Wanda Sports Group Is Putting Ironman Up For Sale

The PTO's second attempt to acquire Ironman has been rebuffed. The PTO should consider making a bid for IM if it ever wants to monetize their newly announced Collins Cup.

A sale of Ironman would leave you with an investment in Infront for <3x EV / EBITDA. Fair Value of WSG is in the 10-14 USD / share range.

I wrote an introductory article to Wanda Sports Group (WSG) last November. The thesis was that, despite the negative sentiment since the IPO, the Ironman and Infront businesses owned by WSG are high quality assets that are well-managed, which you could then buy with a severe discount to its Sum-of-the-Parts valuation.

The last couple of months have been a volatile ride. WSG disappointed slightly in its Q3 earnings, although this could predominantly be described to one-offs related to the IPO and the cyclicality related to FIFA world cup revenues in 2018. The share price reaction was exacerbated by some year-end tax loss selling.

Ironman Sale

Last Monday, Bloomberg published an article citing anonymous sources, that claimed that WSG is in talks to sell the Ironman business for about 1b USD.

To put this article in perspective, it’s important to realize that WSG faces the maturity of its 200m USD, 11.5% term loan in March. With both Ironman and Infront already carrying heavy debt loads, plan A must have been to refinance this term loan at the HoldCo level. While I think this financing should be available, it is unlikely to come at favorable terms for WSG. The negative sentiment regarding China caused by the Coronovirus outbreak certainly doesn’t make it any easier for them, despite their very small business exposure to China.

It's also important to realize that WSG was originally IPO’d to monetize the assets for the benefit of WSG’s main shareholder, Dalian Wanda. Dalian Wanda originally intended to sell shares during the IPO when this was priced in the 12-15 USD range, but changed its mind when the IPO price dropped to 8 USD. I can only guess at how desperate an over-levered Chinese property developer is for cash, but if Dalian Wanda still wants to monetize its investments it has few options. Waiting for the share price to recover to acceptable levels could take a while. Paying out a dividend is not really an option until the term-loan has been completely repaid. What is left are asset disposals. This would solve both their refinancing problem and their valuation problem at the same time.

WSG is due to report in March. Investors should expect more clarity on either a refinancing, or more likely, an asset disposal, by that time. Given that an asset disposal is the most sensible next step for WSG, the unconfirmed rumors in the Bloomberg article are at the very least very plausible.

The 1b USD sales price that Bloomberg talks about seems reasonable, albeit on the low side. Dalian Wanda acquired Ironman for 900m USD (650m USD equity + 250m USD in debt) in 2015. This was a 20x EV / EBITDA multiple. It has since then spent likely in excess of 100m USD on bolt on acquisitions such as Rock ‘n Roll Marathons, Lagardère Sports (endurance division), Cape Epic Mountain Bike series and XLETIX. Under Wanda’s ownership, profitability of Ironman has grown from about 45m USD in 2015 to over 60m USD in 2019. A similar 20x multiple would get us to a value of 1.2b USD. You could also argue that valuations in private equity transactions are higher now than they were in 2015.

It’s not surprising that given WSG’s slightly depressed position, a buyer would seek to exploit this situation. This could lead to some discount to fair value. Although conversely, several buyers bidding up the price could make us end up with a much higher price.

Valuation in case of a sale

With a current market cap of 550m USD and Net Debt of 800m USD (assuming a bit of cash flow in Q4), selling Ironman at 1b USD would leave us with 200m USD of Net Cash, or an EV of 350m USD. Infront currently does somewhere around 120m USD of EBITDA. So we effectively pay less than 3x EV / EBITDA for a high quality business that should trade somewhere in the 10-15x range.

Arguing the other way, if we put a 10x EV / EBITDA on the remaining Infront business with 200m USD in Net Cash, ADRs should trade at 10.20 USD. At a 15x multiple, it should trade at 14.60 USD. This compares to 4.23USD as of this morning. This makes yesterday’s 35% rise actually quite muted.

The PTOs attempt to buy Ironman

In my original article I briefly spoke about the Professional Triathletes Organization ("PTO") making an attempt to buy Ironman. They believed that Wanda, due to its high leverage, had neglected to invest in the business. As the most important stakeholder in Ironman, they believed the pros were ideally suited to run this business. Based on various comments made by the PTO on social media, they also believed they were entitled to a larger percentage of Ironman’s revenue in the form of prize money.

Since then, the PTO has announced the launch of a new concept race. It is best thought of as the Ryder’s cup of triathlon, as it will show a competition between Europe, the USA and the Rest of the World. This race by itself promises 2m USD in prize money, which compares to only 650k USD for the Ironman World Championships. They have financial backing from Sequoia Capital partner Mike Moritz.

This led to the PTO making another attempt to acquire Ironman, this time making implicit threats that without their support, Ironman would deteriorate as a business.

This second attempt was immediately rebuffed due to lack and clarity and specifics.

“Wanda Sports Group’s Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders and regularly evaluates all opportunities to create value. THE IRONMAN GROUP is successfully executing on its growth strategy as evidenced by its expanding athlete and fan base and ability to add marquee events in key markets around the world. We have reviewed the Professional Triathletes Organisation’s vague and highly conditional letter, which is very similar to its first unsolicited letter. Based on the PTO’s lack of clarity and specifics, we are not prepared to engage in a discussion with PTO at this point.”

The PTO is not without its critics. Brett Sutton, coach of 4x world champion Daniela Ryf and prior champions Chrissie Wellington or Nicola Spirig, makes a good case on how the pro triathletes, at a cost of 10m USD, are used as a tool to (hopefully) buy Ironman below its fair value.

In any case, it’s quite naïve to think that WSG would open its books to a party that threatens to compete with Ironman, and who is partnered with Ironman’s largest competitors The Challenge Family, without the PTO coming up with a firm (minimal) offer price.

The PTO clearly thought they were able to exploit WSG’s position and buy Ironman on the cheap. However, it now seems like there are other buyers out there. The Collins Cup seems in no rush to make a profit (the benefits of having a VC sponsor) and has made it clear they see broadcasting the event as an important way to monetize the sport. However, real monetization comes from having 2000 amateur athletes paying over 600 USD to join in the same event as the pros. To do so, the PTO needs more than just 1 race. Setting up the organization of a successful race is a process that takes years. You can’t afford to make mistakes when hosting such large events. I know of countless examples where race leaders were sent the wrong way or volunteers didn’t show up. This would do irreparable damage to a brand. There is a lot that can go wrong when starting a race from scratch. A sports event business is acquired and then improved, not created from scratch.

My point is, the PTO needs Ironman if they ever want to stand of making a real profit. I certainly believe there is a market for their televised event and applaud their efforts to innovate the sports, but the real money is made in organizing races for amateurs. If they really have the access to capital as they claim they do, they should join the bidding war.

Final words

While everyone is talking about WSG selling Ironman, the value creating move for any acquirer would be to buy WSG. Because of the low free float, today’s share price is a bad estimate of a price at which Dalian Wanda would be willing to sell. How about 10 USD per ADR, or more than twice today’s price? I'm not sure WSG can be bought for that price, but if so, I’m confident that an acquirer could immediately sell Infront for anywhere between 1.2b USD and 1.8b USD. At 1.5b USD, they could effectively buy Ironman for less than 700m USD. The PTO would look like geniuses if they made such a move.

Finally, there has been a lot of criticism on WSG's management. While it's true that their communication with the capital markets could have been better, they have never done anything that's dishonest or not in the interest of minority shareholders. I believe an asset disposal and return of capital shows they are doing the right thing and would make any future discount to fair value unwarranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.