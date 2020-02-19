Six Flags: The Debt Rollercoaster Always Ends In The Same Place

The company was recently hit with a class-action lawsuit over allegedly failing to disclose the severity of its project delays in China.

After going bankrupt in 2009 due to overly ambitious debt-laden acquisitions in the '90s, Six Flags has once again borrowed too much in an effort to expand globally.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) has been a roller-coaster of a company. During the late 80s to 90s, the company made many large acquisitions and drastically increased debt. While these acquisitions initially boosted its growth rate, the company's investments eventually delivered low ROI's which caused negative profits and rampant asset sales during the 2000s which eventually led to bankruptcy in 2009.

You'd think the company would have learned its lesson about the dangers of trying to grow too fast. However, after emerging from bankruptcy in 2010 the company's management caught buying fever and borrowed in-excess to fund significant global park development projects.

Many of these projects are in China which have been in delayed construction for years, so much so that the company recently got hit with a class-action lawsuit over allegedly misleading investors about the severity of the construction delays. Due to financial instability, the company announced that it may cancel all of its Chinese projects to try to reduce its debt burden. Problematically, the Coronavirus epidemic may only make its China-debacle worse.

There is some hope that the company's long history of overly-ambitious management will end smoothly. A few weeks ago, the activist fund H Partners Management had one of their own join Six Flags' Board of Directors in an effort to steer the company away from its current path lower. While I believe this is a step in the right direction, it is unclear if Six Flags' financial situation is salvageable.

The company is likely to report poor earnings on February 20th, and a dividend cut may be in store. While it currently pays a high dividend yield, its dividend is not covered by forward earnings. At a high forward "P/E" of 16.2X (given its substantial risks), the company is a clear sell.

A Look At Six Flags' Financial Roller Coaster

At first glance, many investors may be interested in SIX as the company generally substantially outperformed the market from 2010-2018, is trading at a historical discount, pays a high dividend (with a history of increases), and has a history of share buybacks. See below:

Clearly, the company is aware of the attributes that the current investing climate prefers. Primarily, high dividends, dividend growth, and share buybacks. However, we must remember that quality cash-flow, earnings, and debt must come before dividends and buybacks. If a company cannot sustainably cover its dividend, dividends are akin to living off a credit card.

As you can see below, the company has drastically increased its property as well due to its overseas park development projects:

In the company's defense, it did manage to turn its decade of negative profits into a decade of record-high profits while pursuing growth. However, this has pushed Six Flags' leverage back to alarming and unsustainable levels:

Note, the Altman Z-Score is a predictive indicator of bankruptcy that takes into account five major solvency and liquidity indicators and is generally one of the strongest predictors of financial instability. A measure below 1.8 signals poor solvency and at or below 1 indicates very poor solvency.

As you can see, the company's insistence on borrowing money to fund share-buybacks and projects has pushed it back to its pre-bankruptcy 2009 solvency levels. That said, the company has been able to manage much high income and cash-flow over the past decade so it is very unlikely headed for imminent bankruptcy unless its China-related projects result in larger-than-expected losses.

It's All About Pricing Power

In my opinion, a major reason for Six Flags' return to profitability is Disney's (DIS) push to constantly raise ticket prices. As you likely know, Disney has increased its prices over the past two decades and it now costs over $200 per person to visit. Disney is the "upper tier" for theme parks and is the market leader for theme park pricing. Six Flags' is generally cheaper, so an increase in Disney's prices is likely to boost Six Flags' pricing power and guest count.

This is visualized in the charts below:

(Six Flags October Investor Presentation)

At first glance, this is a positive sign since it demonstrates that the company may be increasing its value to customers. However, it also increases its cyclical risk. In the past, when theme parks were cheaper, they actually had less cyclical exposure since it was affordable for essentially all middle-class families. However, today a day at a Six Flags' park with a family is likely to cost at least $500 if not more when food and parking are included. When people are once again forced to tighten their belt, expenses like this will be the first to go.

The Bottom Line

Overall, SIX appears to be a sell if not a short. The company is overleveraged and is likely to take a serious hit in its twelve international development projects. The company was not the primary investor in these projects as they used financing partners, but its major Chinese partner Riverside Investment Group recently defaulted on its payments to Six Flags. At the very least, the growth that was priced into the company is gone.

There are two major issues I see in Six Flags. First, the company has very high debt that allows it little room for error when it comes to new projects. While outsourcing financing to partners is certainly a mitigating factor, it is no longer one when those partners are in default. Second, the company has moved too high into "luxury" pricing by increasing admissions fees. Once a recession comes, it is feasible that the company's profits return to negative territory as consumers pull-back. At that point, it is likely that Six Flags will struggle with its indebtedness.

The company is relatively expensive given its significant risks. While it has a dividend yield of 8.5%, that dividend is not covered by forward earnings as it has a forward "P/E" of 16.2X. Its "EV/EBITDA" of 9.3X is in line with its peers, but it has lower expected growth than those companies, making it a bit overvalued.

Given the company's substantial risk and likely dividend cut, I believe it deserves a forward "P/E" of 8X which would adequately compensate investors for the possibility of a repeat 2009 scenario. This implies a share price of $18.7 which is 50% lower. Given the stock's current trend, it is feasible that it reaches this price over the coming 18 months.

