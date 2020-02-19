Facebook: Terrific Bargain, Cheap Stock, Don't Miss It

Facebook's slower revenue growth still means it's growing its revenues at close to 20%.

Investment Thesis

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) finds itself in a transition period while it continues to pivot and adapt its business model to the political onslaught, lending itself to elevated expenses that plague its profitability.

Yet, Facebook makes such large earnings and cash flows, that even a 'less profitable' Facebook still makes for a very attractive investment.

Facebook is cheaply valued by any metric chosen, and the platform remains incredibly healthy and growing. Here's why I'm bullish this stock:

The Era for Facebook: Navigating Political Headwinds

Facebook makes a lot of noise in the financial press. I'll cut through that noise and put a spotlight on what matters: Facebook's harnessing of data has had to be cut back.

This means that Facebook has to adapt to how it gathers its users' data and resells it to advertisers. Consequently, how advertisers are able to segment their audience and directly target key demographics has lost some efficiency.

This has translated itself into elevated costs for Facebook and revenue growth rates slowing down. Presently, most analysts would somewhat agree that Facebook is on target to grow its revenues at around 20% in 2020, and slightly below this figure in 2021 at 19%.

Accordingly, for our purposes, let's assume that Facebook is likely to grow at 20% over the next few years. Is that so bad? I argue that it's not, as more growth opportunities are already being created.

Payment Opportunities: More Holistic Platform

Facebook is making inroads into building a payment system through its apps.

Thus far, these fees are reported under 'other revenue' and are bundled together with hardware sales and various other revenue sources. Presently, all combined with hardware and other fees make up approximately 2% of total revenue - thus are immaterial.

However, this concept is still embryonic. What's more, the challenges towards rolling out Facebook's payment infrastructure will be met by fierce opposition from numerous and wide-ranging parties that do not wish for a disruptive force such as Facebook to gain any market share in this highly lucrative industry.

One example includes WhatsApp Payment that CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted was being piloted in India, allowing users to pay others or do business transactions through their bank accounts.

Further Commerce Activities

Another noteworthy avenue is Checkout on Instagram, currently aimed at the U.S. only.

Moreover, COO Sheryl Sandberg echoed previous calls that Facebook is moving 'very, very slowly' to ensure the setup for Checkout is done correctly. Also, users' product discovery towards Checkout needs to feel seamless, and that Facebook needs to build out its product inventory further.

Meantime, Zuckerberg believes that commerce is a strong pull to keep users engaged with Facebook's family of apps. Indeed, Facebook evidently believes enough in this potential as it continues to invest aggressively with its latest headcount figures still growing in the mid 20% range.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Source: author's calculations

The peer group, if chosen, are companies that compete with Facebook for advertising. I could have also chosen large tech as a whole, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Indeed, realistically, the challenges Facebook meets are more likely to be akin to those that Amazon encounters, with monopolistic rhetoric aimed at the company than the risks that Snap (NYSE:SNAP) ends up taking any significant market share from Facebook.

Nevertheless, the figures are clear: Facebook is likely to grow at roughly 20%, yet its market cap is being valued at 17.2x trailing cash flows. Not such a bargain you say?

Before proclaiming that this is not such a profitable investment opportunity, consider that we are discussing cash flows rather than earnings.

Next, unlike smaller, less established peers, Facebook not only oozes free cash flow, which is rapidly building upon its balance sheet, but, crucially, Facebook recently announced a new $10 billion share repurchase plan that is added to its previous outstanding $4.9 billion repurchase plan.

Put another way, there is strong revenue growth, a low multiple, and a share buyback in place that will support shareholders' total return.

The Bottom Line

Facebook continues to be a devise stock. It is not going to grow as fast as it did historically. Nevertheless, at the same time, investors today are not being asked to pay a huge premium to participate in its shares, as they were in the past.

Stocks go on sale when others don't want to buy them. There is no other reason for why stocks are sold cheaply. Today, Facebook is a highly compelling opportunity. But it's not likely to remain cheaply priced for too much longer.

