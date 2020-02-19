Mediobanca: A High-Dividend Yielder With Good Dividend Growth Prospects

It has a capital ratio above 14%, while capital requirements are only for 8.25%, allowing for a high-dividend yield that is sustainable over the long term.

Mediobanca is an Italian bank with a good business diversification and good growth prospects due to its strategy of pushing for growth in its wealth management unit.

Mediobanca (OTCPK:MDIBY) offers a high-dividend yield that is supported by a strong capital level and has good dividend growth prospects in the coming years, making it an interesting income play within the European banking sector.

Company Description

Mediobanca is an Italian investment bank (IB) that over recent years has diversified its business profile beyond its strategic stakes in other companies and IB services. Beyond investment banking services and products, it also offers services in financial advice, consumer credit and wealth management.

The bank has a sizable exposure to its domestic market, but is also present in 7 international countries. It has a medium size within the European banking sector measured by total assets of about $90 billion and has a market capitalization of about $9 billion. Its shares are traded in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, but investors should be aware that it has much more liquidity in its main listing in Milan.

Mediobanca has a different business profile than other Italian banks given that its main operations are focused on corporate and investment banking [CIB], consumer finance and wealth management. It does not have significant retail banking operations, thus it has much lower levels of non-performing loans (NPLs) compared to the average of the Italian banking system.

Its largest unit is consumer finance, accounting for 40% of revenues, followed by CIB (25% of revenues), while Wealth Management has grown rapidly in recent years and now represents some 22% of revenues. The remaining 13% of revenues comes mainly from its stake in the Italian insurance group Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGY), reported in its principal investing unit.

While the bank has divested the vast majority of its equity stakes over the past few years, its 13% stake in Generali is a legacy of its previous business model of holding several stakes in Italian companies.

Strategy

Mediobanca's strategy over recent years has been focused on boosting fee-based banking activities, which are expected to provide a more sustainable revenue stream over the economic cycle. Indeed, Mediobanca has pushed for growth mainly in its consumer and wealth management units, both organically and through acquisitions.

This has increased business diversification beyond its traditional CIB activities and equity stakes (reported in revenues as 'other'), which in the past were the bank's major sources of revenues.

Due to its still relatively low size within the wealth management industry in Italy, Mediobanca has very good growth prospects over the long term in this area. The Italian wealth management market still has low penetration rates and therefore the need for financial advice should support business growth for many years.

Additionally, given that Mediobanca does not have legacy issues in these activities, it does not restructure or rationalize its organization which means it is in a better position to pursue business growth compared to competitors. For instance, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) has recently announced that it intends to cut some 4,500 staff in Italy during the next few years, which shows that banking competitors are still cutting overcapacity, while Mediobanca is in a different stage.

Indeed, Mediobanca wants to hire around 1,000 sales people in the next four years and wants to continue to invest in new technology to enhance its customer service, which are very important resources to grow in a sustainable way in the wealth management industry.

This should be key for the bank to reach its €83 billion ($90.4 billion) asset under management and deposits target by 2023, compared to €61 billion ($66 billion) at the end of June 2019. This represents an annual growth rate of 8% during this period, showing that Mediobanca has strong ambitions for its wealth management business in the medium-term.

Taking into account that wealth management has above-average profitability within the group, this bodes well for Mediobanca's profitability even though the bank seems to set conservative targets given that return on tangible equity (RoTE) is set to increase to 11% by 2023, compared to 10% in its last fiscal year.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Mediobanca has reported very good results over the past few years, reflecting the success of its strategy to diversify its business beyond traditional CIB activities and reducing its equity stakes.

In its last fiscal year 2019 (FY 2019), which ended in June, Mediobanca reported the best results of the past ten years in terms of revenue, operating profit, profitability and capitalization. Indeed, revenues increased by 4% to €2.5 billion ($2.72 billion), driven by growth in net interest income (+3% year-on-year - yoy).

Mediobanca was able to report higher NII due to loan growth of 8% yoy, which was key to offset the impact of negative interest rates in the bank's interest income. In the past year, some 60% of its revenues were originated by wealth management and consumer banking, which have a more recurrent nature and should continue to increase its weight within the group given that growth in these segments has been much higher than other divisions over the past four years.

Reflecting business growth and Mediobanca's staff hires to pursue growth in wealth management, its costs increased by 4% yoy, in-line with revenue growth and leading to a stable cost-to-income ratio of 46%. This efficiency ratio is quite good within the European banking sector, thus Mediobanca can continue to invest for growth given that efficiency is already much better than its peers.

Regarding credit quality, Mediobanca also has a good performance with cost of risk ratio of 56 basis points in FY 2019. This is a good level considering that consumer banking has a relatively large size within the group, and should remain stable in the near future if the economic backdrop in Italy remains good.

Mediobanca's bottom-line in FY 2019 was €823 million ($896 million) and its profitability, measured by the RoTE ratio, was 9.7% without one-off effects. Considering the adjusted result, its RoTE was above 10% and represents the highest level in the past four years.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2020 (FY 2020), Mediobanca has maintained a good operating momentum delivering higher revenue and profit growth. Its revenues increased by 4% yoy, driven by loan growth (+8% yoy) and fees (+5% yoy).

The bank has maintained a good cost control and earnings were also boosted by the strong asset quality, with the cost of risk ratio dropping to 39 bps. This led to a net profit of €468 million ($510 million) during the first half of FY 2020, an increase of 4% yoy. Mediobanca's RoTE remained above 10%, close to its medium-term target of about 11%.

Regarding its capitalization, Mediobanca has a very good level considering that its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio was 14.1% at the end of December 2019.

This ratio is way above the bank's capital requirements of 8.25% for 2020, which means that Mediobanca is very well capitalized and has an excess capital position of about 585 bps. Therefore, Mediobanca will not need to retain much earnings in the future and can easily distribute the vast majority of its annual net profit to shareholders.

Dividends

Even though Mediobanca has a good dividend history recently, the bank was penalized by the European debt crisis and skipped dividend payments in 2013. Since then, it has delivered a growing dividend with the exception of its last dividend related to FY 2019, which was flat at €0.47 per share compared to the previous fiscal year.

Acknowledging that its capital ratio is already quite good, Mediobanca has set an ambitious distribution policy for the next few years, aiming to grow its annual dividend by 10% in the FY 2020 and by 5% per year thereafter.

There aren't many European banks that have set a dividend commitment for the next four years as Mediobanca has done, showing that management is quite confident about business prospects in the medium-term. According to analysts' estimates, Mediobanca's dividend payout ratio should be between 50-55% during the next three years, a level that seems to be conservative and shows that the bank's dividend is clearly sustainable.

At its current share price, Mediobanca offers a forward dividend yield of about 5.4% based on its expected dividend of €0.52 per share related to FY 2020. This is an attractive level for a bank with a growing business like Mediobanca and is above the current average of the European banking sector at about 4.6% dividend yield.

Conclusion

Mediobanca is among the best banks in Europe, due to its good growth prospects despite the low interest rate environment which is supported by its strategy of growth in wealth management and consumer finance.

This has allowed the bank to grow consistently its top and bottom-lines in recent years and improve profitability at the same time. Moreover, its capital position is very good, allowing for a sustainable and growing high-dividend yield.

Despite these strong fundamentals, it is trading below book value (at 0.84x book value), which seems too cheap for a quality bank like Mediobanca. Therefore, the bank is a good income play right now within the European banking sector, offering also upside potential and visible dividend growth prospects in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDIBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.