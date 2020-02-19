Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX:CXBMF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Ryan King

Thank you, Operator. Good morning everyone and thanks for taking the time to join the call this morning.

Before we get started, I'd like to direct everyone's to our forward-looking language on Slide 2. Our remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about the company's future performance. Although forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumption, actual results may turn out to be different to these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of the risks, uncertainties and factors which may lead to actual operating and financial results being different from the estimates contained in our forward-looking statements, please refer to our MD&A filed on SEDAR yesterday. And finally, all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Present today with me on the call are Russell Ball, Darren Hall, John Seaberg and Mark Petersen. We will be providing comments on our operating and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 or 2019 exploration results and the plan for 2020 and our outlook for the business in 2020, after which we'll be happy to take questions.

The slide deck you'll be referencing during the call is available on our website @calibremining.com under the Events section. You can also click the webcast to join the live presentation. With that, I'll turn the call over to Russell.

Russell Ball

Thanks Ryan. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on Calibre's first earnings call as a producer with the recent acquisition of El Limon and La Libertad mines from B2Gold effective October, 15 2019.

Turning to Slide 4, firstly, I wanted to thank the investors who supported management and participated in our CAD105 million equities finance in last summer without which none of this would be possible. Most of you recall back then cannabis was hot and mining was definitely not with most gold funds seeing significant redemptions. Included in that CAD105 million race was CDA6.5 million for management and the board. So we are very much aligned with our long-term investors. As the chart reflects so far so good, but from my perspective, we are only getting started.

Turning to Slide 5, it was a busy fourth quarter, the transition from B2Gold went extremely well and we get the benefit from the very foundation they laid as operators of these assets for the last 10 years. We were able to raise sufficient funds to be able to reinvest in the business, especially the exploration side of the business which the newest member of our team Mark Petersen will speak to shortly.

You can see the operating results for the fourth quarter, which Darren will go through in a little more detail shortly. I'm excited to be working with Darren again for almost 20 years together at Newmont. A number of you may known Darren from his last role as COO at Newmarket Gold and then from his brief stint in a similar role at Kirkland Lake Gold.

Turning to Slide 6, the Pavon project has been a very positive story and will be a significant contributor to extending the mine life at Libertad and it's also one of our highest priority exploration targets. The balance sheet is in great shape and by the end of October 2020, we will be unhedged, debt free and net cash positive.

Turning to Slide 7, in October, 2019, we initiated a Phase One drilling program. It's consisted of approximately 47,000 meters, roughly an 8-fold increase over the [man throw] [ph] at the properties in 2019. In December, we announced our 2020 guidance including our growth capital, which includes advancing the Pavon project.

In that regard, permitting and consultation are underway and we expect Pavon to be a source of mill fee for the La Libertad mill in the first half of 2021.

With that brief introduction, I'll turn it over to Darren, who is coming to you from our office in [indiscernible].

Darren Hall

Thank you, Russell. Firstly, safety is full value at Calibre, I would like to thank all the employees and business partners are maintaining their focus on safely and responsibly delivering during this business transition over the last six months.

Now turning to Slide 8¸ as disclosed last November and then again in January this year, we suspended blasting activities that are heavily underground mine as our [digital] [ph] mining activities have caused localized ground instability impacting approximately 20 households, several hundred meters from the mine. The government is well advanced in negotiations with the impacted households; a relocation site has been identified, plans and relocation compensation have been presented and regular discussions continued.

We just picked operations heavily underground to resume during the third quarter of 2020. In spite of the hiatus that heavily underground Libertad delivered 18,066 ounces in line with guidance of 17,000 to 20,000 ounces and all in sustaining cost of $899 an ounce below the bottom end of guidance of 937 per ounce. This demonstrates the value of a portfolio of assets as we progress our hub and spoke approach to optimizing our asset base.

The all in sustaining cost was in part due to a renewed focus on production with a margin working with the site team prior to closing the deal with B2Gold. We identified an opportunity to improve costs by idling one of the two ball mills reducing throughput by approximately 30% from 2.2 to 1.6 million tons per annum.

Upon closing the transaction, we out of the mill, immediately having a positive impact on operating costs while having minimal impact on production as the display stalled was marginal lower grade spin tool. With the trenching configuration, the process continues to be optimized and currently cost reductions are averaging $500,000 to $550,000 per month.

Moving to Slide 9, El Limon delivered 15,440 ounces in line with guidance of 14,000 and 17,000 ounces at all-in sustaining cost of $928 ounce below the bottom end of guidance of $950 per ounce.

During the quarter, we took the opportunity to accelerate a six day, total plant outage to advance a mill opinion change in boogie reverse to improve plant reliability in 2020 and beyond. As La Libertad, we continue to look for opportunities to improve efficiencies in El Limon.

One of the facilities identified during the quarter was to self-perform underground development [indiscernible]. To that end, we terminated the [indiscernible] contract at the end of December and are currently rebalancing our workforce to perform these activities with no additional head count.

Given the robust specific grades at El Limon 2.7 million tons of new capacity between the three properties, reliable infrastructure and favorable highway haulage, we will continue to optimize that and still have that mine in process plans and we progress our hub and spoke approach to maximizing value from an integrated Nicaraguan asset base.

With that, I'll turn it over to our Chief Financial Officer, John Seaberg to review our Q4 2019 financial results.

John Seaberg

Thanks Darren.

Turning to Slide 10, revenue for the quarter was 57.8 million from sales of 38,993 ounces at an average realized price of $1,481 per ounce. Net income was 3.1 million or $0.01 per share after taking into account non-recurring items related to the transaction, adjusted income was 11.9 million or $0.04 per share.

The operations generated operating cash flow of 20.7 million. We invested almost 10 million into deferred stripping at El Limon central and underground mine development at Limon Norte with 1.7 million into exploration. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs are $959 an ounce right at the bottom end of our guidance range of 950 to 990 an ounce.

Looking forward to 2020, at current gold prices, we expect to generate significant operating cash flow and we'll continue executing on our disciplined capital allocation strategy.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mark to review the exploration program.

Mark Petersen

Thank you, John.

Firstly, I'd like to say how excited I am about joining the Calibre team with just a little more than two months ago. We've got a great young team of geologists on the ground and I look forward to bringing my experience to combine with their enthusiasm. We've got a great opportunity in front of us, the target rich environment, commitment and team to go after those targets and a balance sheet to support it.

Turning to Slide 11, in October 2019, we announced our 2019.2020 resource expansion and discovery exploration program comprising approximately 47,000 meters of drilling spread between Libertad, Limon and Pavon. The plan which will be results driven as drilling progresses is to drill 20,000 meters at Libertad, 5,000 meters at Amalia giving priority to potential expansions of existing resources both along strike and down dip of Limon Norte.

At Limon, we plan to drill 12,000 meters and currently have two drills operating with three at Libertad, one of the mine. And finally 10,000 meters of drilling is planned for the Pavon project in the second half of the year. As some of you may have seen, we recently announced 2019 drill results from Limon and Libertad, which I'll now discuss in more detail.

Turning to Slide 12, you'll see a close-up plan map showing the high grade Limon epithermal vein structure, which has been mapped and drill tested over a 2.5 kilometers of strike length. We believe there's a high probability that the vein continues along strike to the Northwest and as evidenced by our recent news release down dip of currently to find resources. During Q4, Calibre drilled four holes at Limon Norte, which sits just approximately 200 meters north of the Limon Central open pit where we're currently mining.

Turing to Slide 13, our first four step out holes at Limon Norte confirmed the resource expansion up there intercepting high grades extending below the currently defined mineral resource. As shown in the slide, results include 11.9 grams per ton over 5.1 meters, 18.7 grams per ton gold over 5.1 meters and 4.1 grams per ton gold over 20.3 meters. As you can see in the long sections and the cross sections on the slide, we believe there's an excellent opportunity to grow resources with additional drilling a Limon Norte.

We're also increasingly confident in our understanding of an internal structural controls to gold mineralization that will allow us to effectively focus drilling on the high grade ore shoots that occur at regular intervals along the greater Limon vein.

Our plan for 2020 is to continue systematic step out drilling to expand resources down dip along the Limon vein, complete infill drilling at Pantheon, which is a vein way that extends from the Santa Pancha underground mine and complete first pass reconnaissance drilling of one or two earlier stage targets within the Limon property haulage.

The Limon district is a world class epithermal gold system with over 5 million ounces of historic production plus the current inventory of resources. We believe our 355 square kilometer property position allows tremendous potential for new discoveries and value creation for our stakeholders.

Moving to Slide 14, and on over to Libertad. The main Libertad concession totaling over 215 square kilometers covers a district scale system of epithermal veins that's similar in many respects to Limon. Like Limon, Libertad offers great opportunities for resource growth and discovery. Examples include the partially delineated vein systems that Jabali, San Antonio and Rosario as well as the undrilled Tranca-Nancite vein trend, which is located just 500 meters South of Jabali.

During Q4, Calibre drilled 27 holes totaling 3,429 meters at Libertad and 8 holes, totaling 1,181 meters at Amalia. Highlights include 17.8 grams per ton gold over 7 meters at Amalia, 10.7 grams per ton gold over 1.7 meters at Jabali, 2.7 grams per ton gold over 3 meters at Esmeralda and 4.6 grams per ton gold over 1.1 meters at Buenos Aires. The 2019 euro link also included infill drilling and Jabali underground. Resource expansion drilling at Esmeralda and first pass reconnaissance drilling at Buenos Aires and Amalia prospects.

Moving to Slide 15, looking further afield, we commenced drilling at Amalia, which is an 80 square kilometer concession that's had very little modern exploration and notably no drilling prior to 2019. With less than 5% of the Amalia concession explored to-date, we're very excited about the discovery potential here. Amalia is located approximately 35 kilometers northeast of Libertad mill. First pass, drilling during Q4 2019 focused on a zone of high grade gold exposed in a series of exploration trenches along the Espinoza of vein structures.

Six of the holes were drilled along a 250 meters section of the Espinoza vein and in our very first hole intercepted 7 meters averaging 17.8 grams per ton sitting 45 meters vertical depth from surface. Drilling is currently in progress to follow up on these very encouraging initial results. And we've also mobilized our field crews to resume systematic reconnaissance work over the broader Amalia concession block to identify new targets within this large and underexplored vein system.

Turning to Slide 16, you'll see a long section of the Jabali West area, which includes the Jabali Antenna open pit, and the Jabali underground mine with currently defined mineral resource shaded in gray. Jabali West sits at the Western end of a greater 3.4 kilometer long Jabali vein train and recent step-out drilling confirms the potential to expand resources down plunge along 3 ore shoots at Jabali West as indicated by the red arrows. We currently have two diamond drills active, one Jabali West and the second drilling below Jabali Central, which is located a few kilometers to East.

I'm very excited about the number and diversity of perspective gold targets in our portfolio with approximately 40 kilometers of drilling still in front of us for this year. We'll be updating the market with results as the program advances.

With that, I'll turn it back to Russell.

Russell Ball

Thanks Mark.

And finally on Slide 17, you can see our priorities outlined for the upcoming year. Before updating on our progress, specifically in regard to the exploration program, the development of El Limon, any integration of our operations through a hub and spoke approach which Darren mentioned earlier, we see considerable upside to.

That brings us to the end of the formal presentation and with that operator we'd be happy to take any questions.

And our first question is from Tom Gallo with Canaccord Genuity.

Q - Tom Gallo

Hey gents. First off, congrats on the first partial quarter really impressive operating results there. Couple of questions on Jabali and then a question on the exploration in general. First, at Jabali, you said you can't or are you expecting to go underground in Q3. Can you open pit mine and I guess are you going to supplement the underground by putting more tons from the open pit through the mill? Is that kind of the plan here?

Russell Ball

Tom, its Russ. Yes, that's the plan. I'll let Darren speak to it in a little more detail.

Darren Hall

Yes. It's basically utilizing the Jabali Antenna, so mining a little faster there, rebalancing from other sources as well. And as you saw in Q4, we delivered on times and we don't see any exposure on guidance in Q2 and Q3 as a consequence of the delay. And as we indicated, we were looking at -- our planning on something in Q3 coming back underground at Jabali underground, but hopefully that happens soon.

Tom Gallo

Okay. And then, just Mark touched a little bit on the drilling at Libertad. There's two drills at Jabali, it sounds like one drill out of Amalia. Can you just give a little bit more color as to where all the drills currently are and sort of how much of that 20,000 meters is planned at Jabali versus those are broader area and I guess a 5,000 is allocated specifically for Amalia. So just maybe a little bit of color where the drills currently are and then the priority targets at Libertad?

Mark Petersen

Sure. Jabali is probably the priority target mainly because it's a high grade and we're starting to get a better handle on structural controls specifically ore shoots which we can target in a more systematic way. To your question about how much of the 20,000 meters is allocated there? It's on the order of 12,000 to 15,000 right now. There's two drills there. As I mentioned one Jabali West, one drilling down dip projections from the Jabali Central open pit, which is currently inactive. The third drill at Libertad is currently over at the San Antonio; San Antonio deposit and again we're doing step out drilling both along strike and beneath a small historic open pit looking, looking to chase things down there.

Amalia, we've got the one drill. It's currently active. We don't have results in for this year yet, but as you might imagine, we're focusing right in on around where we had that great 7 meter intercept at 18 grams. At Limon, currently we're just about to finish an infill program on the Pantheon vein structure in order to pull things into indicated to support a mine plan. We've got a second drill should be starting this week and that's going to go right on back to Limon Norte and snap out off the first four holes we got there.

Russell Ball

Tom, its Russ. It's been a great addition, Mark joining the team, bringing his perspective here over the last couple months. I suspect by the time the year is done, we'll see more meters allocated to Amalia than we currently have. But again, it will be success based, but if I was a betting person I'd bet on more dollars at Amalia and if Mark needs more money from an exploration perspective, it's where you can come and find.

And our next question is from Geordie Mark with Haywood Securities.

Geordie Mark

Yes. Follow on from Tom's questions. Just looking at the holistic approach to filling lightened capacity, I guess in the corporate structure there, do you have a kind of a holistic view on -- in terms of potential timeframe where you might fill the 0.7 million. Could that be from the existing assets that you have or do you need exploration discovery beyond that I guess including Amalia to add to that capacity growth?

Russell Ball

Geordie, Russ, I will start and Darren can jump in.

We feel very comfortable in the next two to three years that the current inventory sitting in the case of the exciting step going on at Pavon can keep us going at Libertad. Beyond that two to three year timeframe, we will only see exploration success. We feel comfortable internally. And we can drive that success through the drill. But, more often working very closely with Darren on the targeting, whether it's in their mine and even some of the earlier stage exploration to be able to look at the portfolio as a whole as opposed to these two standalone entities. So, if we find something at Limon, it doesn't necessarily mean it has to get processed at Limon. As you know, we have limited mill capacity there and we have the surface at Libertad.

So with that overview, I will ask lost Darren to give his thoughts on where things stand.

Darren Hall

Thanks Russell. Geordie, how are you? No, it's-- Russ covered those highlights there and I guess one thing, I'd like to emphasize here, it's not about filling the light capacity as much as it is ensuring that every ounce we put through the pond has a substantive module. And that's what we saw with some of the changes here in set, we discussed in December. So yes, we'll continue to focus on ensuring everything [indiscernible] and continue to look at opportunities to be able to move ball between properties as well. We have done some preliminary work in that space has been successful. We haven't seen any issues, so we'll continue to look at developing that as we go through Q1 and Q2.

And also look at other [indiscernible] supervisors well around the country. I mean, we do have some Amalia quantity, material coming in from Pavon right now through the additional sources as we developed our social programs in that space. So yes, there's lots of opportunity around the landscape to be able to find tons for the [indiscernible].

Russell Ball

Geordie, I will just, it's probably one of the most interesting parts of the portfolio as we sit today. So, we have essentially another Limon processing facility. It's paid for, it's permitted. We have the people and Darren's ready to turn it back on as soon as we can deliver the additional tonnage from the drill bit. So all alternative sources as he mentioned. So, as I look at the portfolio it's very rare that you'd have the ability to run essentially another Limon for no capital and that will drive our discovery costs and breakeven costs on new deposits down significantly because they won't be carrying any capital and will accelerate that production because we don't have that lead time around permitting for a new plant. So it's a very interesting opportunity as we look at the next two to three years. Hold for us.

Geordie Mark

Okay. Excellent. And maybe if I can get back on that -- discussion on looking at margin announces at Libertad. And the cost reductions you mentioned, I mean, are you looking for further cost reductions? Does that cover this year? I mean, I think there was potential to look at shutting of leached CIL tank or some other pumps. So that's one question. And there may be an add to that is, as the current structure and then leveraged to the inherent, I guess human capital, you have a -- can you give us an idea of the percentage of the fixed cost structure, therefore the leverage on that human resource space that you've built? It's a future production growth.

Russell Ball

I'll let Darren fill that Geordie.

Darren Hall

Yes. Thanks Geordie. Absolutely. I guess I highlighted two opportunities -- well, two significant opportunities that we executed in Q4 and that be idling the mill, which again, the monthly savings was staying around $500,00 to $550,000 a month of which is significant portion is energy, probably net $390,000 a month, 120 [indiscernible]. And then probably 50 fell in lines, that sort of -- to get to the 550 sort of number. So there is opportunities to look at cost savings one from a supply chain commercial perspective, but also look at improved efficiency throughout the business as well. Yes, that kind of highlights, how do we utilize that installed capacity as best as we can. So we've created an initiative internally to stop tracking a CUI or continuous improvement tracking within the operating groups, just stop looking at, where those lightened opportunities that exists within the business that hasn't been developed more recently. So I will start chasing some of those.

As we discussed in December there is still opportunity to optimize the process plant at Libertad vis-à-vis idling out the oxygen circuits as well in the vet end. We'll continue to look at those opportunities and they're changing field as we look at different oil sources that changes some of the complexities in the mill. So it's kind of a live target.

In terms of the fixed business variable account, I can't answer the question off the top of my head. But, if we use an example like in Limon, we had a 100 people working underground, the contract that's in the way, but now we see adequate capacity within that, just likable to be able to self-perform those activities, right? So there is an opportunity to look at rebalancing work lines and still deliver on our plans.

So I think there's good opportunity and what we're seeing is that, we improve the engagement within the workforce with better understanding where those opportunities sit. So there is a number of other things we've done as well, but I think we'll continue to see more and more of this and look forward to updating everyone on a quarterly basis as we start to realize those opportunities.

Russell Ball

Geordie, I'll just add one thing that I know for certain, as Darren waits to fill that mill working with Mark, he won't be adding people.

Geordie Mark

Okay, great. Thanks. If I can indulge one more question maybe I'll unmark there in terms of Amalia and the broader structural controls that you've sort of grounded on mineralization maybe timing. For Amalia that seemed to me one of the highlights of the other grassroots exploration potential. What's the target of drilling, I guess? [Indiscernible] down plunge I guess, is that we await the results for? Is it a common plunge direction that you anticipate sort of fielding in Amalia or I guess across the region? I'll leave you there. Thanks.

Mark Petersen

Yes. That's a really good question. No, each one of these structures or areas as it seems to have its own set of rules around the launch directions, the Jabali West shallow plunge to the West, Limon Norte off -- with steeper plunge off to the North. At Amalia, we think it's -- we think it's starting to emerge that it's launching steeply off to the Southwest. Again, we don't have our assets back from the first four or five follow up holes to confirm that. But that seems to be the case.

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I would like to turn the call back to Russell Ball, CEO and Director for his final remarks.

Russell Ball

Thanks, Operator. Well, for those on the call and listening to the transcript maybe, my thanks for taking the time. We're always available to take questions. Ryan or myself have our contacts and we're more than happy to answer any questions you may have. As the quarter unfolds, we'll keep you updated on the drilling program as we said and look forward to talking to you in 90 days or so on the Q1 call. Thanks very much Operator.

