding a potential approval is expected by mid-2020. The submission to the European Medicines Agency is planned for mid-2020. Revenue in the U.S. could begin as early as Q4 2020.

Tafasitamab is an anti-CD19 antibody, which makes it a member of a class of therapies that target that B-cell antigen, and a member of a much larger class of therapies for DLBCL. However, many patients still fail multiple lines of therapy, so new therapies should be welcome. There are also related cancers where the drug may be effective, like follicular lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The collaborators will continue clinical development for new indications. In October 2019, data was reported showing clinical superiority of the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared to lenalidomide alone for DLBCL.

MorphoSys will receive an upfront payment of $750 million, and Incyte will make an equity investment of $150 million in new American Depositary Shares of MorphoSys at a premium to the share price at signing of the agreement. MorphoSys will be eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion. MorphoSys will also receive tiered royalties on ex-U.S. net sales of tafasitamab in a mid-teens to mid-twenties percentage range. The companies will share development costs associated with global and U.S.-specific trials at a rate of 55% for Incyte to 45% for MorphoSys, while Incyte will cover 100% of the future development that are specific to ex-U.S. countries. The agreement will need to be cleared by U.S. and German anti-trust authorities.

Short term, this is going to cost Incyte $900 million in cash. Longer term, the drug should be profitable if it gets strong real-world acceptance.

Deep Pipeline with Many Longer-Term Opportunities

Beyond the short-term commercialization opportunities covered above, the Incyte pipeline is notable for its depth and breadth. Most notably, baricitinib, marketed as Olumiant by Lilly (NYSE:LLY), is being sold as therapy for rheumatoid arthritis, but is in clinical trials for dermatitis, lupus, and alopecia. As with all pharmaceutical pipelines, there will be failures, and those will add to downward volatility. Whether positive data or regulatory approvals spike the stock price will depend on how much expectations for those approvals are already built into the price.

Cash and Cash Flow

Now that the company is cash-flow positive, cash is not a problem for Incyte. As noted above, if the MorphoSys deal goes through a large chunk, $900 million, will go out. But as of the end of 2019, the cash and equivalents balance was $2.1 billion, which should leave a healthy balance after the MorphoSys payment.

Conclusion

Incyte looks to be a growth company, with growing Jakafi revenue as a base and three possible new commercial approvals possible in 2020. At a stock price of $78.45, it is trading at 25 times forward earnings and 38 times trailing 12-month earnings. It has a market capitalization of $17.0 billion. I do not see that as cheap, but it is not expensive, either, given the growth potential. It looks like a Buy for long-term investors. Because it would need to climb 23% to reach the 52-week high, it might do well in the short term as well. 2020 is a data-rich year, but keep in mind that some of the data, especially from earlier-stage trials, may not be positive. At the current stock price, I think any reaction to positive data should be to the upside, but beware the possibility of some investors selling on the news if momentum does not go the way they expect.

