3 Metrics To Assist You In Making Better Dividend Growth Stock Selection Decisions

I start all my stock research using only three metrics. This has been a game changer for me.

Most of the confusion comes from the noise created by the market, but also by our own investing methodology.

The stock market can be confusing, and many people don’t know what to do with their money.

All successful investors I know have their own set of well-defined investing rules. I’ll bet you do to. The stock market is filled with “noise” and it's often difficult to make sense of everything we read. Those internal investing rules protect our money and act as our ultimate guideline in making a buy or a sell decision.

Unfortunately, I’ve noticed that some investors have built such complex investing methodologies that they are often creating more noise than anything else. In many cases, using too many metrics to analyze a company will only lead to paralysis by analysis.

I used to have a set of at least a dozen metrics to start any stock research. Going from cash flow to debts, from PE ratio to payout ratios. At one point, I spent more time looking at metrics than managing my money. I realized that I was stuck in a pile of data and I was not confident in how to effectively use all that information. This is when I decided to narrow my research to three simple metrics. Together, they form what I described as the Dividend Triangle.

Those metrics will obviously lead to more analysis and more financial data. What makes them different is they tell me the story I need to understand before going any further. They guide me through my analysis and make my buy and sell decisions so much easier. Let’s discover them together.

A Good Business Increases Its Sales… All the Time

The very first reason why we all invest is to make money. In the end, the only way we will achieve this simple goal is by finding companies who grow sales every year. The search for a good business starts with one that generates increasing sales year after year.

For this reason, always start by looking at a company's five-year revenue growth. Instead of looking at the five-year number (usually presented as an annualized growth rate), I prefer to pull up a graph and see how the revenue trend is running. Some companies will have a big jump due to an acquisition or the sale of a division. I want to avoid selecting companies that have an exceptional year that boosts all their annualized metrics up.

This is how I found Starbucks (SBUX) in 2017. While the stock price had stagnated since 2015, the company kept growing both organically and mainly through the opening of new stores in Asia (mostly China). While I was building my pension plan portfolio (I received more than 100K to invest in 2017), Starbucks appeared on my radar for showing such steady revenue growth.

Source: Ycharts

I bought SBUX shares in late 2017 based on the following investment thesis:

The company enjoys very strong brand recognition across the world and uses it to expand its stores across China. With 500-600 new store opening per quarter, SBUX is growing rapidly in this country. As a bonus, Chinese stores tend to be more profitable than US stores. The coffee maker also counts on its powerful membership program (over 17.6M members) to boost comparable sales. The reward program grew its membership by double digits for many years. The company now shows 10 years of consecutive dividend increases.

By looking at a five-year trend, I can see where the company is going. It tells me if the business shows a dominating position, if it counts on solid growth vectors and where this story will lead us in a few years. If there's an unusual peak or drop during those five years, it tells me exactly which quarterly report I should read to understand what is going on. Since most companies do not show a steady revenue growth trend, there's always a good story to discover in analyzing the blips. This helps me understand the business model and where management is heading. This also helps me discard companies with a great cost cutting plan that improves margins (and earnings), but without an effective revenue growth plan.

Speaking of earnings, revenue is only the beginning of the story. Once I find companies that are growing their business, I’m looking at how it's reflected in the bottom line.

A Great Business Makes Money

Once you find growth, the next step is to find profit. If a business is growing, but can’t generate more profit, there's no point in going further in your analysis. Sooner or later, the business model must create wealth for shareholders. One of the best ways to determine if a company is making money or not is by tracking the earnings per share.

The EPS obviously is far from being a perfect metric. Since it's based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), it's not a perfect reflection of how much a company is really making. However, over five to 10 years, you can see if there was an exceptional event (such as the Tax Bill in 2018) affecting earnings. Great companies will continuously show earnings increases over a long period of time.

A good example of that would be Gentex (GNTX).

Source: Ycharts

I bought GNTX shares in late 2017 based on the following investment thesis:

Gentex is the leader in its sector with its products on the way to becoming industry standards. With an over 90% market share and 1,000s of patents to protect its technology, GNTX is far ahead of any other company in this sector. GNTX could continue its impressive sales growth for the next 10 years. The company also benefits from being the first to offer this high-quality product. This leads to higher margins for early adoption and puts Gentex No. 1 in automakers' minds for future orders. Gentex is set to continue its growth for at least a decade. Not to mention that its current financial situation (no debt) makes it a great potential candidate for an acquisition.

As you can see, there are a few speedbumps and GNTX didn’t always post higher EPS (nor revenue). However, the trend is obvious and when you look at their business model (dominating a small niche, issuing thousands of patents and then expanding the use of their technology to other applications), you can see how Gentex will do well long term and augment your portfolio results.

As is the case for revenue trends, examining how earnings fluctuate from one quarter to another is a key element in informing you of what's happening and where you should direct your attention. In many cases, there will be a change in accounting rules or a major acquisition (or a charge) explaining the fluctuation. It's then up to you to determine if this change will continue to have an impact on the company.

Once you have found companies with great growth vectors that also are profitable, it's then time to make sure the profits are going back to the shareholders. Last metric: Dividend growth!

An Awesome Business Shares the Wealth with Shareholders

As opposed to many dividend growth investors, I don’t focus on today’s yield. I previously explained why yield isn’t important to me. When I first put dividend stocks at the center of my investment plan, I used to discard any dividend-paying companies offering a yield under 3%. After a few years, however, I came to realize that was a huge mistake. Therefore, I shifted my focus to dividend growth instead of the dividend yield. Like the first two components of the Dividend Triangle, I look at the past five-year dividend payments for each of my potential purchases.

If I had to select the single most important analysis metric, I would pick the dividend growth rate. This is an impressive barometer to measure management’s level of confidence in their business. When a company faces challenges, you will notice a change in the dividend growth policy. For example, 3M (MMM) offered a mediocre 2% dividend increase this year. While MMM shows a 7.5% dividend annualized growth rate over the past five years, this small paycheck increase caused me to look a little deeper into the company. It doesn’t mean I will sell my shares (I intend to keep them), but I will follow the company’s quarterly earnings a little closer in 2020.

Source: YCharts

As the stock seemed to be on a recovery path, MMM reported another bad quarter in January and shares plunged again. Management went for the classic “we are creating a new company with what we got” and came with a “new business model” which "aligns its four business groups - Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer - with the company’s customers and go-to-market models." This is often the verbiage which precedes lay offs and other actions to reduce costs. MMM announced recently that it will let about 1,500 employees go and recorded a $134M restructuring charge. To add insult to injury, the S&P placed 3M ratings on CreditWatch negative due to end-market weakness and high debt leverage.

As I mentioned previously in other articles, it's frustrating to lose money (on paper), but patience remains the investor’s best friend. I’m holding on to my MMM shares to see if management will increase its dividend payment by a larger amount in 2021.

What I like most about focusing on dividend growth is that it helps clear up the market noise. While my portfolio value goes up and down all the time, my dividend payments increase each month, no matter what. Here’s the dividend evolution of my pension plan account I started in September 2017:

Source: author’s table

How to Make the Best Use of These Metrics

When I run a stock screener, I always put these three metrics in first. My goal is to find companies showing a “perfect” Dividend Triangle. This includes steady trends for all revenue, EPS and dividends. While using only three metrics could make me miss on a few buying opportunities, I usually don’t go wrong by following these simple rules.

I use those three metrics to learn more about the company and identify what went wrong (or incredibly great) in the past. I obviously must dig deeper and look at debt, cash flow and payout ratios before I pull the trigger. But once I go over the dividend triangle and write down my investment thesis, I rarely find anything surprising through other metrics. In most cases, the other financial data only confirms what I already know.

From time to time, I get to find a special gem showing a perfect triangle such as Royal Bank (RY). If only all stocks would show such metrics!

Source: Ycharts

What are your thoughts about these methodologies? Do you think you can use something this simple to identify a potentially great business which may make a great addition to your portfolio?

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, SBUX, RY, GNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.